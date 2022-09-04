Read full article on original website
Weekend storms on the way in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – After a sunny wrap to the work week, weekend thunderstorms are on the way for Saturday and Sunday. Thursday at a glance Weekend rain and storm chances We still have dry time with plenty of sunshine in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. However, this weekend will kick off a daily chance […]
Fox 59
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
WLWT 5
Disasters declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Local disasters have been declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding that washed away homes, leaving one woman dead. According to Indiana Homeland Security, Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties have declared local emergencies. Staff with IDHS is visiting the area hit by flooding to give an update to Gov. Eric Holcomb on the level of damage.
cbs4indy.com
No new temperature, rainfall records expected today
INDIANAPOLIS – With a few passing showers and temperatures in the 80s today, no new records are expected to come during the day. Record high temperature: 99° (1954) Record low temperature: 44° (1988) Record rainfall: 1.19″ (1925) No severe weather is expected today but that has...
thecentersquare.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
cbs4indy.com
Spotty showers and storms for Labor Day
Labor Day morning started off with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. The radar is mostly quiet as of early this afternoon but we are still under heavy cloud cover. We keep the clouds around throughout the day but don’t let them scare you. There will be a lot of dry time before rain chances rise into the evening. The cloud cover will make it difficult for temperatures to rise and we will see highs peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
WLKY.com
Deadly flooding in southern Indiana destroys infrastructure, leaves roads impassable
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Deadly flooding in Jefferson County, Indiana left many of the remote areas near Brushy Fork Creek difficult to reach. Household items, siding, and even cars lined the banks of Brushy Fork Creek. It's a scene that left many in the area stunned, serving as a...
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
WLWT 5
'We actually ran for our lives': Indiana flood victims share survival as cleanup continues
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — On-and-off again rain storms continued to pour over Southeastern Indiana Monday as crews spent Labor Day working to clear debris and restore power. On Saturday, flooding caused creeks and portions of the Ohio River to rise in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. One woman...
WLKY.com
41-year-old woman killed in crash on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police said that a woman from Sellersburg, Indiana was killed in an early morning crash on Wednesday. They said 41-year-old Renee Smith collided with the back of a semi-truck going northbound on Interstate 65 in Scott County around 1:15 a.m. Police said Smith's car turned over after she struck the truck.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend
BENNINGTON, In. (WAVE) - Communities in Southern Indiana are starting to repair the damage left behind by floods. Jefferson and Switzerland counties in Indiana got the brunt of the storm. “We’re finding stuff, have no idea where it came from, but it’s here,” Jerry Seal said. “Our stuff that was...
hometownnewsnow.com
Highway Intersection Closure Announced
(Westville, IN) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of the intersection of Indiana 2 and U.S. 6 for ongoing roundabout construction. INDOT announced the initial work earlier in May. The intersection is scheduled to close on or after September 14 and is expected to reopen by the...
cbs4indy.com
Improving Union Station
Passengers say Indianapolis's Union Station is in need of serious upgrades. Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s …. Bloomington PD arrest Illinois man for rape of 18-year-old …. Indiana providers creating plan to address kids’ …. Former Marion County corrections employee arrested …. Shelby Co. deputy killed in...
cbs4indy.com
Dense fog for Tuesday morning; skies clear later this week
The work week got off to a cloudy start with a few scattered showers. A series of low pressure areas will move along a stationary front draped across the Ohio Valley and gives us a chance for rain through Tuesday. There is ample moisture at the surface so patchy dense fog will develop after Midnight. The fog will linger through mid-morning Tuesday and some schools may may go on a two-hour delay. After a cloudy morning, skies will clear in the afternoon but we will have a chance for rain throughout the day.
cbs4indy.com
Reaction to Patriot Front march
Indy leaders react to the Patriot Front march in downtown Indianapolis. Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s …. Bloomington PD arrest Illinois man for rape of 18-year-old …. Indiana providers creating plan to address kids’ …. Former Marion County corrections employee arrested …. Shelby Co. deputy killed in...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man devastated after losing home, wife in flash flood Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Only a wooden foundation remains at a now empty lot in 8300 block Brushy Fork Road in Madison, Indiana after a flash flood devastated the area over the weekend. A home, belonging to Linda and Tony Wood, used to be there. However, now only he's...
cbs4indy.com
Washington Township parents dealing with back-to-back days of bus delays
INDIANAPOLIS — For the second day in a row MSD of Washington Township parents have dealt with major delays at the bus stop or buses just not showing up at all. ”It’s been horrible, the experience has been horrible,” Latrice Owens said. Her daughter LayMya goes to North Central High School.
indianapublicradio.org
Why are there not more passenger rail systems in Indiana? Advocacy groups, experts weigh in
In Indiana, there are currently several Amtrak passenger rail lines that run throughout the state. However, these services are limited for cities such as Indianapolis and Lafayette – and there are no options for Fort Wayne. Tod Bassler is the president of Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance. He said the...
Columbus named Indiana community of the year
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has named Columbus as its 2022 Cummins Community of the Year. Columbus was selected this summer by a five-person panel after a review of all cities that had been nominated, the chamber said. In its announcement, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce...
Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping
This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
