Broomfield, CO

denverite.com

Downtown businesses say rising homelessness is hurting them, even if it’s just the perception that it brings more crime

Colorado business leaders say the rise of visible homelessness in the state’s urban places is hurting their bottom lines. The public perception of safety in downtown Denver is becoming increasingly problematic, regardless of whether crime is actually being committed in the area, according to Beth Moyski of the Downtown Denver Partnership, a business advocacy group.
DENVER, CO
Heather Willard

Castle Rock church proposes affordable, temporary housing project

Graphic of The Rock’s property depicting where development would occur.(Town of Castle Rock) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 7, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) A project proposal to create 200 affordable housing units for low-income families and 10 emergency housing units for unhoused individuals was presented to the Castle Rock Town Council on Sept. 6.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Lafayette City Council refines local gun ordinance

The Lafayette City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s firearm ordinance to explicitly define buildings and spaces where firearms are prohibited under the ordinance, while exempting highly qualified retired law enforcement officers from the prohibition. In June, the council adopted an ordinance prohibiting the possession of firearms...
LAFAYETTE, CO
99.9 The Point

What is That Business Taking Over Popular Corner in Fort Collins?

It seems like Lewan & Associates was at the corner of Prospect and College for decades. As you drive by now, a big bank is beginning to take shape. How many times have you said, "What this town does not need is another bank." Well, those in charge seem to disagree. This new bank started construction in the summer of 2021, and should be opening by the end of 2022.
FORT COLLINS, CO
boulderbeat.news

These 3 places have ‘zero’ homelessness. Here’s how they did it.

As the whole country grapples with an ever-growing homelessness crisis, a handful of cities and counties have done what seems impossible in Boulder: Measurably reduced the number of people living on the streets or in shelters. More than a dozen communities have reached what is known as functional zero for...
BOULDER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Joe O’Dea is no man of the West

Editor: Joe O’Dea, a candidate for US Senate here in Colorado portrays himself as a ‘Man of the West,’ in his TV ads, galloping across the plains and through an arena on a horse. But ANY ‘Man of the West’ would know how to put down a hat after removing his headcover. Sorry, Joe, you are no “Man of the West.”
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County considers developing open space

Douglas County leaders are thinking about developing a huge area of open space. The development would be called the Dawson Ridge development.Dawson Ridge is located south of downtown Castle Rock and directly west of I-25 and Crystal Valley Parkway. That's south of the Plumcreek exit and north of Larkspur.The nearby area is really popular for hikers, Dawson Butte is a well-visited area. Developers Westside Investment Partners want to build more than 5,800 new buildings that would include homes, businesses and restaurants. 
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

Boulder plans to reopen West Pearl Street to cars, city officials say

As soon as this month, city officials said they plan to reopen West Pearl Street to cars, a move that would bring the pedestrian-friendly transformation ushered in by the Covid-19 pandemic to at least a temporary end. Pearl Street was closed to traffic between 9th and 11th Streets since May...
BOULDER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

‘Longmire’ author coming to library

Hell and Back” is the newest installment in Wyoming-based writer Craig Johnson’s entertaining novels about Walt Longmire, basis for the popular television series. Johnson will appear at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Highlands Ranch Library, 9292 Ridgeline Blvd., to talk about his writing — and to sign copies of the new book afterward. Tickets cost $32 and include a hardcover copy of “Hell and Back,” dessert bites and a place in the book signing line. DCL.org/featured-events or Eventbrite.
LITTLETON, CO
303magazine.com

Olde Town Arvada Has a New Fine Dining Spot That Features a Unique Handmade Touch

After Jordan Alley and Brandon Kerr found companionship behind the line at Z Cuisine, the two reconnected years later to build a restaurant from the ground up with nothing but their four hands. This quaint but elegant spot in Olde Town Arvada is now coined Stone Cellar Bistro and has become the homestead for fresh foods and relaxing ambiance.
ARVADA, CO
KKTV

New Colorado research shows pushing back school start times increases sleep for families, teachers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Families could always use a little more sleep before heading to school. 11 News spoke with pediatric sleep psychologist and researcher at National Jewish Health Dr. Lisa Meltzer, who evaluated new school start times implemented at the Cherry Creek School District near Denver. High school start times were moved from 7:10 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. and middle school start times were moved from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.
denverite.com

Investment banker Thomas Wolf is running for mayor of Denver

Investment banker Thomas Wolf is running for mayor of Denver in 2023. Wolf lost a bid for mayor in 2011, finishing seventh with 2,150 votes in the first round of voting. Wolf’s run was a “free” campaign, meaning he wouldn’t accept campaign contributions. It was his first political race.
DENVER, CO

