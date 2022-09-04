ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVB

Idaho high school football rankings: New faces in each top 5

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's high school football state media poll brought new faces to each classification's top five, 5A through 1A DII. At the 5A prep level, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams make up the top-five rankings, with a tie for the state's No. 2 spot. Following a...
Idaho Press

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Boise girls will be tough to beat

It’s hard to believe, but we’re nearing the halfway point of the high school soccer season. State tournaments are a little more than a month away. When it comes to 5A Southern Idaho Conference girls, Boise is off to a blazing start. And it’s not unexpected. “Boise is going to run away with it,” said Rocky Mountain coach Donal Kaehler. ...
Idaho State Journal

In new HS FB media poll, Blackfoot and Pocatello move up in 4A

It’s still early in the season, but Class 4A football in Southeast Idaho is shaping up to be competitive. After both clubs won last weekend, Blackfoot and Pocatello moved up in the new media poll, the Broncos at No. 2 and the Thunder at No. 5. Elsewhere in the poll, Highland dropped out of the 5A rankings following its first 0-2 start in six years, and West Side stayed at the top of the 2A rankings. Aberdeen, 2-0 on the year, also cracked the 2A...
