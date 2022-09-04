Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup
TROY — The Troy girls tennis team improved to 9-2 with a 4-1 win over Carroll Tuesday at Troy High School. In singles, Nina Short defeated Lucy Buhman 6-3, 6-3; Elizabeth Niemi defeated Meredith Sanders 6-1, 6-0 and Josie Romick defeated Maria Camacho 6-1, 6-1. In doubles, Olivia Johnston...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tippecanoe golfers edge Troy in MVL action
TROY — It was a matchup of two of the top teams in the MVL in girls golf. And the Tippecanoe girls golf team was able to come away with a 187-196 win over Troy on the back nine at Miami Shores Tuesday. Tipp improved to 5-1 overall and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Prep Foootball Preview
There will be an MVL showdown this week. Two of the four unbeaten teams in conference play will meet this week with Piqua (3-0, 2-0) traveling to Xenia (3-0, 2-0). Piqua quarterback Brady Ouhl is 18 for 22 passing for 369 yards and six touchdowns as Piqua has outscored opponents 172-0.
WLWT 5
Former Norse, Bearcats head basketball coach Brannen joining Dayton staff
DAYTON, Ohio — Former NKU and Cincinnati head basketball coach John Brannen has joined the coaching staff at the University of Dayton. The Flyers announced his addition to the staff on Tuesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
miamivalleytoday.com
Shoulder injury couldn’t keep Piqua athlete down
PIQUA — Reagan Sloan, of Piqua, was nearing the end of her high school athletic career when a shoulder injury sidelined her in fall 2021. Sloan dislocated her shoulder in her senior night volleyball game and received immediate care from Erin Schmerge, Piqua schools’ athletic trainer from Premier Health’s Center for Sports Medicine at the Hyatt Center in Tipp City.
Tipp City, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Riverside High School football team will have a game with Bethel High School on September 06, 2022, 14:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists
It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
miamivalleytoday.com
Baker’s Locksmith opens in downtown Troy
TROY — A new locksmith business has come to Troy. Baker’s Locksmith, located at 101 Public Square, celebrated opening its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning on Sept. 6. The proprietors, Ericka and Kyle Baker, finally settled on a spot in Troy after a year-and-a-half long...
miamivalleytoday.com
Jackson and Thobe to exchange vows
PIQUA – Natalie Elizabeth Thobe and Christopher Austin Jackson announce their plans to marry in April 2023 in the Columbus area. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Joseph D. and Tracy L. Thobe, of Piqua. She is a 2017 graduate of Wilmington College and is employed by Woodhouse Spa.
wyso.org
WYSO Morning News Update: September 5, 2022
Your WYSO Morning News update, for September 5, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) - Gov. Mike DeWine said he hopes the state legislature will take up the issue of revamped law enforcement training and hiring practices in the wake of the police shooting death of a Black man in Columbus. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
OVI checkpoint to be held in Miami Valley this week
MIAMI VALLEY — The Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will hold an OVI checkpoint this week. The county the checkpoint will take place in will be announced the day before it takes place. The exact locations will be announced the morning of...
dayton.com
Kettering frozen yogurt shop closes; was chain’s last in Dayton area
The Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt shop has closed after about 10 years in business at the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering. A message posted on the door is attributed to “Orange Leaf Kettering owners.”. “Dear Kettering Community, it has been our pleasure to serve you the last...
Gunshots disrupt Beavercreek middle school football practice; Deputies investigating
BEAVERCREEK TWP. — Football practice at a Beavercreek middle school was interrupted and players ran for safety in a school building after hearing gunshots fired at a nearby property Monday night. >>VIDEO: Man accused of impersonating parent at Xenia school tries to escape custody for second time. Coaches for...
Lanes clear after crash on I-75 SB at Needmore Rd.
According to ODOT, there is a crash on I-75 southbound at Needmore Road. The left lane is blocked from Needmore Road to Neff Road/Wagner Ford Road.
miamivalleytoday.com
WM plans annual Cruise-In
WEST MILTON — Cars and trucks of all makes, models and years will be on display in downtown West Milton on Saturday, Sept. 17, during the 14th annual West Milton Rotary Cruise-In. “We usually just shut down the road at 571,” Cruise-In organizer Brian Tomlinson said. “We block the road off, and then line all the cars up through there.”
Fox 19
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A prominent Butler County homebuilder was killed at the scene of a nine-vehicle crash that injured 21 people on Interstate 75 near Lima over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Joseph Schwarz, 64, was a rear-seat passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet...
spectrumnews1.com
Urbana Brewing Co. hopes to spur continued growth in downtown Urbana
URBANA, Ohio — On Urbana’s Monument Square, it seems storefront after storefront is under construction. As each tarp lifts, the downtown core welcomes a new business whether it's senior housing, a tapas bar, or come fall, its first craft brewery. Under the leadership of three long-time Urbana residents,...
wnewsj.com
Parker sisters of Clinton County earn clock trophies
This family has style. Two Clinton County sisters, Kensey and Courtney Parker, qualified and participated in the 2022 Ohio State Fair Fashion Revue. And they each won the clock trophy in their respective categories. Kensey is pictured in a cream denim jumpsuit; she won the clock trophy for “Clothing for High School and College”. Kensey also was a daily finalist for the Master Clothing Educator Award in the Junior Division. Courtney is pictured in a cobalt blue modern business suit; she won the clock trophy for “Clothing for Your Career”.
miamivalleytoday.com
Versailles MusicFest set for Sept. 10
VERAILLES — Versailles MusicFest, set for Saturday, Sept. 10, welcomes all ages from all communities to the upcoming free festival. The event will be held from noon to 11 p.m. at Versailles Heritage Park. Food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. No carry-in coolers will be...
Springfield man arrested for 7th OVI by Ohio State Highway Patrol
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man was arrested early Wednesday morning for OVI after Ohio State Highway Patrol officers found him asleep behind the wheel, according to a news release. >>OSHP release results of OVI checkpoint held in Springfield Friday. Jonathan Piersoll, 43, was driving south on S. Clairmont Avenue...
