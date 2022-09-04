Giada De Laurentiis Has the Perfect Easy Weekday Lunch & It Only Takes Minutes to Make

Penske Media. Design: SheKnows.

Giada De Laurentiis just made our easy lunches so much more delicious and easy to recreate!

On Sept 4, De Laurentiis uploaded a new salad recipe we need in our bellies as soon as we get to the kitchen. She posted it with the caption, “This whipped ricotta salad is super simple way to elevate a salad. Combine fresh ricotta w/ olive oil & salt to create an incredibly smooth and fluffy texture that pairs perfectly with fresh tomatoes & arugula. Summer at its finest! #Recipe in the profile link!”

The beginner-friendly salad is perfect for anyone wanting a delicious, flavor-packed salad to pick them up during their lunch. You only need a few ingredients to make this taste amazing, so grab the ingredients for both the whipped ricotta, the dressing, and the salad itself.

For the whipped ricotta, you obviously need a few ingredients, like chilled ricotta cheese and olive oil, to name a few. Now, for the dressing, you need pine nuts, basil leaves, olive oil, and more. For the salad, you only need a few ingredients for that as well, including snap peas and baby arugula.

The gluten-free and vegetarian salad only requires a few steps to complete. You start by placing your whipped ricotta ingredients in a food processor, and within minutes, you’ll be placing the dressed salad on top of the cheese.

Fun fact: this recipe was actually first featured on an episode of Giada At Home, specifically the episode: Springtime In Italy.

