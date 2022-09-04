Read full article on original website
Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality
BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
Billings Mustangs clinch Pioneer League playoff spot
BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs did their part to clinch a Pioneer League playoff spot by beating the Idaho Falls Chukars 5-1 Tuesday night at Dehler Park. Later in the night, the Mustangs’ first postseason appearance 2019 and first since the league became independent in 2021 became official when Glacier defeated and thus eliminated Great Falls 10-0 in Kalispell.
More information on Tuesday's fatal stabbing in Billings released
The two suspects from Tuesday’s fatal stabbing have been identified as Christopher Adrian Brown and Vanessa Marie Delaney. According to court documents, the incident was caught on video. The video reportedly showed the victim was sitting in the grass while Brown punched him, while Delaney stood on the other...
Seven more COVID-19 deaths reported, updated vaccines available
Billings, MT – On Wednesday, RiverStone Health will begin offering vaccinations updated to offer stronger protection against Omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus. Omicron is the predominant type of the virus circulating in Yellowstone County and throughout the United States. The updated vaccinations will be offered at no charge...
Police investigating hit-and-run of parked car, house in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A driver allegedly hit a parked car and a house with their car on Third South and South Twenty-eighth and then fled on foot Thursday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter there are no suspects identified. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Huntley Project survives last-set challenge from Shepherd in sweep
SHEPHERD--For nearly a decade, the Huntley Project Lady Red Devils have reigned supreme in Class B volleyball. But tonight, they travel to their rival across the bridge Shepherd where the Fillies are hoping to give them a run for their money. The first set was all Lady Red Devils as...
Billings City Council discuss how the Public Safety Mill Levy and the Marijuana Options Tax money could possibly be spent
BILLINGS, Mont. - Tuesday evening in Downtown Billings at City Hall, City Council members discussed how the voter-approved Mill Levy for public safety and money from the Marijuana Options Tax will be spent. City Council heard from various members of the community as well as organizations like Health by Design...
Coroner's office identifies Saturday's motorcycle crash victim
BILLINGS - Billings Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the West End. Police say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit a parked vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department's crash team is...
Park City Schools asking voters to pass modified school bond; previous bond failed May 2022
PARK CITY, Mont. - Park City Schools is reaching out to voters for a second attempt this year at passing a new school bond. The previous bond failed in May 2022. Superintendent Dan Grabowska said they reduced building plans by 20% this time versus last time to make the bond more affordable for voters.
