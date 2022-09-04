I felt like a broken record this offseason: Top 3 vs. the field, top 3 vs. the field, top 3 vs. the field. In my preseason SP+ projections, the top three teams -- Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State -- were so far ahead of the pack that there was the same distance between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Oklahoma as there was between Oklahoma and No. 18 NC State.

