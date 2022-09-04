Letter: Show up to speak to the Gainesville City Commission on Thursday at 6 p.m. or don’t complain about your electric bill or property taxes

Read full article on original website
WCJB
Accusations fly as Lake City City Manager contract talks stall
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The city’s budget is approved, millage rate is the same, but the formally unanimous choice for city manager now comes with a cloud of councilman accusations. At Tuesday night Lake City Council meeting Councilman Todd Sampson began by accusing Interim City Manager Paul Dyal...
alachuachronicle.com
U.S. 41 Right Turn Addition at SW 15th Avenue Safety Improvements Begins This Week in Newberry
NEWBERRY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is scheduled to begin work on U.S. 41 (State Road 45) this week with the addition of a right turn onto Southwest 15th Avenue in Newberry at Oak View Middle School. Other improvements include milling and resurfacing, highway signage, lighting,...
WCJB
New school year, new rules: Alachua County school board members discuss controversial state laws
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “School board doesn’t have a choice whether or not this is a law. It’s in place.”. Alachua County school board members heard from the school district attorney, Francine Turney, about recommended updates on new education policies. This comes after the state passed House...
Independent Florida Alligator
Allegations of voter fraud, suppression linger following Alachua County’s primary election
With voter fraud claims from top state officials and the bottom of Facebook comment sections, post-primary questions linger in the aftermath of the Aug. 23 election despite the confirmation of all race results. Allegations of felon voter fraud, a lack of Republican ballots at select precincts and late-night result deliveries...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Gainesville, FL Zero Waste Ordinance Goes into Effect After Years in Progress
Gainesville’s new zero waste ordinance will continue to alter community relationships with polluting single-use products. The new solid waste city policy limits businesses from handing out single-use plastics such as plastic utensils, condiment packets and portion cups unless requested by customers. The ordinance also bans the sale of food packaged in foam containers on city property.
mainstreetdailynews.com
5 major construction projects to hit milestones
Alachua County continues growing. The City of Newberry expects at least 300 new residents every year, tourism numbers for the county will hit new highs this year and residents in High Springs deal with the potential of 2,000 residential units that could begin development. Local, state and federal governments along...
City council must rehear request for beer/wine sales for proposed 7-Eleven store at SE 25th Avenue and Maricamp Road
A controversial question of whether a proposed 7-Eleven convenience store in Southeast Ocala can sell alcohol will get a rehearing before Ocala City Council tomorrow because of a technical error: a public notice of the last hearing was sent out to residents too late. After a lengthy meeting on Aug....
Independent Florida Alligator
Furniture excess contributes to landfill waste, students weigh cheap, eco-friendly alternatives
Every summer, students moving out cram their cars with valuables, forcing them to play Tetris with their desks, chairs and mattresses. Whatever doesn’t fit has to stay. Sometimes, the furniture stands patiently by a dumpster, waiting to be picked up and transported to a landfill. Other times, the furniture sits comfortably in an air-conditioned thrift store, safe from wood-rot and curious critters.
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County Public Schools face teacher vacancies amid statewide school staff shortage
With four months to go, the finish line was in sight for Jasmine Ver Bust’s junior year at Gainesville High School. To her dismay, two of her teachers unexpectedly left. “I personally feel like my education was sort of robbed for a few months,” Ver Bust said. Now...
villages-news.com
Tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages will be $178,284
The tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages in the next fiscal year will be $178,284. The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $127,451 from Compass USA for coffee services at recreation centers south of County Road 466. The price includes Eco-friendly paper cups, stirring sticks, sugar canisters, cream canisters and, of course, regular and decaffeinated coffee. The contract breaks down to $10,620 per month.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare
I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
villages-news.com
Residents asked to cut back landscaping ahead of fence replacement in Village of Winifred
Southern Pro Fence is tentatively scheduled to begin fence replacement Monday, Sept. 5 in the Village of Winifred. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. The areas affected include Units 70, 72, 80, 83, and 102. To ensure a clear and safe work area for the...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County ranked second best in Florida for fossil hunting
RIVER EDGE, N.J. – Excel Pest Services have launched this new study (and accompanying interactive tool) to encourage families to get outside and discover an aspect of their local area they may not have known existed. There’s a dinosaur lover in every family, and Florida’s great outdoors is about to bring the paleontologist out of everyone else!
villages-news.com
First black leader of Florida LWV will speak at event in The Villages
The League of Women Voters, The Villages/Tri-County will host Cecile M. Scoon, the first black woman elected to lead the Florida State branch of the 101-year-old non-partisan LWV. The LWV meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Manatee Recreation Center. No Villages ID is required. All are welcome. The...
alachuachronicle.com
Colliers employees file lawsuit against City of Gainesville, GPD, and various GPD employees following controversial SWAT raid
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Three employees of Colliers International who were present during the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) SWAT raid on June 2, 2021, have now sued for damages. Jason Hurst, Nicola Moreland, and Bennett Harrell, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed July 19, 2022, also previously settled a lawsuit...
Police In Florida Seek Pennsylvania Couple That Knocked Over Light Pole At City Hall
They are on the loose, according to police, and this Pennsylvania couple needs to fix a light pole. “This is Bonnie and Duane,” said Dunnellon Police Department. “They’re visiting from Pennsylvania and fled city hall after knocking over our light pole. If you see them,
WCJB
Crews put out structure fire in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters from Alachua County, Micanopy, and Cross Creek responded to a fire outside a home in Micanopy Tuesday evening. The call came in just after 6 p.m. Firefighters say an outdoor pagoda fire pit area was engulfed in flames when they arrived. Crews worked to keep...
Florida Man Arrested After Renting U-Haul And Just Keeping It
A 19-year-old Florida man has been arrested after renting a U-Haul truck and well, just keeping it. According to investigators, a deputy responded to the U-Haul rental store on S Pine Avenue in Marion County, in reference to a U-Haul rental truck that had not
WCJB
Lake City DUI Checkpoint takes two more drunk drivers off road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department DUI checkpoint system is a proven success after officers took two more drunk drivers off the roads. Two drivers were both caught at the checkpoint in the 1400 block of US 90. Macio Brown, 29, was arrested late at night this...
mycbs4.com
Abandoned building in flames in Ocala
Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to wildfire at the 4400 block of NW Blitchton Road around 12:58pm today. OFR says when they arrived there was smoke coming from behind trees and an empty building. OFR discovered an abandoned building in flames located behind the trees. OFR says there were no...
