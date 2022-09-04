Read full article on original website
KTVB
Idaho high school football rankings: New faces in each top 5
BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's high school football state media poll brought new faces to each classification's top five, 5A through 1A DII. At the 5A prep level, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams make up the top-five rankings, with a tie for the state's No. 2 spot. Following a...
Kellogg football player Riply Luna voted the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Kellogg QB Riply Luna for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week for Aug. 22-28! The rising 2023 recruit totaled 348 yards and six touchdowns, including five passing scores, in the team's 50-12 victory over Moscow, a Class 4A program. Luna ...
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Boise girls will be tough to beat
It’s hard to believe, but we’re nearing the halfway point of the high school soccer season. State tournaments are a little more than a month away. When it comes to 5A Southern Idaho Conference girls, Boise is off to a blazing start. And it’s not unexpected. “Boise is going to run away with it,” said Rocky Mountain coach Donal Kaehler. ...
In new HS FB media poll, Blackfoot and Pocatello move up in 4A
It’s still early in the season, but Class 4A football in Southeast Idaho is shaping up to be competitive. After both clubs won last weekend, Blackfoot and Pocatello moved up in the new media poll, the Broncos at No. 2 and the Thunder at No. 5. Elsewhere in the poll, Highland dropped out of the 5A rankings following its first 0-2 start in six years, and West Side stayed at the top of the 2A rankings. Aberdeen, 2-0 on the year, also cracked the 2A...
