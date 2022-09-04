It was all about the defense. After 2 disappointing seasons under Kerry Coombs, Ohio State went out in December and got the coordinator it wanted to turn around its defensive fortunes. It was time to end defensive meltdowns like those against Oregon and Michigan in 2021. It was time to end being outmatched against the Clemsons and Alabamas of the world. One game in, it’s safe to say that the Ohio State/Jim Knowles relationship is not just living up to expectations, it’s surpassing them.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO