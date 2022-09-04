Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
'He was my best friend': Family and friends attend vigil for 14-year-old killed in Galveston crash
A father said he lost his best friend at Tuesday night's vigil for his 14-year-old son who was killed in a car crash in Galveston over the weekend.
Constable says coyote killed Ft. Bend Co. pet; video captured one jumping up six-foot fence
RICHMOND, Texas — We know coyotes live among us in the Houston area. On Tuesday, one was captured on video running through a Fort Bend County backyard, even jumping a fence and onto a neighboring shed. The video in the window above is from Pecan Grove and shared on...
Have you seen Leila? Missing 15-year-old girl last seen in the Katy area
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Authorities need your help finding a teenager who went missing Monday in the Katy area. Leila Skaini, 15, was last seen close to her home on Gaston Road, which is near the Grand Parkway and the Westpark Tollway, Fort Bend County deputies said. Leila...
She left work with friends. The next day the 16-year-old girl was found dead on side of Liberty County road
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News is learning more about a teen who was found shot to death and dumped on the side of a rural road in Liberty County last weekend. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.
Car crashes into popular restaurant with customers inside on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON — A crash is under investigation after a driver slammed into a popular restaurant while customers were inside, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash happened Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m. at Komchop on Westheimer near Highway 6. We're told the driver crashed into the restaurant while...
'Terribly unsafe' | Motorcycle motorcade caught on camera in Houston's Buffalo Bayou Park
HOUSTON — Trails meant only for pedestrians and bikes were taken over by motorcycles Monday night and it was caught on video. “I was coming back from a walk or run,” Evan Lewis said. He's the one who shot the video of the motorcade. He said he first...
WFAA
Teen last seen alive at Houston restaurant before having body dumped along rural road
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out who killed a 16-year-old girl and why. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform...
mocomotive.com
SEARCH CONTINUES IN NATIONAL FOREST FOR MISSING MAN
Family and friends last heard from Christopher on Sunday at about 12:30 pm. Friends located his vehicle at the Sam Houston National Forest at about 4:30 pm on Monday. Detectives determined that Christopher’s phone was last tracked at the …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/search-continues-in-national-forest-for-missing-man/
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates update: Huge mail theft issue in Houston area sparks new investigation team
HOUSTON – Mail theft has become so rampant in Houston. The United States Postal Inspection Service has created a Houston mail theft jump team to investigate and try to stop the theft of mail and robberies of mail carriers. Our KPRC 2 Investigates team first exposed this problem back in May and has new numbers on the troubling crime.
Click2Houston.com
‘We all lost something’: Mother of 4-year-old killed in golf cart crash in Galveston encourages people not to drink and drive
GALVESTON COUNTY – It’s been one month since the golf cart wreck on Galveston Island where four people were killed, including two children, when an accused drunk driver slammed into their golf cart. “Heartbroken. I lost my son, my father-in-law, and my nephew. I just think about the...
Click2Houston.com
‘They were close, they did everything together’: Family mourning loss of Houston artist killed by cousin
Family members have identified a man shot and killed by his cousin early Saturday morning as 39-year-old Carlos Balthazar Canales. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, is being held without bond at the Harris County jail on charges of capital murder for the killings of Canales and an unidentified woman. Houston police say a third victim, identified in court as Jacob Farquarson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.
fox26houston.com
More than $50,000 worth of wedding gowns stolen from Houston designer, police searching for suspects
HOUSTON - More than $50,000 worth of wedding gowns were stolen from a local designer over Labor Day weekend. Houston police need your help identifying the suspects. It happened at the David Peck Boutique on Fountainview and San Felipe around 1 a.m. Friday. Police say burglars broke in with a...
Man shot at least 4 times while sitting outside food store in Third Ward
Houston police said the victim was sitting on the curb when a gunman in a white hoodie approached and fired several shots. Now, they're reviewing surveillance video.
fox26houston.com
Raccoons create 'living nightmare' at Houston apartments
HOUSTON - Raccoons seem to have invaded a southeast Houston apartment complex and the animals have created what two families call "a living nightmare." Several residents say they often see raccoons in the parking lot at the Tiffany Bay Townhomes complex or on their patio, but a couple of residents have had raccoons living inside their apartments for more than a year now.
Pasadena family-owned business loses trailer, but gets it back after internet sleuths come together
The Jumping Zone's owners couldn't afford to lose the main thing they use for their business. Thankfully, the community quickly came together.
17-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex parking garage near NRG Stadium
HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping surveillance photos of an SUV will help lead them to a killer. Investigators said a 17-year-old was shot Saturday at an apartment complex parking garage along Main Street near NRG Stadium. The victim was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MISSING MAN IN NATIONAL FOREST LOCATED DECEASED
It is with great sadness the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that after a lengthy search in the Sam Houston National Forest, a body found deceased has been preliminarily identified as missing person Christopher Loveall. Currently, it appears that Mr. Loveall died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives from...
Funeral arrangements announced for Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin
HOUSTON — Omar Ursin, the deputy constable who was shot and killed last month while picking up food for his family, will be laid to rest Thursday. His funeral will be held at Inspire Church, located at 11727 East Sam Houston Parkway North. There will be a public viewing...
Click2Houston.com
Inside a high profile Houston attorney’s home, meet a home inspector/TikTok star, & tour a 40 acre horse ranch on the market
In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In this episode of “House 2 Home with Lily Jang,” go inside the stunning home of one...
Man shot by ex-wife's new boyfriend in E. Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot by his ex-wife's new boyfriend after an argument in east Harris County, according to deputies. The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on Bandera Street in the Cloverleaf area. Deputies said the victim was standing outside of his ex-wife's home when...
KHOU
Houston, TX
