Family of cousins gunned down in Birmingham’s deadly Labor Day weekend seek help with burial costs
Friends and family members of two cousins gunned down in a drive-by shooting over the violent Labor Day weekend in Birmingham are asking for help with burials. A GoFundMe has been launched to help with the funders of 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell and 35-year-old Justin Taylor. They were...
wvtm13.com
City of Birmingham working to dismantle crime gangs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham's police chief said Tuesday that they working to dismantle neighborhood groups that might be contributing to the city's spiking homicide numbers. Learn more in the video above.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man killed inside apartment near Birmingham's Fountain Heights community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: September 6th: The Birmingham Police Department identified the victim as Corye Daniels, 31, of Birmingham. The BPD says a person of interest was taken into custody, and that person and Corye were apparently involved in an argument that led to shots being fired. ------------------------------------------------ Birmingham...
wvtm13.com
Blount County man killed in Labor Day shooting at gay nightclub in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Blount County man was killed and another man was injured in an early morning shooting at The Quest Club in downtown Birmingham on Labor Day. Learn more in the video above. Birmingham police said officers responded to a report of two people shot at the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police dealing with low staffing during spike in gun crime
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police announced a new initiative where officers pack the streets of high crime neighborhoods after a violent Labor Day weekend. When addressing recent crime on September 6, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond declined to say exactly how many officers the police department is down right now, only saying they are short. But, one former Assistant Police Chief for the department said it’s likely more than 100 officers.
Tuscaloosa McDonald’s Worker Points Gun at Family, Flees Police, Jumps from Balcony
A man was hospitalized after brandishing a gun at a McDonald's in Tuscaloosa, fleeing from police and jumping from a second-story apartment building Tuesday night. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor confirmed to the Thread that the initial incident occurred at 10:47 p.m. at the McDonald's on 15th Street. Taylor...
Birmingham PD investigating homicide caused by argument
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide Tuesday. At approximately 11:55 a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1400 Block of 17th Street North on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately made contact with the person of […]
Bessemer Police Chief Mike Roper to retire after spending half his life on the force
Bessemer Police Chief Mike Roper will retire at the end of the month after spending half of his life on the force. Roper, 63, announced his retirement on Wednesday, saying it is time. His last day will be Sept. 30. “It was a very hard decision,’’ he said. “I’ve done...
ABC 33/40 News
Man dies days after Tuscaloosa apartment shooting, suspect now charged with murder
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — A man charged with attempted murder following a shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment building on August 30, will now be charged with murder. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said 38-year-old Earl Lee Ward died over the recent weekend and 40-year-old Marquis Rayone Brown will be charged with his murder.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham pastors unite to push for end to gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Since last Friday evening, 8 people in the city of Birmingham have died as a result of gun violence. 5 others have been injured by gunfire. Watch the video above to hear from area pastors who say they're concerned for the community.
1 killed, 1 injured in Labor Day shooting at Birmingham’s The Quest nightclub
One person is dead and another injured after a morning shooting at a nightclub on Bimingham’s Southside. Police were dispatched just before 6 a.m. to The Quest at 416 24th Street South on a report of a shooting. Sgt. Monica Law said when officers arrived, they found two adult...
ABC 33/40 News
Community reacts to deadly Labor Day Weekend in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Over Labor Day weekend, between Friday and Monday, six people were killed in shootings in Birmingham. During a council meeting last week, Mayor Randall Woodfin showed off some the guns Birmingham Police Department has encountered recently. The city's police department has recovered more than 700 guns so far this year.
Tuscaloosa Man Shot 10 Times Dies From Injuries, Charges Upgraded to Murder
A suspect accused of shooting a Tuscaloosa man 10 times last week has been charged with murder after the victim succumbed to his injuries and died. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said officers were called to the Creekwood Village Apartments on 40th Avenue last Tuesday on reports of a shooting.
wvtm13.com
Hours-long standoff in Pleasant Grove ends with burglary suspect in custody
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. — UPDATE: Authorities in Pleasant Grove said a burglary suspect surrendered after an hours-long standoff. The Pleasant Grove Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. — Authorities have surrounded a home in Pleasant Grove, Alabama where a person, possibly armed with...
ABC 33/40 News
Woman airlifted to hospital after hit-and-run in Cullman
A woman was flown from Cullman to UAB Hospital on Wednesday after being the victim of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Highway 278 and Rosemont Avenue, according to the Cullman Police Department. The woman was struck by a car which then fled the scene. Police said she was flown...
‘We will die together’: Etowah County woman charged with repeatedly stalking man, family
According to court documents, Jenkins allegedly told the victim, "My death will be on you but when I find you then we will die together. I swear it on everyone's lives."
Suspect wanted in Blount County homicide captured in Walker County
A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Blount County was taken into custody Wednesday in Walker County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, was captured Wednesday in the woods behind a residence on River Road in Cordova, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Walker County deputies and Cordova police.
Birmingham police officer injured in pursuit
A Birmingham police officer is recovering after being injured in a pursuit early Monday morning.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Birmingham nightclub
According to Sgt. Monica Law with the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the club just before 6 a.m. on the call of two people shot.
Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after examining organs of late 7-year-old, lawsuit says
A Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after he examined the organs of a 7-year-old who'd died following a surgery he'd performed, a lawsuit says.
