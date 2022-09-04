Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City, homeless coalition work to find Quality Inn residents shelterDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo Sheriff’s Office warns older adults about targeted thefts in Highlands RanchHeather WillardHighlands Ranch, CO
State troopers in Denver metro area to receive body-worn camerasHeather WillardDenver, CO
A 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place throughout the countryMargaret MinnicksDenver, CO
Richmond, Virginia hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefightersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
denverite.com
Downtown businesses say rising homelessness is hurting them, even if it’s just the perception that it brings more crime
Colorado business leaders say the rise of visible homelessness in the state’s urban places is hurting their bottom lines. The public perception of safety in downtown Denver is becoming increasingly problematic, regardless of whether crime is actually being committed in the area, according to Beth Moyski of the Downtown Denver Partnership, a business advocacy group.
Developer plans to demolish abandoned buildings, build townhomes
Mayor Mike Coffman said a developer has plans to demolish a block of abandoned buildings to put up more than 50 townhomes.
denverite.com
A Quality Inn shelter is booting out homeless residents. Now, they are meeting Wednesday night to brainstorm where to live safely
Last Friday, a group of unhoused Denver residents, at high risk of dying from COVID-19, stood outside their temporary home at a Quality Inn on Zuni Street wondering where they would live in a couple of weeks. The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, which had contracted with the City of...
Castle Rock church proposes affordable, temporary housing project
Graphic of The Rock’s property depicting where development would occur.(Town of Castle Rock) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 7, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) A project proposal to create 200 affordable housing units for low-income families and 10 emergency housing units for unhoused individuals was presented to the Castle Rock Town Council on Sept. 6.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Lafayette City Council refines local gun ordinance
The Lafayette City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s firearm ordinance to explicitly define buildings and spaces where firearms are prohibited under the ordinance, while exempting highly qualified retired law enforcement officers from the prohibition. In June, the council adopted an ordinance prohibiting the possession of firearms...
What is That Business Taking Over Popular Corner in Fort Collins?
It seems like Lewan & Associates was at the corner of Prospect and College for decades. As you drive by now, a big bank is beginning to take shape. How many times have you said, "What this town does not need is another bank." Well, those in charge seem to disagree. This new bank started construction in the summer of 2021, and should be opening by the end of 2022.
Landlord licensing compliance ‘slow and disappointing’
Earlier this year, Denver City Council passed a property ordinance that requires all rental houses, units and apartments to be licensed.
boulderbeat.news
These 3 places have ‘zero’ homelessness. Here’s how they did it.
As the whole country grapples with an ever-growing homelessness crisis, a handful of cities and counties have done what seems impossible in Boulder: Measurably reduced the number of people living on the streets or in shelters. More than a dozen communities have reached what is known as functional zero for...
Crews clean up homeless camps in Jefferson County
A community outreach team and Jefferson County officials cleaned up a homeless camp on the south side of Clear Creek near Gold Strike Park. Crews cleaned up more than four dumpsters full of trash and debris. It cost $16,000 to clean up the area.
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTERS: Joe O’Dea is no man of the West
Editor: Joe O’Dea, a candidate for US Senate here in Colorado portrays himself as a ‘Man of the West,’ in his TV ads, galloping across the plains and through an arena on a horse. But ANY ‘Man of the West’ would know how to put down a hat after removing his headcover. Sorry, Joe, you are no “Man of the West.”
Douglas County considers developing open space
Douglas County leaders are thinking about developing a huge area of open space. The development would be called the Dawson Ridge development.Dawson Ridge is located south of downtown Castle Rock and directly west of I-25 and Crystal Valley Parkway. That's south of the Plumcreek exit and north of Larkspur.The nearby area is really popular for hikers, Dawson Butte is a well-visited area. Developers Westside Investment Partners want to build more than 5,800 new buildings that would include homes, businesses and restaurants.
boulderreportinglab.org
Boulder plans to reopen West Pearl Street to cars, city officials say
As soon as this month, city officials said they plan to reopen West Pearl Street to cars, a move that would bring the pedestrian-friendly transformation ushered in by the Covid-19 pandemic to at least a temporary end. Pearl Street was closed to traffic between 9th and 11th Streets since May...
Denver school board VP ticketed for speeding in a school zone
Vice President of the Denver School Board, Auon'tai Anderson, received a ticket for speeding in a school zone near Montbello High School.
highlandsranchherald.net
‘Longmire’ author coming to library
Hell and Back” is the newest installment in Wyoming-based writer Craig Johnson’s entertaining novels about Walt Longmire, basis for the popular television series. Johnson will appear at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Highlands Ranch Library, 9292 Ridgeline Blvd., to talk about his writing — and to sign copies of the new book afterward. Tickets cost $32 and include a hardcover copy of “Hell and Back,” dessert bites and a place in the book signing line. DCL.org/featured-events or Eventbrite.
broomfieldleader.com
At Colorado furniture boutique, shoppers receive bargains while workers get a second chance
DENVER — After years of experiencing substance abuse, homelessness and jail, Wiley Goodman was asked to interview with yet another program that said it could help him. But this program felt different. Lola Strong, the managing director of The Other Side Academy, told Goodman things about himself that were...
303magazine.com
Olde Town Arvada Has a New Fine Dining Spot That Features a Unique Handmade Touch
After Jordan Alley and Brandon Kerr found companionship behind the line at Z Cuisine, the two reconnected years later to build a restaurant from the ground up with nothing but their four hands. This quaint but elegant spot in Olde Town Arvada is now coined Stone Cellar Bistro and has become the homestead for fresh foods and relaxing ambiance.
KKTV
New Colorado research shows pushing back school start times increases sleep for families, teachers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Families could always use a little more sleep before heading to school. 11 News spoke with pediatric sleep psychologist and researcher at National Jewish Health Dr. Lisa Meltzer, who evaluated new school start times implemented at the Cherry Creek School District near Denver. High school start times were moved from 7:10 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. and middle school start times were moved from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.
denverite.com
Investment banker Thomas Wolf is running for mayor of Denver
Investment banker Thomas Wolf is running for mayor of Denver in 2023. Wolf lost a bid for mayor in 2011, finishing seventh with 2,150 votes in the first round of voting. Wolf’s run was a “free” campaign, meaning he wouldn’t accept campaign contributions. It was his first political race.
The Best Neighborhoods In Denver To Buy A Home
Whether you're a young professional or a family who loves the great outdoors, Denver is a premier place to live. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
