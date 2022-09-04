“Fairs and festivals” seem to be the themes around this part of the state lately, This past weekend was the annual Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival in Tuskahoma along with the Cherokee Nation celebrations in Tahlequah. These celebrations bring in so many people and the dollars they spend help our local economies. Now we turn our attention to “free fairs” with Latimer and Pittsburg counties having there’s this weekend. There is something for everyone at these events, but mostly we show support for our youth.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO