San Francisco, CA

KSBW.com

San Francisco homes that sold for under $1 million in August

The Bay Area housing market is notoriously unaffordable, with homes often selling for way over their asking prices. Even with interest rates rising and the market showing signs of cooling, the median home price in San Francisco was nearly $1.5 million in July 2022, according to Redfin. That means it's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
socketsite.com

Boutique Loft Reduced to Within 5 Percent of Its 2014 Price

Purchased for $1.125 million in September of 2017, the multi-level South Beach loft unit #5 at 340 Ritch Street, which features dual catwalks, designer finishes and a private sunroom with access to the building’s rooftop deck, returned to the market priced at $1.129 million this past July. In addition...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s largest mobile home gets new name, management

San Jose’s largest mobile home park is under new management and looks secure from development. Evans Management Services took over Silicon Valley Village Mobile Home Park, formerly Westwinds Mobile Home Park, on Sept. 1. The management company entered into a 10-year agreement with the park’s land owners, The Nicholson Family Partnership, and promises to retain the mobile park’s zoning for its more than 1,600 residents.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Free admission to SF neighborhood pools

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The City of San Francisco will be offering free admission to many of its city pools Tuesday and Wednesday, the city announced in a press release Tuesday. Residents of San Francisco are encouraged to take a break from the heat, including at the only city-operated outdoor pool, the Mission Community […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
vallejosun.com

Mare Island Dock of Bay Festival returns to Vallejo Sept. 17

VALLEJO – The Mare Island Dock of the Bay Festival will return to Vallejo this month for its second year, featuring a lineup of eight bands on two stages, with a variety of eclectic musical styles, from indie rock to funk. Local promotion company Frazier Trager Presents, which is...
VALLEJO, CA
Axios

San Francisco is one of the top cities for live-work-play apartments

A total of 4,700 mixed-use apartments have been completed in San Francisco since 2012, per a report from RentCafe, a nationwide apartment-search website. Why it matters: Rental communities that include residential, office and retail space gained a foothold in the last decade, especially as the pandemic heightened renters' preference for having daily activities close at hand, the report found.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
territorysupply.com

9 of the Most Romantic Getaways in California

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. With the stressors of the modern world at a staggering high, it’s more important than ever for couples to set aside time to relax, explore, and enjoy each other’s company in the peace of a new locale.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesfnews.com

8 Common Bay Area Plumbing Issues Homeowners Should Know About

UNITED STATES—California’s Bay Area is home to nine counties, major cities like San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose, and a lot of plumbing issues. Nearly 2% of houses in San Francisco have subpar plumbing infrastructure, which is the highest rate of any county and four times higher than Los Angeles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

33 Flavors: The Best Ice Cream in the Bay Area

San Francisco is an ice cream town. And the rest of the Bay Area? Just an even bigger excuse to binge on too much sugar. And binge we do—we're even crazy enough to stand outside, in line, for an eternity, in the fog, just for a scoop of the most-buzzed about flavors. Here are our favorites in the Bay Area—and we've even included some fro-yo, gelato, and vegan versions too—because hey, we don't discriminate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheSixFifty.com

Downtown Burlingame bites and beverages: The newest eateries and ones to watch for

The Peninsula’s second locations of Maison Alyzée and Wahlburgers join newcomers like K-pop inspired Cafe Siete. I’ve been a resident of Burlingame long enough to pair my adult-life milestones with the city’s restaurants: date nights at Ecco, worknight takeout from Gau Poang, baptismal receptions at Nathan’s and end-of-the-season youth soccer parties at Round Table. Though these places have been replaced with new eateries, they still exist fondly in my repertoire of memories.
BURLINGAME, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

City Hall: Gordon Mar

I’m excited to share that the SF Board of Supervisors adopted my Veterans Affordable Housing Access Act, a new policy that helps prevent homelessness and expands access to affordable housing for veterans. Veterans often face homelessness or lack housing options due to mental health, disability or affordability issues. In...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
idesignarch.com

Breathtaking Waterfront Dream Home above San Francisco Bay

Nestled on a hillside on Corinthian Island in Belvedere, California, this stunning home offers expansive water and city views. The sophisticated home with its own floating dock is a contemporary architecture masterpiece. In the spacious great room, walls of glass frame the San Francisco Bay and the city skyline. The...
BELVEDERE, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature

Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

There’s a good reason San Francisco has a PR problem

San Francisco’s tarnished image took yet another hit recently when two bigfoot New York Times reporters on the paper’s culture desk published an expansive thumb-sucker on the decamping of local art galleries to, of all places, Los Angeles. The reasons for the decline of San Francisco as an artistic mecca are many: culturally ignorant tech bros who don’t buy art, priced-out artists who can’t afford to create and the lamentable out-migration of rich people no longer here to buy, to name a few. But the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

