Read full article on original website
Related
Ricky Lanier Night: The Season of Celebration begins
Last Thursday night, Riverside High School’s Athletic Department honored a Martin County native who made his mark on high school football — from a field in Williamston all the way to the record books. It was the first time in many years Ricky Lanier, a 1967 graduate of E.J. Hayes High School, made it back to Williamston. The guest of honor was joined on the sidelines by three of his...
ESPN
MLS Glance
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Orlando City at Miami ppd. Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 1 p.m. LA Galaxy at Nashville, 3:30 p.m. New England at New York, 6 p.m. Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. San...
MLS・
ESPN
College football SP+ rankings after Week 1
I felt like a broken record this offseason: Top 3 vs. the field, top 3 vs. the field, top 3 vs. the field. In my preseason SP+ projections, the top three teams -- Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State -- were so far ahead of the pack that there was the same distance between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Oklahoma as there was between Oklahoma and No. 18 NC State.
ESPN
US Open Cup Champions
1940--No final. Baltimore and Chicago Sparta shared title. This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Wednesday's Major League Linescores
------ Hutchison, Vest (5), Foley (6), Chafin (7), Cisnero (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase; Sandoval, Wantz (6), Barria (7), Herget (8), Quijada (9), Weiss (9) and Thaiss. W--Cisnero 1-0. L--Quijada 0-4. Sv--G.Soto (25). HRs--Detroit, Torkelson (6), Haase (10), Carpenter (3), Kreidler (1). Los Angeles, Thaiss (1), Trout (32), Ohtani (33).
ESPN
Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth among Davis Love III picks to fill out stacked U.S. roster for Presidents Cup
It won't quite be Alabama's top-ranked football team playing Akron on its home field, but the U.S. figures to be an overwhelming favorite to defeat the International team for the ninth straight time in the Presidents Cup in two weeks. U.S. team captain Davis Love III filled out his remaining...
Comments / 0