Oklahoma State

107.3 PopCrush

One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!

One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof

LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
LINDSAY, OK
okwnews.com

Capitol Greetings September 6, 2022

“Fairs and festivals” seem to be the themes around this part of the state lately, This past weekend was the annual Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival in Tuskahoma along with the Cherokee Nation celebrations in Tahlequah. These celebrations bring in so many people and the dollars they spend help our local economies. Now we turn our attention to “free fairs” with Latimer and Pittsburg counties having there’s this weekend. There is something for everyone at these events, but mostly we show support for our youth.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okwnews.com

OSDH Offers Tips on Staying Safe from West Nile Virus as Virus Activity is Detected in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) wants to remind Oklahomans of steps they can take to protect themselves from West Nile Virus (WNV). Recently, OSDH’s Mosquito Surveillance Program has detected positive WNV pools in Muskogee County and LeFlore County. Multiple weeks of detection, in two different counties, is an indicator that WNV activity is present in the state. OSDH was also notified recently of a WNV infection detected through blood donor screening in a resident of East Central Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCC Approves OG&E’s Request To Adjust Base Rates

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) has unanimously approved Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company’s (OG&E) request to adjust base rates. OG&E released the following statement in regards to the approval:. “Today, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) unanimously approved Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company’s (OG&E) request to adjust base rates as...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oknursingtimes.com

Neuropathy Clinic Renewing Quality of Life for Oklahoma Seniors

An estimated 20 million Americans are living with chronic pain due to neuropathy. At Nerve Renewal Neuropathy Clinic located at 3705 NW 63rd Street, Suite 101 in Oklahoma City, they help Oklahomans renew their quality of life through proven nerve pain treatments that provide safe and effective relief. Clinic hours...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Why Most Oklahoma State Legislative Races Are Uncontested￼

Nearly 70% of Oklahoma’s state legislative elections will be decided without a single vote cast in November. Those uncontested, no-voters-required races span the state — from Bartlesville to Edmond to west Lawton, where a former Oklahoma Sooners football player named Larry Bush lost the closest state House race in 2018.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Changes To The Oklahoma Bass Fishing Rules & Regs

Fishing in Oklahoma is a wild tale of man's will over nature. While sport-fishing and species protections have been around since before statehood, it wasn't until the Dust Bowl and Great Depression that authorities looked at our waters as a source of both fun and sustenance. There's a reason people...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Pumpkinville is coming to the Myriad Gardens

OKLAHOMA CITY — With summer ending, crews are preparing the Myriad Botanical Gardens for fall!. On Oct. 7, the area will be filled with pumpkins and hay bales for the annual Pumpkinville celebration. Families will be able to explore displays created in the Children's Garden, explore rides and hand-crafted games, participate in activities and more.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Here’s the New Foods For the 2022 State Fair of Oklahoma

When it comes to state fairs, Oklahoma has always done theirs in a big way. Everyone gets two weekends to make it out, but the weekday crowds are usually just as big. As always, one of the big attractions is the row of fair food vendors, and since they're all competing for your hangry dollars, the options are decadent and weird.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

OKC ‘steaks’ its claim as a fine dining destination

Oklahoma is known for many things and a great steak is sure to be one of them. Whether you’re looking for a Western-themed dining experience, or an exotic eatery with tastes from across the globe, Oklahoma City has an option for you:. Cattlemen’s – Regarded as the longest, continuously-running...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Meet the new Oklahoma State Republican Chairman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Flash Point team welcomed the new Oklahoma Republican Chairman, A.J. Ferate, to the table for the latest edition of the show. After much controversy during the last chairman’s leadership, Ferate. The new chairman is taking a much different approach than the previous chairman who was often at the center of controversy. The former chairman often supported John Bennet supported election fraud theories.
OKLAHOMA STATE

