Palm Beach County, FL

Click10.com

Teen brothers facing charges in beating of Broward LGBTQ teen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teen brothers Jerrell and Druax Madison appeared virtually in Broward juvenile court on Tuesday, and are facing charges in the brutal beating of transgender teen Chad Sanford in Pompano Beach. “You’re not to have any contact with the victim…you can’t text, you cannot email,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

‘Wrong Exit:’ 2 Miami men caught stealing ‘Right Side’ boat from local business in Martin County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly traveling to Martin County and stealing a boat from a local business, Miami-Dade police said. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina, 35, and Jose Rodriguez Abreu, 33 hooked up the 40-foot catamaran, named “The Right Side” to their SUV during the night and took off.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
#Child Pornography#Elementary School#Art#Violent Crime
Click10.com

Judge cancels Tuesday hearing in Parkland school shooter’s case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer canceled a hearing for Tuesday afternoon in the case of the Parkland school shooter. Court records on Monday morning showed the hearing on “all pending motions” was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Judicial Complex North Wing’s courtroom 7750 at 201 SE 6 St., in Fort Lauderdale.
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash with Broward bus

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist died following a crash with a Broward County Transit bus in Pompano Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road and Copans...
Click10.com

Attorney reacts to accusation during Parkland school shooter’s trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorney Christopher Whitelock reacted on Tuesday to an accusation the Parkland school shooter’s defense recently raised in Broward County court. Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill cited a conference call between John Vesey, the former principal of Westglades Middle School, Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus, and Whitelock.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Records detail response times to deadly boat crash

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – With the vessel now in the hands of state investigators, Local 10 News is learning new details about how long it took officials to respond to a boat crash off Boca Chita Key Sunday night that left a 17-year-old girl dead and a number of other teens injured.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

3 people shot at sporting event in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Three juveniles were rushed to the hospital after Broward Sheriff’s deputies say they were shot during a sporting event Sunday night. It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale lakes, located at 3050 NW 41st Street. Our cameras were...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

How to enter Local 10′s Eco-Hero Wild Florida contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING: THIS CONTEST IS NOT INTENDED TO BE USED FOR GAMBLING PURPOSES. IF IT IS DETERMINED THAT A PARTICIPANT IS USING THE CONTEST FOR GAMBLING PURPOSES, HE/SHE WILL BE DISQUALIFIED. The Eco-Hero contest is open only to Florida...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

