Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Hearing Amplifiers and Hearing Aids?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. For people with hearing loss, hearing aids can improve quality of life and reduce isolation. Even so, less than 1 in 3 people over the age of 70 and 1 in 6 between the ages of 20 and 69 who could benefit from hearing aids have them, reports the.
msn.com
Lowering the Cost of Insulin Could Be Deadly
When I heard that my patient was back in the ICU, my heart sank. But I wasn’t surprised. Her paycheck usually runs short at the end of the month, so her insulin does too. As she stretches her supply, her blood sugar climbs. Soon the insatiable thirst and constant urination follow. And once her keto acids build up, her stomach pains and vomiting start. She always manages to make it to the hospital before the damage reaches her brain and heart. But we both worry that someday, she won’t.
International Business Times
Purchasing Over-the-counter Hearing Aids: A Comprehensive Guide
With the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issuing the final rule to accelerate access to over-the-counter hearing aids, millions of Americans will be able to purchase the product directly from stores or online retailers. The rules, effective from mid-October, will allow people with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy...
Earlens Shares FDA Historical Ruling on OTC Hearing Aids
MENLO PARK , Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Earlens, a privately held medical technology company transforming the way people hear with a new class of non-surgical hearing technology, supports the FDA’s ruling to create a new category of Over the Counter (OTC) hearing aids. Hearing loss, a medical epidemic associated with dementia, depression and social isolation, affects an estimated 30 million people in the United States. Despite the high prevalence and public health impact of hearing loss, only about one-fifth of people who could benefit from a hearing aid seek intervention. While this new ruling may address a few of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Direct payments worth $1,657 go out next week – when you’ll get cash
SEPTEMBER Social Security checks worth $1,657 will start going out to Americans next week. The Social Security Administration (SSA) sends out payments on three different Wednesdays of each month — the second, third and fourth - and when you receive the benefits depends on your birthday:. September 14 if...
Urgent warning to diabetics who take painkillers over new risk of deadly killer
MILLIONS of Brits have been warned they could be at risk of a silent killer if they take a common form of pain relief. Experts claim that people living with type 2 diabetes increase their chances of ending up in hospital with heart failure if they take the anti inflammatory drug, ibuprofen.
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
nypressnews.com
The ‘best’ drink for diabetes – lowers high blood sugar levels by 30%
It adds” People with diabetes insipidus also have a heightened dehydration risk, but this is not linked to high blood glucose levels.”. Diabetes insipidus is a rare condition where you pee a lot and often feel thirsty. If you find water uninspiring, why not spruce it up with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Publix Recall Issued
Snack lovers be warned! Publix is pulling some animal crackers from its shelves after a manufacturing oversight left customers open to a serious allergen issue. On Aug. 26, the FDA shared word that manufacturer "Toufayan Bakery is voluntarily recalling Publix GreenWise Animal Crackers." The affected cookies in question include the UPC 0-41415-12009-9 and the expiration date of Feb. 5, 2023. An issue with "undeclared tree nut allergen," specifically detailed as coconut, is the root of the recall.
msn.com
Game changers for diabetics
More than 50 brands of medication, including different types of insulin, are on the market for treating diabetes. Successive waves of research have brought different categories of drugs to the forefront over the years, even as long-available metformin stays dominant as first-line therapy for type-2 diabetes. Their growing numbers show...
Woman who is only person in world with full-time metal halo ‘needs £70,000 operation to survive’
A British woman who is the only person in the world with a full-time metal halo fixed to her skull needs to raise £70,000 in four weeks for a high risk operation or she will die. Melanie Hartshorn, a 32-year-old from Cramlington, Northumberland, suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) and a rare form of muscular dystrophy which causes all her joints to dislocate.Her skull, neck and spine were regularly dislocating causing life-threatening seizures.She underwent surgery last year to have a surgical brace, called a halo, screwed into her skull and spine to prevent the dislocations.But after 15 months living in the...
BBC
Parkinson’s test: Woman who smelled disease on husband helps scientists
A Scottish woman who found she could detect Parkinson's through smell has inspired scientists to develop a swab test that could be used to diagnose it. Researchers in Manchester have created a new method which they say can detect the disease in three minutes. Further study will be required to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Philips Respironics Alerts Customers Worldwide of Updated Instructions and Labeling of Specific Sleep Therapy Masks That Contain Magnetic Headgear Clips Due to Potential Risk of Serious Injury
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Medical Devices. Reason for Announcement:. potential risk of serious injury. Company Name:. Royal...
Freethink
Insulin pills could end the need for painful injections
Researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) just got a major step closer to developing oral insulin pills to help people manage their diabetes. “These exciting results show that we are on the right track in developing an insulin formulation that will no longer need to be injected before every meal, improving the quality of life, as well as mental health, of more than nine million Type 1 diabetics around the world.” said principal investigator Anubhav Pratap-Singh.
FDA Move Gives Convenience To Americans
Did you ever wish some items didn't need a doctor's note? In America, another product will join the ranks of reading glasses. Hearing aids will become available to Americans without a doctor's note in the Fall. The policy was under examination, and the rule got finalized recently. (source)
Cantaloupe: Health benefits & nutrition facts
Cantaloupe is a tasty nutrient-packed melon that's low in calories.
Futurity
Eye test could screen young kids for autism
Measuring how the eyes’ pupils change in response to light—known as the pupillary light reflex—could potentially be useful in screening young children for autism, according to a new study. The proof-of-concept study builds on earlier work to support the continued development of a portable technology that could...
msn.com
Breakthrough new technique destroys cancer using sound waves
A new technique that destroys cancer using sound waves also spurs the immune system to kill off any of the remaining tumors. The non-invasive treatment developed by the University of Michigan only needs to be partially effective to stop cancer from spreading. It is currently being tested on human liver...
Millions of Americans can receive up to $14,000 for their home but you have to act now
MILLIONS of Americans must act now to be eligible to receive up to $14,000 for their home due to energy-efficient home upgrades. President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act calls for several ways Americans can benefit and lower their energy costs. The Inflation Reduction Act was signed by President Biden in August...
Comments / 0