WFMJ.com
Hubbard planned power outage date moved to Thursday
First Energy is moving the planned power outage for Hubbard residents to Thursday, Sept. 8. The planned outage will allow First Energy to update equipment from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. approximately. It will affect mainly the eastern sections of town, including Bedford Rd., East Liberty St., Schotten Rd., and...
Planned power outage to affect Hubbard customers
A planned power outage from FirstEnergy will affect some Hubbard residents, according to trustee Rick Hernandez.
beavercountyradio.com
Center Township Supervisors Discuss Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard Project
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Center Township Supervisors held a work session Tuesday afternoon. During the work session the supervisors were updated on the Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard ‘s resurfacing project. Engineer Ned Mitrovich said the project is nearly complete. In other business the Supervisors Chairman Bill DiCioccio,...
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls road to close for electrical work Thursday
Those who travel through Newton Falls on their daily commute may have to take a detour on Thursday. According to the Trumbull County Engineer, Ravenna Warren Road near the turnpike will temporarily close for electrical repairs. The work begins at 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 8th, and will continue until...
WFMJ.com
Gasoline prices up in Mahoning Valley, fall below $4 in Mercer County
In the sometimes mystifying roller coaster world of gasoline prices, filling up your tank after the Labor Day holiday can make you smile or frown, depending on which side of the state line you live on. One week after Valley gasoline prices dipped, a survey of prices found on gasbuddy.com...
WFMJ.com
South Avenue resurfacing project extended through November
Resurfacing work on South Avenue in Boardman, originally scheduled to wrap up in October, has been extended into November 2022. The resurfacing project will take place from Presidential Drive to Mathews Road and include resurfacing, pavement markings, traffic detectors, pavement repair, and curb and gutter replacement. This is part two...
Month long road closure in Mahoning County
SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A road in Springfield Township will be closed beginning Monday. Beard Road will be closed. This is because a culvert is being fixed between Columbiana and Garfield Roads. That work should take about a month.
Explainer: Here’s what to know as Shell’s new plant in Beaver County nears completion
PITTSBURGH — After more than a decade in development, the Shell Polymers petrochemical plant in Beaver County is poised to begin producing plastics products any day now. The company has said for months that it expected to begin commercial production sometime by the end of the year and possibly the early fall, which looks more likely now that the plant and its components have or soon will have completed the requisite safety checks.
Boil water advisory affecting thousands in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A large water main broke in Beaver Falls at the intersection of 26th Street and 10th Avenue around 2:30pm on Labor Day. A 24-inch main line leaked, impacting about 8,000 people in the area. “When the leak occurred, we went to zero pressure in the...
WYTV.com
Local drive-in theater closes early from flooding
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local drive-in theater has to close early for the season due to flooding. The Skyway Drive-In in Warren posted to their Facebook page Sunday evening that their concession stand had flooded. As a result, the theater will not be open Monday for Labor Day.
WFMJ.com
Boardman offers pickup for items damaged in Sunday's flood
Boardman Township has partnered with Republic Services to provide a one-time trash pickup for items damaged during the flooding on Sunday. Some guidelines need to be followed, though. Individual disposal items should weigh 50 pounds or less due to safety reasons. In cases where this is not possible, a truck with added manpower will be sent.
whbc.com
Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
WKYC
Boardman deals with flooding concerns
Rainy weather has caused flooding concerns for the Boardman area. 3News' Kierra Cotton has more.
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 3:04 a.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022:
Tornado touches down in Mahoning County, National Weather Service confirms
BOARDMAN, Ohio — A tornado with winds up to 80 mph briefly touched down Sunday afternoon in Mahoning County, causing minor damage but no injuries, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado, which was an EF0, was on the ground for less than a 10th of a mile...
Weekend rain impacts falls at Lanterman’s Mill
The falls at Lanterman's Mill are rushing from the heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.
Gallery: Flash flooding photos from across the Valley
Severe weather and flooding photos from across the Valley on Sunday.
Boardman, Struthers residents frustrated by floodwater
Severe weather, including a tornado warning and flash flooding, hit the Valley hard Sunday night.
Canfield Fair attendance down, board director blames rain
The six-day Canfield Fair attendance numbers are in and they are significantly down from 2021.
Boardman flood frustration: ‘We try to have nice stuff’
A Boardman extrusion plant along Lake Park Road had to delay work Tuesday morning, following Sunday's storm.
