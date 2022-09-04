Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man jailed on drug, gun charges after traffic stop
A traffic stop for window tint that appeared too dark turned into drug and gun charges for a Paducah man. Paducah Police pulled over a vehicle Tuesday night along Hinkleville Road after noticing the dark tint. When the officer approached the vehicle, the smell of marijuana was reportedly detected. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Clinton woman jailed on meth charge after Mayfield traffic stop
A Clinton woman was jailed on a drug charge early Wednesday morning after her vehicle was searched. Deputies stopped the vehicle on US 45, and said a search uncovered a container of methamphetamine. The driver, 32-year-old Erica Ramsdell of Clinton, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and traffic...
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell traffic stop lands two in jail on drug charges
A Caldwell County traffic stop over the weekend sent two people to jail on drug charges. Deputies stopped a truck after reportedly noticing a traffic violation. After speaking with the occupants, deputies said the driver, 20-year-old Ethan Rickard of Princeton, and passenger, 24-year-old Donterius Matchen of Bowling Green, were both found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.
Meth, heroin, cocaine, MDMA recovered in South Fulton drug raid
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — City of South Fulton police say a large amount of drugs is off the streets following a raid. In a post Thursday on Facebook, South Fulton police posted a picture of the drugs seized at a home along Stonewall Tell Road. Investigators said they recovered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westkentuckystar.com
Wickliffe traffic stop nets wanted Dexter woman on new drug charges
A traffic stop in Wickliffe on Sunday netted a wanted Dexter woman on drug and other charges. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Court Street, and learned the driver, 37-year-old Teri Bright, was wanted out of Arizona on felony drug charges. K9 Maya was brought to the scene and reportedly indicated...
westkentuckystar.com
Information sought on Livingston trailer theft suspect
Livingston County deputies have requested the public's help with identifying the owner of a white van accused of stealing a utility trailer. Authorities said the man is wanted for questioning regarding the theft of a utility trailer and items that were loaded on the trailer. The theft took place Wednesday in Grand Rivers.
KFVS12
Man arrested in police chase after hiding in cotton field in New Madrid Co.
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a pursuit that ended in a cotton field. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6., suspect Mark Parks led deputies on a pursuit before his vehicle caught on fire at County Road 248 and J Highway, north of Gideon, Mo.
wpsdlocal6.com
Motion to amend bond denied for man accused of intentionally causing deadly I-24 crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A motion to amend the bond amount for a Missouri man charged with murder in a crash that claimed his wife's life in McCracken County, Kentucky, was denied Tuesday. The man, Jared King of Salem, Missouri, was charged with murder in May after investigators say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westkentuckystar.com
Two vehicles reported stolen from vacant home in Lyon County
Lyon County authorities have requested the public's help with solving a pair of vehicle thefts. Deputies said two vehicles have been stolen from an unoccupied home in the 6000 block of Sunnyside Loop. The first vehicle, a red 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, was reported stolen on August 25. Authorities believe the...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves Sheriff investigating a stolen motorcycle
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was reported stolen by a resident of Macedonia Church Street in the Pryorsburg area. The motorcycle is a 2007 Kawasaki ZX600P. If you have any information about the theft or the whereabouts of the motorcycle,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigating vehicle break-ins in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in the Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says the thefts have been happening in the northern and western parts of the city. Investigators say the majority of the thefts have been from unlocked vehicles, and items stolen have included electronics. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Underwear-clad man charged with disturbances on streets of Kuttawa
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls on Saturday night about a man wearing only underwear causing disturbances in Kuttawa. The first callers said a man was running and yelling up and down Vista Drive. As deputies arrived, more calls put the man near Gum Street. Callers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating recent thefts from vehicles
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating recent thefts from vehicles in the city. According to Paducah police, they have responded to numerous reports of thefts from vehicles over the past two days. The thefts have been scattered in the northern and western parts of the city. They say the...
Kentucky juvenile arrested after making ‘disturbing’ threats to school, staff, state police say
A Kentucky juvenile has been charged after police say the student made threats against the school on social media Monday night. Hickman County High School administrators confirmed Wednesday that a male student had made the threat. School officials contacted law enforcement to investigate. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police charged...
whopam.com
Jail assault case heads to grand jury
A man charged with first-degree assault in relation to an altercation that occurred in the Christian County Jail is having his case sent to the grand jury following a preliminary hearing in Christian District Court Wednesday morning. Captain Brian Reeves with the jail testified to the incident, saying that 39-year-old...
kbsi23.com
Hickman County juvenile faces charges after social media threat
(KBSI) – A Hickman County juvenile faces charges after the Kentucky State Police investigated a threat of school violence. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police charged a Hickman County juvenile after investigating a threat of school violence. Tuesday morning, administrators with the Hickman County School district were made aware...
WBBJ
Fentanyl found on cash at Camden business, police say
CAMDEN, Tenn. — Police say a business in Camden received money from a customer that contained fentanyl. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to assist a local business on Sunday, September 4. A caller stated that an employee at the business received money from a...
KFVS12
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
Preview of 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival in Cairo. The 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival kicks off tomorrow in Cairo. Organizers preview the 3-day event. UNITE's Arrive Alive Tour to participate in Southeast Missouri State Campus Safety Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Southeast Missouri State...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter of Almo, Kentucky, man
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A woman accused of killing a man in Calloway County, Kentucky, last year was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Cheryl Fogle pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in July. The 47-year-old woman was originally charged with murder...
Couple arrested in Stewart County near courthouse
A couple was arrested in Stewart County after officials searched their vehicle outside of the Stewart County courthouse.
Comments / 1