GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A World War II veteran and one of the people who established a long-time roller rink in Green Bay celebrated his 100th birthday on Labor Day. Herman Van Beckum’s family tells us he entered the Army barely out of high school. During the war he worked in medical evacuation. He was stationed on the Island of Luzon in the Philippines, where they stabilized the wounded before they were flown to hospitals. He served from 1942 until 1945.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO