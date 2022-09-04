Read full article on original website
Making the grade: How Florida State’s offensive line has performed through 2 games
The Florida State Seminoles offensive line has been one of the most discussed pieces of the football team over the last few years. Whether it has been the offensive tackle saga, injuries, or depth— the big men up front have been a hotbed for discussion among the fanbase and prognosticators alike.
Mike Norvell talks LSU win, looks ahead to bye week after practice
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Wednesday after practice following an exciting win for the football program this past weekend. Florida State traveled to New Orleans last Saturday to take on the LSU Tigers and left the Caesers Superdome with a 23-24 victory, marking the first time the ‘Noles have been 2-0 since 2016.
Florida State’s win over LSU draws huge ratings for ESPN
Florida State football’s 24-23 upset win over the LSU Tigers at the Caesars Superdome Sunday evening was ESPN’s second most-watched game during Week 1:. The Seminoles and Tigers drew 7.6 million viewers on ABC, making it the network’s third most-viewed Sunday night opener on record. That figure is even more impressive when you consider neither team was ranked at kickoff.
Noles News: FSU wins chaotic game vs. LSU, soccer dominates UF
Florida State targets and commits alike were excited after FSU’s dramatic win over LSU on Sunday:. As always, for all things recruiting, head on over to our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.
Florida State Football
Florida State Seminoles breakdowns, scores, and analysis -- everything you need to know about FSU football. "I think there were a lot of instances today where we were just ‘okay’ going out there and being where we were and that's unacceptable." Bad luck continues at OL. By Tommy...
What went right, what went wrong on defense for FSU vs. LSU
The Seminoles defense was tasked with a tall order this weekend, having to face off against an LSU offense featuring plenty of talent and playmakers. Florida State lost the coin toss to start the game and the Tigers were the first to receive the ball. It was a rocky start for the Noles, but the playing field was soon leveled when the Noles defense got settled and then the offense subsequently found a rhythm.
