WBAY Green Bay
Milestone for Kristyn Allen’s twin daughters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a milestone for Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen and her family. Many viewers followed the story of her twins Braelyn and Brielle. The girls had a tough battle with RSV as infants. Braeyln was critically ill and spent months at...
WBAY Green Bay
Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac County girl thriving after being crushed by hay bale
EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old Fond du Lac County girl critically injured after being pinned under a 1,000-pound hay bale two weeks ago not only survived, but she’s thriving. Savannah Grahl was in a barn on a family farm when the accident happened. Twice a day, every day,...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay mayor announces run for re-election
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says he’ll seek another term in office. Genrich made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter. He said he considers himself part of a project to make the city a place for everyone, to invest in infrastructure and public safety, deepen democracy, strengthen the community, and grow the economy.
WBAY Green Bay
Bodies of two men found in Appleton home
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say two bodies were found in a home in Appleton Monday. The bodies of two men were located in the 900 block of N. Richmond, police say. Police aren’t releasing a lot of information about these deaths. They say nothing suspicious is noted at this time.
WBAY Green Bay
Small Towns special to air Thursday, Sept. 8
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Small Towns Special has a new air date on WBAY. The special produced by Jeff Alexander is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. The special was originally scheduled for Labor Day but it did not air as planned due to technical difficulties.
WBAY Green Bay
American Dreamer, Part 1
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - As we navigate year three of the pandemic, many of us have re-evaluated what’s important in life. Careers shifted, health became a priority, and for many the American dream seemed to slip away as bills piled up on the kitchen table. But for one Kewaunee...
WBAY Green Bay
Lawrence University unveils new archway
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As students head back to classes at Lawrence University in Appleton, leaders are making sure they know they’re always welcome. As part of a welcome ceremony for first-year students, the university unveiled a new archway near College Ave. and Drew St. and invited the community to help greet the students.
WBAY Green Bay
Four Fond du Lac school administrators resign
The school board made interim appointments after four school administrators resigned in late August. A campaign senior advisor for Ron Johnson was also present outside the event. Workers fear for jobs, benefits if UWO outsources. Updated: 4 hours ago. The university says if it goes ahead, custodial and grounds workers...
WBAY Green Bay
Stretch of S. Oneida Street to be closed during logging expo at Resch
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police and the Village of Ashwaubenon have announced a temporary closure of a portion of S. Oneida Street during a logging expo. S. Oneida will be closed between Lombardi Avenue and Mike McCarthy Way between Sept. 8 and Sept. 10. That’s when the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association is hosting the Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo at the Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon.
WBAY Green Bay
Herman Van Beckum's 100th birthday
The WBAY team goes Back 2 School with our school photos. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office wants to identify men who brought weapons into a gentleman's club and got into a verbal argument on July 10. Fox River hit-and-run Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT. Emergency crews treat...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighbors asked to be alert and on the lookout for Peeping Tom
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police continue to ask for the community’s help as they investigate a series of Peeping Tom incidents on the city’s east side. The Green Bay Police Department says six separate Peeping Tom incidents were reported since July 4 on the far east side. The most recent happened just a few days ago.
WBAY Green Bay
Schneider introduces fleet of electric trucks
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A locally-based national shipping company unveiled the future Wednesday. Schneider showed off its new Freightliner battery electric truck to associates and trainers at its Green Bay-area headquarters as it hosted Freightliner representatives. The company is adding 62 of Freightliner’s eCascadia Class 8 trucks to its intermodal...
WBAY Green Bay
World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A World War II veteran and one of the people who established a long-time roller rink in Green Bay celebrated his 100th birthday on Labor Day. Herman Van Beckum’s family tells us he entered the Army barely out of high school. During the war he worked in medical evacuation. He was stationed on the Island of Luzon in the Philippines, where they stabilized the wounded before they were flown to hospitals. He served from 1942 until 1945.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police investigating “peeping tom”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a “peeping tom.”. Officers say it happened on the city’s east side in the area of E Mason/Newberry/Bader/Edgewood. Police say they sent out a message to residents signed up for NextDoor. Police released a photo of the suspect...
WBAY Green Bay
Rolling Stone article features Mile of Music
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you haven’t seen the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine, it’s likely worth a glance, especially if you’re a Mile of Music fan. The event is getting some national attention. While having Harry Styles on the front cover of the magazine is...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Cell phone service from space
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “My cell phone service is out of this world!” That’s our ad pitch to a Texas company that wants to bring you cell reception everywhere on the planet using a space-based system. And this cellular company promises you can keep your phone. A test system is launching into space later this week.
WBAY Green Bay
Protest at U.W.-Oshkosh over outsourcing proposal
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Professors, staff and students protested around the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus Tuesday, calling on administrators to reverse plans to outsource about 100 jobs. Nearly two dozen people protested UWO’s proposal to outsource custodial and ground services to a Tennessee-based company. University officials cited the pandemic and...
WBAY Green Bay
Resch Complex hosts its largest event this weekend
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The largest single event hosted at the Resch Complex in Ashwaubenon is happening this weekend. The 76th Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo kicks off this Thursday. It will feature more than 200 indoor and outdoor exhibitors. Vendors were setting up on Monday. It’s a...
WBAY Green Bay
State health officials urge COVID-19 booster and flu shots this fall
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State health officials are encouraging Wisconsinites to get the flu shot and the new COVID-19 booster vaccine at the same time. This push comes as they say COVID cases have already increased among children since the school year began -- and these children are too young to get the updated booster themselves.
