Mayfield, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Paducah man jailed on drug, gun charges after traffic stop

A traffic stop for window tint that appeared too dark turned into drug and gun charges for a Paducah man. Paducah Police pulled over a vehicle Tuesday night along Hinkleville Road after noticing the dark tint. When the officer approached the vehicle, the smell of marijuana was reportedly detected. The...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Clinton woman jailed on meth charge after Mayfield traffic stop

A Clinton woman was jailed on a drug charge early Wednesday morning after her vehicle was searched. Deputies stopped the vehicle on US 45, and said a search uncovered a container of methamphetamine. The driver, 32-year-old Erica Ramsdell of Clinton, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and traffic...
CLINTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Caldwell traffic stop lands two in jail on drug charges

A Caldwell County traffic stop over the weekend sent two people to jail on drug charges. Deputies stopped a truck after reportedly noticing a traffic violation. After speaking with the occupants, deputies said the driver, 20-year-old Ethan Rickard of Princeton, and passenger, 24-year-old Donterius Matchen of Bowling Green, were both found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Wickliffe traffic stop nets wanted Dexter woman on new drug charges

A traffic stop in Wickliffe on Sunday netted a wanted Dexter woman on drug and other charges. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Court Street, and learned the driver, 37-year-old Teri Bright, was wanted out of Arizona on felony drug charges. K9 Maya was brought to the scene and reportedly indicated...
WICKLIFFE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Information sought on Livingston trailer theft suspect

Livingston County deputies have requested the public's help with identifying the owner of a white van accused of stealing a utility trailer. Authorities said the man is wanted for questioning regarding the theft of a utility trailer and items that were loaded on the trailer. The theft took place Wednesday in Grand Rivers.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two vehicles reported stolen from vacant home in Lyon County

Lyon County authorities have requested the public's help with solving a pair of vehicle thefts. Deputies said two vehicles have been stolen from an unoccupied home in the 6000 block of Sunnyside Loop. The first vehicle, a red 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, was reported stolen on August 25. Authorities believe the...
LYON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves Sheriff investigating a stolen motorcycle

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was reported stolen by a resident of Macedonia Church Street in the Pryorsburg area. The motorcycle is a 2007 Kawasaki ZX600P. If you have any information about the theft or the whereabouts of the motorcycle,...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police investigating vehicle break-ins in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in the Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says the thefts have been happening in the northern and western parts of the city. Investigators say the majority of the thefts have been from unlocked vehicles, and items stolen have included electronics. The...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Underwear-clad man charged with disturbances on streets of Kuttawa

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls on Saturday night about a man wearing only underwear causing disturbances in Kuttawa. The first callers said a man was running and yelling up and down Vista Drive. As deputies arrived, more calls put the man near Gum Street. Callers...
KUTTAWA, KY
KFVS12

Paducah police investigating recent thefts from vehicles

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating recent thefts from vehicles in the city. According to Paducah police, they have responded to numerous reports of thefts from vehicles over the past two days. The thefts have been scattered in the northern and western parts of the city. They say the...
PADUCAH, KY
whopam.com

Jail assault case heads to grand jury

A man charged with first-degree assault in relation to an altercation that occurred in the Christian County Jail is having his case sent to the grand jury following a preliminary hearing in Christian District Court Wednesday morning. Captain Brian Reeves with the jail testified to the incident, saying that 39-year-old...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Hickman County juvenile faces charges after social media threat

(KBSI) – A Hickman County juvenile faces charges after the Kentucky State Police investigated a threat of school violence. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police charged a Hickman County juvenile after investigating a threat of school violence. Tuesday morning, administrators with the Hickman County School district were made aware...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Fentanyl found on cash at Camden business, police say

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Police say a business in Camden received money from a customer that contained fentanyl. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to assist a local business on Sunday, September 4. A caller stated that an employee at the business received money from a...
CAMDEN, TN
KFVS12

Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge

Preview of 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival in Cairo. The 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival kicks off tomorrow in Cairo. Organizers preview the 3-day event. UNITE's Arrive Alive Tour to participate in Southeast Missouri State Campus Safety Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Southeast Missouri State...
SCOTT CITY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter of Almo, Kentucky, man

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A woman accused of killing a man in Calloway County, Kentucky, last year was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Cheryl Fogle pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in July. The 47-year-old woman was originally charged with murder...
ALMO, KY

