Lakeview church holds pro-abortion rally in wake of anti-abortion vandalism

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Second Unitarian Church of Chicago, in Lakeview , held a rally on Sunday after it was vandalized for supporting reproductive rights.

“What do we do when abortion rights are under attack?” minister Jason Lydon asked the crowd gathered outside of the church near the intersection of West Barry Avenue and North Broadway.

“Rise up,” they responded.

Lydon said church members are not concerned with arresting the women who vandalized the church, as well as sign that read: “We support abortion, on demand, without apology.”

The minister said they want dialogue.

“I would love to imagine us doing some kind of restorative justice with these women,” Lydon said. “Being able to hear them speak their truth, and for us [being] able to speak our truths, and figure out what healing could look like.

Jay Becker is with Rise Up for Abortion Rights. She took aim at the Supreme Court and said this is about much more than abortion.

“Masses of people [are] fighting, dying for these rights — they are taking the hammer to them,” Becker said. “And if we don’t get together and stop this fascist assault, it’s only going to get worse.”

Lydon praised the turnout for Sunday’s rally.

“It’s nice to see that we have the people, power, and energy to mobilize folks for reproductive justice — even in the face of people bullying,” Lydon said.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram