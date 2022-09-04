BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs did their part to clinch a Pioneer League playoff spot by beating the Idaho Falls Chukars 5-1 Tuesday night at Dehler Park. Later in the night, the Mustangs’ first postseason appearance 2019 and first since the league became independent in 2021 became official when Glacier defeated and thus eliminated Great Falls 10-0 in Kalispell.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO