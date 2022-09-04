ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
The Enterprise

Ricky Lanier Night: The Season of Celebration begins

Last Thursday night, Riverside High School’s Athletic Department honored a Martin County native who made his mark on high school football — from a field in Williamston all the way to the record books. It was the first time in many years Ricky Lanier, a 1967 graduate of E.J. Hayes High School, made it back to Williamston. The guest of honor was joined on the sidelines by three of his...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
ESPN

MLS Glance

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Orlando City at Miami ppd. Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 1 p.m. LA Galaxy at Nashville, 3:30 p.m. New England at New York, 6 p.m. Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. San...
MLS
ESPN

College football SP+ rankings after Week 1

I felt like a broken record this offseason: Top 3 vs. the field, top 3 vs. the field, top 3 vs. the field. In my preseason SP+ projections, the top three teams -- Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State -- were so far ahead of the pack that there was the same distance between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Oklahoma as there was between Oklahoma and No. 18 NC State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

US Open Cup Champions

1940--No final. Baltimore and Chicago Sparta shared title. This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
ESPN

Wednesday's Major League Linescores

------ Hutchison, Vest (5), Foley (6), Chafin (7), Cisnero (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase; Sandoval, Wantz (6), Barria (7), Herget (8), Quijada (9), Weiss (9) and Thaiss. W--Cisnero 1-0. L--Quijada 0-4. Sv--G.Soto (25). HRs--Detroit, Torkelson (6), Haase (10), Carpenter (3), Kreidler (1). Los Angeles, Thaiss (1), Trout (32), Ohtani (33).
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy