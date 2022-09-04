No holiday for fire crews: Heat, wind push Double Creek Fire in NE Oregon to nearly 38,000 acres; other blazes grow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some refer to Labor Day as the unofficial end of summer, but we still have plenty left in the tank. After a weak disturbance cuts east overnight, conditions will cool and clear for Monday morning. A northerly wind near the surface should prevent much cloud coverage for your morning commute. Of course, we may have a few clouds around, especially closer to the Columbia River.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO