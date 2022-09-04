ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality

BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Billings Mustangs clinch Pioneer League playoff spot

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs did their part to clinch a Pioneer League playoff spot by beating the Idaho Falls Chukars 5-1 Tuesday night at Dehler Park. Later in the night, the Mustangs’ first postseason appearance 2019 and first since the league became independent in 2021 became official when Glacier defeated and thus eliminated Great Falls 10-0 in Kalispell.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

More information on Tuesday's fatal stabbing in Billings released

The two suspects from Tuesday’s fatal stabbing have been identified as Christopher Adrian Brown and Vanessa Marie Delaney. According to court documents, the incident was caught on video. The video reportedly showed the victim was sitting in the grass while Brown punched him, while Delaney stood on the other...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Seven more COVID-19 deaths reported, updated vaccines available

Billings, MT – On Wednesday, RiverStone Health will begin offering vaccinations updated to offer stronger protection against Omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus. Omicron is the predominant type of the virus circulating in Yellowstone County and throughout the United States. The updated vaccinations will be offered at no charge...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
City
Billings, MT
KULR8

Police investigating hit-and-run of parked car, house in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A driver allegedly hit a parked car and a house with their car on Third South and South Twenty-eighth and then fled on foot Thursday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter there are no suspects identified. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Coroner's office identifies Saturday's motorcycle crash victim

BILLINGS - Billings Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the West End. Police say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit a parked vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department's crash team is...
BILLINGS, MT
