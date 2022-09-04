ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Birmingham Police dealing with low staffing during spike in gun crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police announced a new initiative where officers pack the streets of high crime neighborhoods after a violent Labor Day weekend. When addressing recent crime on September 6, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond declined to say exactly how many officers the police department is down right now, only saying they are short. But, one former Assistant Police Chief for the department said it’s likely more than 100 officers.
CBS 42

Birmingham PD investigating homicide caused by argument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide Tuesday. At approximately 11:55 a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1400 Block of 17th Street North on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately made contact with the person of […]
wvtm13.com

Birmingham pastors unite to push for end to gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Since last Friday evening, 8 people in the city of Birmingham have died as a result of gun violence. 5 others have been injured by gunfire. Watch the video above to hear from area pastors who say they're concerned for the community.
ABC 33/40 News

Community reacts to deadly Labor Day Weekend in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Over Labor Day weekend, between Friday and Monday, six people were killed in shootings in Birmingham. During a council meeting last week, Mayor Randall Woodfin showed off some the guns Birmingham Police Department has encountered recently. The city's police department has recovered more than 700 guns so far this year.
ABC 33/40 News

Woman airlifted to hospital after hit-and-run in Cullman

A woman was flown from Cullman to UAB Hospital on Wednesday after being the victim of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Highway 278 and Rosemont Avenue, according to the Cullman Police Department. The woman was struck by a car which then fled the scene. Police said she was flown...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Suspect wanted in Blount County homicide captured in Walker County

A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Blount County was taken into custody Wednesday in Walker County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, was captured Wednesday in the woods behind a residence on River Road in Cordova, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Walker County deputies and Cordova police.
