It’s still early in the season, but Class 4A football in Southeast Idaho is shaping up to be competitive. After both clubs won last weekend, Blackfoot and Pocatello moved up in the new media poll, the Broncos at No. 2 and the Thunder at No. 5. Elsewhere in the poll, Highland dropped out of the 5A rankings following its first 0-2 start in six years, and West Side stayed at the top of the 2A rankings. Aberdeen, 2-0 on the year, also cracked the 2A...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO