No holiday for fire crews: Heat, wind push Double Creek Fire in NE Oregon to nearly 38,000 acres; other blazes grow

Oregon wildfires: Hot, windy weather threatens to spread flames
Hot, dry and windy conditions are threatening to worsen wildfires burning across Oregon, which have consumed over 100,000 acres of land and prompted evacuations in southern and northeastern Oregon. Since Aug. 27, Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Sturgill, Double Creek and Rum Creek fires,...
KTVZ
Growing Cedar Creek Fire triggers upgraded, wider Level 3 evacuations, including Cultus Lake
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) –The growing Cedar Creek Fire that sent smoke pouring into the skies over Central Oregon Tuesday evening also prompted evacuation of Cultus and Little Cultus lakes, among other areas threatened by the blaze, authorities said. Tom Payfer told NewsChannel 21 that Cultus Lake cabin renters were...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/6 – Vehicle Fire on Hwy 199, Greenway Fire Near Central Point Sparked at Homeless Camp, Rum Creek Fire Update
AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Pollution Advisory for Curry, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath and Lake Counties...in effect until further notice. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast...
klcc.org
‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert
Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Expect a lot more smoke in Central Oregon the next 2 days
The Cedar Creek Fire burning on the Willamette National Forest grew to 18,143 acres Tuesday and a Red Flag Warning could cause it to grow. People in Central Oregon should expect a lot more smoke in the next couple of days. It could reach “unhealthy for sensitive groups” level.
Wind, heat expected to create critical wildfire conditions in Oregon, region
Oregon firefighters will face challenges this week as continued heat combines with windy and unstable conditions, possible thunderstorms and unwanted east winds, fire meteorologists said. Forecasters said the concern isn’t on the same level as the 2020 Labor Day fires east wind event, but there is concern about active wildfires...
beachconnection.net
A Nuclear Power Plant at Cape Kiwanda? Uncomfortable Oregon Coast State Park Start
(Pacific City, Oregon) – Sometimes, origin stories are way stranger than fiction. Once upon a time, Cape Kiwanda was a bit of unknown attraction on the Oregon coast. Far from the popular, even buzzing landmark it is now, around 1970 or so it was considered a true hidden spot, and completely wild and untamed. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Oregon National Guard troops assist firefighters battling the Rum Creek Fire
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Soldiers and airmen with the Oregon National Guard and are lending a helping hand in battling the Rum Creek Fire burning in Southern Oregon. The wildfire, sparked by lightning on August 17, has since burned over 19,000 acres and was 34% contained as of Monday afternoon.
WWEEK
Oregon’s Wildfire Season Has One Especially Dangerous Weekend Ahead
As much as Portlanders enjoy complaining about the weather, we’ve got it easy right now. Yes, Portland exceeded 90 degrees this afternoon—the 28th time that’s happened this summer. But the Willamette Valley has avoided the excruciating heat dome that’s scorching much of the West this week, setting records from Salt Lake City to San Jose.
New task forces fight Double Creek wildfire in Eastern Oregon
Two additional task forces arrived in northeastern Oregon on Monday to tackle the Double Creek fire, authorities said, increasing the total number of firefighters there to 401. Fire officials hope the boost in manpower and favorable weather conditions will help them get the blaze under control. As of Monday, the...
KATU.com
Upcoming weather conditions are a 'worst case scenario' for fires in Western Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for fire danger under the current weather forecast as we go into the second weekend of September. Forecasters are saying that by Friday, hot temperatures and high winds could allow for rapid fire growth if one were to get going on the west side of the Cascades.
Firefighters battle Eastern Oregon’s Double Creek blaze
About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that has forced evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area grew to about 37...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
klcc.org
A city in three days: how Oregon's largest wildfire is managed
Three separate firefighting agencies are working together on the nearly 17,000-acre Rum Creek Fire, northwest of Grants Pass: Northwest Incident Management Team 13, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Teams are currently focusing on the eastern edge of the fire, which is spreading the fastest....
Channel 6000
Unofficial end of summer brings more Oregon summer heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some refer to Labor Day as the unofficial end of summer, but we still have plenty left in the tank. After a weak disturbance cuts east overnight, conditions will cool and clear for Monday morning. A northerly wind near the surface should prevent much cloud coverage for your morning commute. Of course, we may have a few clouds around, especially closer to the Columbia River.
focushillsboro.com
Air Quality Advisory Is In Effect For Several Oregon Counties Due To Smoke
Due to smoke from numerous fires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes, and Wallow counties on Saturday. The duration of this warning is undisclosed. Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties continue to be under...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Firefighters Request Double Overtime Pay Due To Ongoing Staffing Issues. Why Is The Government Not Recruiting New Employees?
In the Oregon State, Portland firefighters are requesting an increase in overtime pay as a result of two years of regular obligatory overtime to fill gaps brought on by ongoing personnel shortages. The Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters’ union is asking for a hike in the overtime pay rate from...
KGW
National Guard troops aid with efforts on the Rum Creek Fire in southern Oregon
The Oregon National Guard was called in to assist when the fire exploded in size at the end of August. They arrived the next day.
KATU.com
Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
