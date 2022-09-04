ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team improved to 9-2 with a 4-1 win over Carroll Tuesday at Troy High School. In singles, Nina Short defeated Lucy Buhman 6-3, 6-3; Elizabeth Niemi defeated Meredith Sanders 6-1, 6-0 and Josie Romick defeated Maria Camacho 6-1, 6-1. In doubles, Olivia Johnston...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tippecanoe golfers edge Troy in MVL action

TROY — It was a matchup of two of the top teams in the MVL in girls golf. And the Tippecanoe girls golf team was able to come away with a 187-196 win over Troy on the back nine at Miami Shores Tuesday. Tipp improved to 5-1 overall and...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Prep Foootball Preview

There will be an MVL showdown this week. Two of the four unbeaten teams in conference play will meet this week with Piqua (3-0, 2-0) traveling to Xenia (3-0, 2-0). Piqua quarterback Brady Ouhl is 18 for 22 passing for 369 yards and six touchdowns as Piqua has outscored opponents 172-0.
PIQUA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Bellefontaine, OH
City
Bethel, OH
City
Xenia, OH
City
Carlisle, OH
City
Shawnee, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Bradford, OH
City
Piqua, OH
Troy, OH
Sports
City
Troy, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Beavercreek, OH
Troy, OH
Education
miamivalleytoday.com

Shoulder injury couldn’t keep Piqua athlete down

PIQUA — Reagan Sloan, of Piqua, was nearing the end of her high school athletic career when a shoulder injury sidelined her in fall 2021. Sloan dislocated her shoulder in her senior night volleyball game and received immediate care from Erin Schmerge, Piqua schools’ athletic trainer from Premier Health’s Center for Sports Medicine at the Hyatt Center in Tipp City.
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists

It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Baker’s Locksmith opens in downtown Troy

TROY — A new locksmith business has come to Troy. Baker’s Locksmith, located at 101 Public Square, celebrated opening its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning on Sept. 6. The proprietors, Ericka and Kyle Baker, finally settled on a spot in Troy after a year-and-a-half long...
TROY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Milton Union 5#The Milton Union#Trc#Troy 1 Beavercreek
miamivalleytoday.com

Jackson and Thobe to exchange vows

PIQUA – Natalie Elizabeth Thobe and Christopher Austin Jackson announce their plans to marry in April 2023 in the Columbus area. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Joseph D. and Tracy L. Thobe, of Piqua. She is a 2017 graduate of Wilmington College and is employed by Woodhouse Spa.
PIQUA, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: September 5, 2022

Your WYSO Morning News update, for September 5, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) - Gov. Mike DeWine said he hopes the state legislature will take up the issue of revamped law enforcement training and hiring practices in the wake of the police shooting death of a Black man in Columbus. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Miami Valley this week

MIAMI VALLEY — The Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will hold an OVI checkpoint this week. The county the checkpoint will take place in will be announced the day before it takes place. The exact locations will be announced the morning of...
PIQUA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
miamivalleytoday.com

WM plans annual Cruise-In

WEST MILTON — Cars and trucks of all makes, models and years will be on display in downtown West Milton on Saturday, Sept. 17, during the 14th annual West Milton Rotary Cruise-In. “We usually just shut down the road at 571,” Cruise-In organizer Brian Tomlinson said. “We block the road off, and then line all the cars up through there.”
WEST MILTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Urbana Brewing Co. hopes to spur continued growth in downtown Urbana

URBANA, Ohio — On Urbana’s Monument Square, it seems storefront after storefront is under construction. As each tarp lifts, the downtown core welcomes a new business whether it's senior housing, a tapas bar, or come fall, its first craft brewery. Under the leadership of three long-time Urbana residents,...
URBANA, OH
wnewsj.com

Parker sisters of Clinton County earn clock trophies

This family has style. Two Clinton County sisters, Kensey and Courtney Parker, qualified and participated in the 2022 Ohio State Fair Fashion Revue. And they each won the clock trophy in their respective categories. Kensey is pictured in a cream denim jumpsuit; she won the clock trophy for “Clothing for High School and College”. Kensey also was a daily finalist for the Master Clothing Educator Award in the Junior Division. Courtney is pictured in a cobalt blue modern business suit; she won the clock trophy for “Clothing for Your Career”.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Versailles MusicFest set for Sept. 10

VERAILLES — Versailles MusicFest, set for Saturday, Sept. 10, welcomes all ages from all communities to the upcoming free festival. The event will be held from noon to 11 p.m. at Versailles Heritage Park. Food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. No carry-in coolers will be...
VERSAILLES, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy