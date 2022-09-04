ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Weekend storms on the way in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – After a sunny wrap to the work week, weekend thunderstorms are on the way for Saturday and Sunday. Thursday at a glance Weekend rain and storm chances We still have dry time with plenty of sunshine in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. However, this weekend will kick off a daily chance […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLWT 5

Disasters declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Local disasters have been declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding that washed away homes, leaving one woman dead. According to Indiana Homeland Security, Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties have declared local emergencies. Staff with IDHS is visiting the area hit by flooding to give an update to Gov. Eric Holcomb on the level of damage.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

No new temperature, rainfall records expected today

INDIANAPOLIS – With a few passing showers and temperatures in the 80s today, no new records are expected to come during the day. Record high temperature: 99° (1954) Record low temperature: 44° (1988) Record rainfall: 1.19″ (1925) No severe weather is expected today but that has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
County
Jefferson County, IN
State
Indiana State
thecentersquare.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
ILLINOIS STATE
cbs4indy.com

Spotty showers and storms for Labor Day

Labor Day morning started off with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. The radar is mostly quiet as of early this afternoon but we are still under heavy cloud cover. We keep the clouds around throughout the day but don’t let them scare you. There will be a lot of dry time before rain chances rise into the evening. The cloud cover will make it difficult for temperatures to rise and we will see highs peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Southern Indiana#Emergency Management
WLKY.com

41-year-old woman killed in crash on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police said that a woman from Sellersburg, Indiana was killed in an early morning crash on Wednesday. They said 41-year-old Renee Smith collided with the back of a semi-truck going northbound on Interstate 65 in Scott County around 1:15 a.m. Police said Smith's car turned over after she struck the truck.
SELLERSBURG, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Highway Intersection Closure Announced

(Westville, IN) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of the intersection of Indiana 2 and U.S. 6 for ongoing roundabout construction. INDOT announced the initial work earlier in May. The intersection is scheduled to close on or after September 14 and is expected to reopen by the...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbs4indy.com

Improving Union Station

Passengers say Indianapolis's Union Station is in need of serious upgrades. Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s …. Bloomington PD arrest Illinois man for rape of 18-year-old …. Indiana providers creating plan to address kids’ …. Former Marion County corrections employee arrested …. Shelby Co. deputy killed in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Dense fog for Tuesday morning; skies clear later this week

The work week got off to a cloudy start with a few scattered showers. A series of low pressure areas will move along a stationary front draped across the Ohio Valley and gives us a chance for rain through Tuesday. There is ample moisture at the surface so patchy dense fog will develop after Midnight. The fog will linger through mid-morning Tuesday and some schools may may go on a two-hour delay. After a cloudy morning, skies will clear in the afternoon but we will have a chance for rain throughout the day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Reaction to Patriot Front march

Indy leaders react to the Patriot Front march in downtown Indianapolis. Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s …. Bloomington PD arrest Illinois man for rape of 18-year-old …. Indiana providers creating plan to address kids’ …. Former Marion County corrections employee arrested …. Shelby Co. deputy killed in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Columbus named Indiana community of the year

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has named Columbus as its 2022 Cummins Community of the Year. Columbus was selected this summer by a five-person panel after a review of all cities that had been nominated, the chamber said. In its announcement, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce...
COLUMBUS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping

This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
SANTA CLAUS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy