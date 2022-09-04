ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

WFMJ.com

Hubbard planned power outage date moved to Thursday

First Energy is moving the planned power outage for Hubbard residents to Thursday, Sept. 8. The planned outage will allow First Energy to update equipment from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. approximately. It will affect mainly the eastern sections of town, including Bedford Rd., East Liberty St., Schotten Rd., and...
HUBBARD, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Center Township Supervisors Discuss Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard Project

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Center Township Supervisors held a work session Tuesday afternoon. During the work session the supervisors were updated on the Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard ‘s resurfacing project. Engineer Ned Mitrovich said the project is nearly complete. In other business the Supervisors Chairman Bill DiCioccio,...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls road to close for electrical work Thursday

Those who travel through Newton Falls on their daily commute may have to take a detour on Thursday. According to the Trumbull County Engineer, Ravenna Warren Road near the turnpike will temporarily close for electrical repairs. The work begins at 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 8th, and will continue until...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WFMJ.com

South Avenue resurfacing project extended through November

Resurfacing work on South Avenue in Boardman, originally scheduled to wrap up in October, has been extended into November 2022. The resurfacing project will take place from Presidential Drive to Mathews Road and include resurfacing, pavement markings, traffic detectors, pavement repair, and curb and gutter replacement. This is part two...
BOARDMAN, OH
WKBN

Month long road closure in Mahoning County

SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A road in Springfield Township will be closed beginning Monday. Beard Road will be closed. This is because a culvert is being fixed between Columbiana and Garfield Roads. That work should take about a month.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Explainer: Here’s what to know as Shell’s new plant in Beaver County nears completion

PITTSBURGH — After more than a decade in development, the Shell Polymers petrochemical plant in Beaver County is poised to begin producing plastics products any day now. The company has said for months that it expected to begin commercial production sometime by the end of the year and possibly the early fall, which looks more likely now that the plant and its components have or soon will have completed the requisite safety checks.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Local drive-in theater closes early from flooding

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local drive-in theater has to close early for the season due to flooding. The Skyway Drive-In in Warren posted to their Facebook page Sunday evening that their concession stand had flooded. As a result, the theater will not be open Monday for Labor Day.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman offers pickup for items damaged in Sunday's flood

Boardman Township has partnered with Republic Services to provide a one-time trash pickup for items damaged during the flooding on Sunday. Some guidelines need to be followed, though. Individual disposal items should weigh 50 pounds or less due to safety reasons. In cases where this is not possible, a truck with added manpower will be sent.
BOARDMAN, OH
whbc.com

Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
AKRON, OH
explore venango

WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 3:04 a.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022:
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

