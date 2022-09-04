Read full article on original website
One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!
One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
KOCO
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof
LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
kosu.org
What we know about teaching since Oklahoma's so-called critical race theory ban went into effect
There is ample confusion around what can and can’t be taught in an Oklahoma classroom and across the country. There’s also fear. That fear has been described by teachers statewide, and one in Norman has even resigned over the bill. That’s why StateImpact Oklahoma is putting together this...
okwnews.com
Capitol Greetings September 6, 2022
“Fairs and festivals” seem to be the themes around this part of the state lately, This past weekend was the annual Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival in Tuskahoma along with the Cherokee Nation celebrations in Tahlequah. These celebrations bring in so many people and the dollars they spend help our local economies. Now we turn our attention to “free fairs” with Latimer and Pittsburg counties having there’s this weekend. There is something for everyone at these events, but mostly we show support for our youth.
okwnews.com
OSDH Offers Tips on Staying Safe from West Nile Virus as Virus Activity is Detected in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) wants to remind Oklahomans of steps they can take to protect themselves from West Nile Virus (WNV). Recently, OSDH’s Mosquito Surveillance Program has detected positive WNV pools in Muskogee County and LeFlore County. Multiple weeks of detection, in two different counties, is an indicator that WNV activity is present in the state. OSDH was also notified recently of a WNV infection detected through blood donor screening in a resident of East Central Oklahoma.
Oklahoma hoping to bring new psychiatric hospital to Tulsa-area
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma may spend some of its COVID-relief money to bring a new psychiatric hospital to downtown Tulsa. Right now, the Center for Behavioral Health in Tulsa rents out a space near 21st and Harvard, but they’re outgrowing this spot and they often reach capacity. Executive...
OCC Approves OG&E’s Request To Adjust Base Rates
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) has unanimously approved Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company’s (OG&E) request to adjust base rates. OG&E released the following statement in regards to the approval:. “Today, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) unanimously approved Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company’s (OG&E) request to adjust base rates as...
oknursingtimes.com
Neuropathy Clinic Renewing Quality of Life for Oklahoma Seniors
An estimated 20 million Americans are living with chronic pain due to neuropathy. At Nerve Renewal Neuropathy Clinic located at 3705 NW 63rd Street, Suite 101 in Oklahoma City, they help Oklahomans renew their quality of life through proven nerve pain treatments that provide safe and effective relief. Clinic hours...
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
Oklahoma woman works to prevent suicide in the Sooner State
According to the CDC, Oklahoma ranks sixth in the nation for suicide deaths.
oklahomawatch.org
Why Most Oklahoma State Legislative Races Are Uncontested￼
Nearly 70% of Oklahoma’s state legislative elections will be decided without a single vote cast in November. Those uncontested, no-voters-required races span the state — from Bartlesville to Edmond to west Lawton, where a former Oklahoma Sooners football player named Larry Bush lost the closest state House race in 2018.
Changes To The Oklahoma Bass Fishing Rules & Regs
Fishing in Oklahoma is a wild tale of man's will over nature. While sport-fishing and species protections have been around since before statehood, it wasn't until the Dust Bowl and Great Depression that authorities looked at our waters as a source of both fun and sustenance. There's a reason people...
‘I can’t do this every month’: Edmond residents claim to see massive increase in electric bills, some even billed twice
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR)- The topic of Edmond electric bills is a hot one on social media as dozens of residents shared the total of their most recent bill. Some Edmond Facebook users claimed to have electric bills as high as $650, $800, and $900. One Edmond dad who declined an on-camera interview told KFOR he’s […]
We take a look at hydroelectricity in the four-states
Electricity is a key element in everyday life. Without it, we couldn't set our alarm clocks, turn on the lights, or cook most meals.
KOCO
Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Pumpkinville is coming to the Myriad Gardens
OKLAHOMA CITY — With summer ending, crews are preparing the Myriad Botanical Gardens for fall!. On Oct. 7, the area will be filled with pumpkins and hay bales for the annual Pumpkinville celebration. Families will be able to explore displays created in the Children's Garden, explore rides and hand-crafted games, participate in activities and more.
Ryan Walters’ McCarthyism is destroying Okla public education
George Lang takes on Republican state supt candidate Ryan Walters' threats to take away teaching certificates of teachers he doesn't like. The post Ryan Walters’ McCarthyism is destroying Okla public education appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Here’s the New Foods For the 2022 State Fair of Oklahoma
When it comes to state fairs, Oklahoma has always done theirs in a big way. Everyone gets two weekends to make it out, but the weekday crowds are usually just as big. As always, one of the big attractions is the row of fair food vendors, and since they're all competing for your hangry dollars, the options are decadent and weird.
OKC VeloCity
OKC ‘steaks’ its claim as a fine dining destination
Oklahoma is known for many things and a great steak is sure to be one of them. Whether you’re looking for a Western-themed dining experience, or an exotic eatery with tastes from across the globe, Oklahoma City has an option for you:. Cattlemen’s – Regarded as the longest, continuously-running...
blackchronicle.com
Meet the new Oklahoma State Republican Chairman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Flash Point team welcomed the new Oklahoma Republican Chairman, A.J. Ferate, to the table for the latest edition of the show. After much controversy during the last chairman’s leadership, Ferate. The new chairman is taking a much different approach than the previous chairman who was often at the center of controversy. The former chairman often supported John Bennet supported election fraud theories.
Thousands Of Oklahomans In Crisis Have Already Dialed 9-8-8 For Help
This week is Suicide Prevention Week. With a new crisis hotline, its goal is to spread awareness and save lives. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 45,000 Americans died by suicide in 2020. Oklahoma Department Of Mental Health And Substance Abuse Services director of communications...
