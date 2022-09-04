ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No holiday for fire crews: Heat, wind push Double Creek Fire in NE Oregon to nearly 38,000 acres; other blazes grow

By KTVZ news sources, The Associated Press
The Oregonian

Oregon wildfires: Hot, windy weather threatens to spread flames

Hot, dry and windy conditions are threatening to worsen wildfires burning across Oregon, which have consumed over 100,000 acres of land and prompted evacuations in southern and northeastern Oregon. Since Aug. 27, Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Sturgill, Double Creek and Rum Creek fires,...
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/6 – Vehicle Fire on Hwy 199, Greenway Fire Near Central Point Sparked at Homeless Camp, Rum Creek Fire Update

AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Pollution Advisory for Curry, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath and Lake Counties...in effect until further notice. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast...
ENVIRONMENT
klcc.org

‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert

Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Expect a lot more smoke in Central Oregon the next 2 days

The Cedar Creek Fire burning on the Willamette National Forest grew to 18,143 acres Tuesday and a Red Flag Warning could cause it to grow. People in Central Oregon should expect a lot more smoke in the next couple of days. It could reach “unhealthy for sensitive groups” level.
ENVIRONMENT
beachconnection.net

A Nuclear Power Plant at Cape Kiwanda? Uncomfortable Oregon Coast State Park Start

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Sometimes, origin stories are way stranger than fiction. Once upon a time, Cape Kiwanda was a bit of unknown attraction on the Oregon coast. Far from the popular, even buzzing landmark it is now, around 1970 or so it was considered a true hidden spot, and completely wild and untamed. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Oregon’s Wildfire Season Has One Especially Dangerous Weekend Ahead

As much as Portlanders enjoy complaining about the weather, we’ve got it easy right now. Yes, Portland exceeded 90 degrees this afternoon—the 28th time that’s happened this summer. But the Willamette Valley has avoided the excruciating heat dome that’s scorching much of the West this week, setting records from Salt Lake City to San Jose.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Firefighters battle Eastern Oregon’s Double Creek blaze

About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that has forced evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area grew to about 37...
IMNAHA, OR
woodworkingnetwork.com

Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
ROSEBURG, OR
klcc.org

A city in three days: how Oregon's largest wildfire is managed

Three separate firefighting agencies are working together on the nearly 17,000-acre Rum Creek Fire, northwest of Grants Pass: Northwest Incident Management Team 13, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Teams are currently focusing on the eastern edge of the fire, which is spreading the fastest....
MERLIN, OR
Channel 6000

Unofficial end of summer brings more Oregon summer heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some refer to Labor Day as the unofficial end of summer, but we still have plenty left in the tank. After a weak disturbance cuts east overnight, conditions will cool and clear for Monday morning. A northerly wind near the surface should prevent much cloud coverage for your morning commute. Of course, we may have a few clouds around, especially closer to the Columbia River.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Air Quality Advisory Is In Effect For Several Oregon Counties Due To Smoke

Due to smoke from numerous fires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes, and Wallow counties on Saturday. The duration of this warning is undisclosed. Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties continue to be under...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties

PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
PORTLAND, OR

