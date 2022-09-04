Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Family wants long license suspension for woman who ran red light, killing 11-year-old
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – The family of a young boy who was killed by a driver who ran a red light were in court Wednesday. They were hoping to find out what punishment that driver will face, but it could take a while before the judge makes a decision.
Click10.com
Teen brothers facing charges in beating of Broward LGBTQ teen
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teen brothers Jerrell and Druax Madison appeared virtually in Broward juvenile court on Tuesday, and are facing charges in the brutal beating of transgender teen Chad Sanford in Pompano Beach. “You’re not to have any contact with the victim…you can’t text, you cannot email,...
Click10.com
Video captures thief using bicycle to break into smoke shop, leaving bloody mess behind
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Surveillance video captured a man breaking through the front door of a family business in North Miami with his bicycle. Police said that suspect left a big mess behind and also set a fire inside the store. The owners, meanwhile, told Local 10 News they...
Click10.com
‘Wrong Exit:’ 2 Miami men caught stealing ‘Right Side’ boat from local business in Martin County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly traveling to Martin County and stealing a boat from a local business, Miami-Dade police said. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina, 35, and Jose Rodriguez Abreu, 33 hooked up the 40-foot catamaran, named “The Right Side” to their SUV during the night and took off.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Police arrest 2 men in connection to fatal shooting outside Miami Gardens restaurant
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities announced the arrests of two suspects in the case of a shooting in Miami Gardens. Local 10 News was there as police took one of the men into custody Wednesday night. The two men have been identified as 22-year-old Devon Toussaint and 18-year-old Travez...
Click10.com
‘Kids still traumatized’: Father says son among 4 injured at boys’ football game in Broward
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies reported on Monday that four were injured when a shooting interrupted a boys’ little league football game on Sunday night at a Broward County Public School. Willie James Cheatom, Jr., said his 18-year-old son Willie James Cheatom III was...
Click10.com
Driver, 19, runs over teenage girl fleeing after panic at movie theater in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A teenage girl remained hospitalized on Monday in Broward County after a 19-year-old driver struck her over as she ran away from a movie theater in a panic over reports of an active shooter. A witness’s video shows the teenage girl fell down before the...
Click10.com
Man arrested in Orlando over attack at gym in North Miami, police say
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A former LA Fitness employee in Miami-Dade County was arrested in Orlando two months after he was accused of using a barbell to hit a gym member over the head, police said. Major Kessler Brooks, a spokesman for the North Miami Police Department, said detectives...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Woman named Tupac Shakur accused of Hialeah attack, in court on anniversary of rapper’s shooting
HIALEAH, Fla. – A woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur faced a Miami-Dade judge Wednesday morning after police accused her of attacking a man with a baseball bat while he sat on a bench outside of a hospital. Wednesday also happened to be the 26th anniversary of the shooting of...
Click10.com
Judge cancels Tuesday hearing in Parkland school shooter’s case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer canceled a hearing for Tuesday afternoon in the case of the Parkland school shooter. Court records on Monday morning showed the hearing on “all pending motions” was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Judicial Complex North Wing’s courtroom 7750 at 201 SE 6 St., in Fort Lauderdale.
Click10.com
Sunrise police seek Mercedes driver who hit elderly pedestrian, left the scene
SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise police are seeking the driver of a dark gray Mercedes-Benz they accuse of hitting an elderly pedestrian and leaving the scene Thursday. According to police, the crash happened at 3:50 p.m. in the 8200 block of Sunset Strip. The vehicle is described as a dark...
Click10.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash with Broward bus
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist died following a crash with a Broward County Transit bus in Pompano Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road and Copans...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Attorney reacts to accusation during Parkland school shooter’s trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorney Christopher Whitelock reacted on Tuesday to an accusation the Parkland school shooter’s defense recently raised in Broward County court. Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill cited a conference call between John Vesey, the former principal of Westglades Middle School, Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus, and Whitelock.
Click10.com
2 remain in critical condition as 17-year-old victim mourned after Miami-Dade boat crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three victims remain hospitalized, two of them in critical condition, as friends gathered Tuesday to mourn a 17-year-old girl who died in a boat crash Sunday night in the waters near Biscayne Bay. Local 10 News got an exclusive look at the damaged 29-foot vessel...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale porch pirate swipes package while masquerading as car washer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A porch pirate was caught on camera taking a package from a Fort Lauderdale home. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday inside the Rio Vista residential community. The homeowner told Local 10 News the man seen in the video was going door-to-door offering to wash...
Click10.com
Records detail response times to deadly boat crash
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – With the vessel now in the hands of state investigators, Local 10 News is learning new details about how long it took officials to respond to a boat crash off Boca Chita Key Sunday night that left a 17-year-old girl dead and a number of other teens injured.
Click10.com
Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
Click10.com
3 people shot at sporting event in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Three juveniles were rushed to the hospital after Broward Sheriff’s deputies say they were shot during a sporting event Sunday night. It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale lakes, located at 3050 NW 41st Street. Our cameras were...
Click10.com
Search continues for former Broward resident missing after California hike
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – As the all-out search for a missing hiker in Southern California continued Wednesday, family members here in South Florida began a cross-country journey in hopes of aiding efforts to find the man, who graduated from a local high school before moving west. Detectives with...
Click10.com
How to enter Local 10′s Eco-Hero Wild Florida contest
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING: THIS CONTEST IS NOT INTENDED TO BE USED FOR GAMBLING PURPOSES. IF IT IS DETERMINED THAT A PARTICIPANT IS USING THE CONTEST FOR GAMBLING PURPOSES, HE/SHE WILL BE DISQUALIFIED. The Eco-Hero contest is open only to Florida...
Comments / 0