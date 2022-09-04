Labor Day morning started off with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. The radar is mostly quiet as of early this afternoon but we are still under heavy cloud cover. We keep the clouds around throughout the day but don’t let them scare you. There will be a lot of dry time before rain chances rise into the evening. The cloud cover will make it difficult for temperatures to rise and we will see highs peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO