Columbus, OH

Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten

One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
247Sports

Live updates: The Ryan Day Show - Arkansas State week

Week 1 of the college football season is in the books. Ohio State passed its first test to open the new year, although some would argue not with flying colors, defeating a top-10 team in Notre Dame 21-10. While it wasn't a perfect performance, the Scarlet and Gray players and...
Columbus, OH
247Sports

Thurs(Day): 'We have to be able to run the football when they know we are going to'

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was willing to go away from his comfort zone last Saturday night against Notre Dame. With the Buckeyes trailing 10-7 at halftime, they relied on their running game in the second half and because of that -- along with a strong defense -- they emerged with a 21-10 victory. Day was asked about the importance of OSU having a reliable running game on his Zoom call with the media Thursday afternoon.
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt: Ohio State answered 2 major questions after season opener vs. Notre Dame

Joel Klatt was on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’, to talk about the action from Week 1. This is what he had to say about how Ohio State did. Ohio State had a slow start offensively against Notre Dame in Week 1, but the Buckeyes won 21-10. The first question that Klatt thinks Ohio State answered very well, was about their toughness. Especially on the 14-play drive late in the game that took 7:06 off the clock.
247Sports

I Have 83 Things to Say: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

1 — “The Dotting of the i” was very cool as expected. Clemson: In the Air Tonight while running down the hill is pretty sweet. Chief Osceola and Renegade planting the spear in Tallahassee. And of course, Wake Forest’s Demon Deacon inexplicably riding in on a Harley...
247Sports

BH: One Love | 'Money game' winner

** MVP …or MVC … Everyone who has anything to do with football watched Ohio State beat Notre Dame on Saturday night. College sources. Pro sources. Family members. Everybody wanted to talk about the game with their trusty Bucknuts staff member friend. One veteran coaching source is always...
landgrantholyland.com

Arvell Reese is ready to make his mark in Columbus

Over the past decade, the Ohio State Buckeyes have had some great linebackers grace the Horseshoe, many of whom are now playing on Sundays. Next year, they could be getting another one from Cleveland, Ohio in Arvell Reese. Reese is a 2023 linebacker recruit from the famed Glenville High School...
NBC4 Columbus

Rape at Ohio State University: 14 reports in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fourteen people reported rapes at Ohio State University in August, according to police logs mandated by the Clery Act. Campus police took four reports of rape, and Campus Security Authorities (CSA) took 10. Of direct reports to campus police, three happened in August and the fourth the previous December. Of CSA reports, six of […]
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Casino Control Commission approves 300 sports betting licenses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three professional teams in Ohio received approval Wednesday to conduct sports gambling at their home events starting in 2023. Ohio’s Casino Control Commission approved over 300 licenses, including to the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew and Cincinnati Reds, and solidified its newest batch of rules for companies looking to set up a […]
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What groundbreaking means for state and nation

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel is one day away from a groundbreaking ceremony in Ohio for what President Joe Biden called the future of the U.S. economy. The computer chip manufacturing plant to-be on the outskirts of Columbus is the culmination of billions of dollars in funding, a bill putting billions more into play, […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location

Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
wosu.org

Ohio leaders say Intel's future workforce will need public transportation options

As President Joe Biden and other leaders prepare to attend this week's ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Intel project in Licking County, which Ohio officials have called the “Silicon Heartland,” the clock is already ticking for state and city leaders to get ready for what's being hailed as the biggest economic development project in Ohio history.
Ohio Capital Journal

Gov. Mike DeWine’s shifting record on debating

In about two months Ohioans will decide on their next governor. But so far, Gov. Mike DeWine has refused to debate his Democratic challenger, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. “Throughout the fall, Governor DeWine and his opponent will have ample opportunity to outline their very different records and visions for Ohio,” a DeWine campaign spokeswoman […] The post Gov. Mike DeWine’s shifting record on debating appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

1 injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting on the city's south side Wednesday night, according to Columbus police. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Marion Road and Linwood Avenue. Officers were in the area and heard the shooting. The...
247Sports

247Sports

