Caught RED-Handed: CNN Under Fire For Editing The Color Of The Lighting In Footage Of President Joe Biden's Speech

President Joe Biden was mocked by social media users for the ominous-looking red lighting during his Philadelphia address on Thursday, September 1. Now, CNN is under fire for seemingly editing the footage to make the lighting appear more cheerful.

Although other mainstream news channels aired the speech with the image unedited — with certain close-ups of the red, white and blue lit background showing only a startling crimson glow — CNN allegedly changed the red lighting to a softer-looking pink. Biden critics quickly flocked to social media, with former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee joining in on the topic.

"CNN appears to have tweaked the video of Biden’s speech from demonic red to Pepto-Bismol pink," the politician tweeted on Thursday. "Very helpful, as we needed a lot of Pepto-Bismol to get through this!"

Despite the public back and forth online, a representative for the news network stated the footage was not edited, but that the slight color change was caused by a technical glitch.

However, the strange lighting wasn't the only quibble viewers had with the President's Thursday speech. Donald Trump supporters were livid after Biden claimed the Republican party is "dominated, driven and intimidated" by MAGA Republicans, calling them a "threat to the country."

"MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards," he said during the address. "Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love."

Biden later clarified his statement in an interview with Fox , noting that he did not mean that all Trump fans were a threat to the United States.

"I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence, refuses to acknowledge an election … changing the way you count votes, that is a threat to democracy," he explained at the time.

This isn't the first time Biden's way with words has landed him in hot water. Former President Barack Obama took offense to the older man when he first met him. As Radar previously reported, the 61-year-old even considered replacing him as a running mate.

"The biggest insult to Biden was how little his input mattered to Obama's inner circle," an insider revealed. "Biden could hardly shake the suspicion that Obama's eggheads saw him as a foolish distraction they couldn't fully trust."

