Rockport, ME

penbaypilot.com

Community Justice Hub launches in Waldo County with two new employees

Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed, and creating a pathway for amends, restitution and the repair of community relationships.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Alna back in search of a town clerk after Dickerson declines ‘with great regret’

Alna selectmen’s pick for town clerk, former Rockland city councilor Elizabeth Dickerson of Union, is not taking the job. First Selectman Ed Pentaleri confirmed the news Friday in an email response to questions, after the town office had been closed the week of Aug. 29. A town email said the closure was “due to unforeseen circumstances.”
ALNA, ME
City
Rockport, ME
Local
Maine Government
Rockport, ME
Government
lcnme.com

Business Owner Matthew Brackley Seeking First Term in Maine Senate

Business owner Matthew Brackley, R-West Bath, is looking to address “burdensome regulations” with his bid for Senate District 24. Born and raised in Maine, Brackley started his West Bath business, Brackley Electric, in early 2017 with business partners before taking over in 2019. Brackley’s services include installing solar...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Rockport approves sauna venture for Marine Park

ROCKPORT — They were quizzical at the prospect of a portable sauna at Rockport Harbor, but by the end of the conversation, the Rockport Select Board members all endorsed a plan by a Lincolnville couple to proceed with the venture. “We’ve done food trucks and that’s a pretty simple...
ROCKPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Discussion continues for Bangor subdivision proposal

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Discussion continued tonight regarding a proposed subdivision near Broadway in Bangor. The project would include 30 duplexes and a new road off Lancaster Avenue. Planning board members and affected neighbors walked through the site plan before the meeting. A similar project had been approved in 2006,...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese

You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Massive Sign Will Shine A Hopeful Light On City Of Augusta

No matter how strong we are, we all occasionally need a little hope, don't we? Well, that's what the aim of a new sign coming to downtown Augusta. According to the Augusta Downtown Group Facebook page, a new 25 foot LED sign that reads "hopeful" will be installed on top of 330 Water Street. The purchase and installation of the sign is a joint project between the United Way of Kennebec Valley and several area businesses.
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Shawn Allen Driscoll, service

WASHINGTON — Shawn Allen Driscoll, 56, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at his home following a short illness, with members of his beloved family at his side. A celebration of his life with Military Honors will be held Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the American Legion Post 1, 335 Limerock, Street in Rockland. Military Honors will commence at 2 p.m.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Gideon Baeza graduates from Emerson College

Emerson College awarded more than 1,000 undergraduate degrees during its 142nd Commencement at Agganis Arena on Sunday, May 8. Gideon Baeza, of Camden, received a B.A. in media arts production and graduated in August. During the ceremony, the College honored three award-winning artists, innovators, and Emersonians for their contributions and...
BOSTON, MA
penbaypilot.com

Sara Rogers Celebrates 5 Years at Newcastle Realty

Sara began her career in real estate as a Sales Agent at Newcastle Realty in 2017 and has spent the last several years as an Associate Broker helping families and individuals achieve their real estate goals. Recently fulfilling additional educational requirements to elevate her license to the highest level of Broker, Sara takes pride in her ability to guide both buyers and sellers through real estate transactions of all kinds. Sara’s positive attitude, time management skills, and ability to communicate effectively help her provide top-notch services to customers and clients.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Learn to bake French macaron cookies with baker Alain Ollier

ROCKLAND — “Veggies to Table co-founder Alain Ollier, French native and proficient baker of all that is sweet and sinful, will be the instructor in the art of making the much coveted French macaron cookie–the quintessential French treat!” said Penobscot Bay Language School, in a news release.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

William (Bill) Murphy, obituary

William (Bill) Murphy, of Camden, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2022 at the Sussman House at age 94. He was born in 1928 in Rahway, New Jersey, the fifth among six children of Theodora (Doris) Moeller and Thomas Murphy. Raised in New Jersey, he graduated from Kearny High School...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Aug. 26-31. Kevin Johnson, 47, of Lincolnville, domestic violence assault in Frankfort Jan. 6, 2021, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Frankfort Feb. 11, 2021, dismissed. Michael R. Ames, 37, of Northport, operating while license suspended...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine Avenue road work all this week

BANGOR– Maine Avenue will be down to one lane of traffic for repairs for the remainder of the week. The work will be from Corporate Dr. to University Dr. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic. Avoid this area if possible and follow all signage and flagger instructions.
BANGOR, ME
mainernews.com

Central Maine’s Powers

For one September weekend a year, the sparsely populated northwest corner of Waldo County becomes an agricultural mecca for folks attending the Common Ground Country Fair, in Unity. Over 60,000 people descend upon the area, passing farms, fields, and humble, nondescript towns on their way. For many, the villages of Unity and Thorndike are just passing scenery.
UNITY, ME
WPFO

Belfast lobster predicts an early winter for Maine

(BDN) -- Winter is coming to Maine early this year. If you’re unhappy with the forecast, take it up with the prognosticating crustacean from the Passagassawakeag River, who foretold an early winter Monday, according to the Pen Bay Pilot. The Belfast Barons presented two scrolls — one for an...
BELFAST, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: 11 arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 435 calls for service for the period of Aug. 23 to Sept. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,544 calls for service. Brent A. Fogg, 50, of Bristol was issued a summons Aug. 25 for Operating under the Influence, on State Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, on behalf of an investigation by Sgt. Jared Mitkus of an accident, which occurred in April of 2022.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

