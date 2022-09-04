Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer at Bethany Lutheran Ends in 1-1 Draw
MANKATO, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw Wednesday evening at Bethany Lutheran in non-conference action. The Gusties move to 2-0-2 on the season, while the Vikings are now 2-0-1. Gustavus put early pressure on the Vikings with a couple shots on goal within the first six minutes and the pressure paid off at the 12:47 mark as Owen Johnson (Jr., Apple Valley) scored his first goal of the season, assisted by Jakob Foss (Jr., Greencastle, Ind.).
Waldspurger Named MIAC Women’s Soccer Player of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Cambelle Waldspurger (Fy., Mahtomedi) scored both game-winning goals as Gustavus defeated Chapman and Cal Lutheran by scores of 2-1 during the Gusties’ season-opening trip to Southern California. Waldspurger scored her first career goal in the 56th minute against Chapman and followed that performance with another game-winner in the 79th minute against Cal Lutheran. For her performance, Waldspurger was named MIAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.
Sanders Named MIAC Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Wesley Sanders (Sr., Urbandale, Iowa) started all three games without allowing a goal as the Gusties posted a 2-0-1 record to start the season. Sanders is the only goalkeeper in NCAA Division III to have three consecutive shutouts in 270 minutes. He faced 16 shots making six saves and claiming more than 30 crosses with 19 penetrating long ball claims. His distribution was also a 100 percent completion rate in the defensive third. For his performance, Sanders has been named MIAC Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week.
Gustie sports preview: Advice for collegiate athletes and what to expect
Welcome to the sports section of the Gustavian Weekly! Here is where you will find all the best and most up-to-date sports articles related to the Gustavus Athletic program. You can expect three or four weekly commentaries on the most relevant sporting events and occurrences in the MIAC. These articles will include recaps of the biggest games, features of our brightest stars, and previews of highly anticipated matchups. If you are interested in working as a sports writer or have an article idea, reach out to me at bradyboie@gustavus.edu.
