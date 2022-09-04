Forever Family: Made to Connect Workshop Series
On September 15th, 2022, One Heart Lubbock is hosting a workshop series to help organizations, families, caregivers, and teachers can learn how to be trauma informed caregivers. There are two sessions in one day. Head to http://oneheartlbk.org/ to sign up for your workshop today.
