Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Alex Rodriguez single again, splits with Kathryne Padgett
Alex Rodriguez is single again. The former Yankees slugger has split with Texas-based Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, sources exclusively tell us. An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.” A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” He was seen at a University of Miami football game on Saturday with one of his daughters. A-Rod also hinted he is now solo when he posted a picture of a meal in front of a TV on Instagram...
MLB・
Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive
During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury
The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Gleyber Torres gets brutally honest on his abysmal second half
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres, much like the rest of the team, has looked like a shell of himself during the second half of the 2022 MLB season. After the Yankees dominated the first half of the year, getting off to a record-setting start and appearing on pace for a historic season, the wheels […] The post Yankees’ Gleyber Torres gets brutally honest on his abysmal second half appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Rougned Odor’s absolutely insane slide
In a world where every play is subject to scrutiny from slow-motion, high-definition cameras with incredible zoom capabilities, we get to fully appreciate when a Major League Baseball player successfully avoids a tag. And thanks to Baltimore Orioles‘ second baseman Rougned Odor, we got a glorious play on Tuesday night.
Gio: No way 'completely dead' Yankees are winning in October
The Yankees have won two in a row, but Gio isn’t buying any of it, and says the “completely dead” Bombers have no shot of winning in October.
Dodgers Analyst Slams Struggling Slugger Cody Bellinger
Dodgers analyst, Jerry Hairston Jr. thinks Los Angeles outfielder, Cody Bellinger, has the answer to his struggles right in front of him.
MLB World Reacts To Terrifying Near-Accident Sunday
Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is feeling very fortunate after narrowly avoiding serious injury in Sunday's ballgame. The two-time All-Star nearly walked into a full swing from teammate Gilberto Celestino as he made his way back to the dugout. "I had a few minutes to go and ask a couple questions...
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out
In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
3 reasons why latest stretch cements Yankees’ Aaron Judge as AL MVP over Shohei Ohtani
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been on a tear as of late. Judge hit his 54th home run of the season, a two-run bomb in a 5-2 victory against the Minnesota Twins, powering the Yankees to another victory to protect their AL East lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. He tied the polarizing Alex Rodriguez for most home runs hit by a right-handed Yankee hitter, and he remains on pace to shatter Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 HRs in a single season.
Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury
The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Grown Man Steals Baseball from Young Woman in Cubs' Bleachers
A young woman at the Chicago Cubs game Tuesday night was cheering for former Cubs centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. in his return to Wrigley Field. Almora, now a member of the Cincinnati Reds, attempted to throw a ball to her, and a grown man took it from her.
Joey Gallo speaks out on Cody Bellinger’s hitting slump
The Los Angeles Dodgers are cruising along with the best record in baseball at 93-42, but Cody Bellinger is struggling immensely. He’s batting .199 on the season with 17 homers and lately, Bellinger has been even worse. The outfielder slashed .192 in August and has yet to register a single hit in five games this month.
Yardbarker
Yankees could move on from Brian Cashman if 2022 collapse results in early playoff exit
The New York Yankees managed to steal a series finale game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of Aaron Judge and his potent bat. The Yankees scored just two runs via a solo homer that traveled 450 feet by Judge, providing a one-run cushion at the top of the first inning. It took until the seventh inning for Oswaldo Cabrera to hit a sacrifice fly, driving in Judge, who blooped a double to right field to start the inning.
Mets ride deGrom, Bassitt to doubleheader sweep of Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Naquin and Eduardo Escobar hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 in the first game of a split doubleheader on Wednesday. The Mets moved a half-game back in front of Atlanta for first place in the NL East by relying on the mix of power and pitching that has kept them atop the division since early April. Chris Bassitt (13-7) struck out 10 in seven innings, helping New York avoid its first four-game skid of the season. Bassitt’s 13 victories are a career best, topping the 12 games he won while pitching for Oakland in 2021. And while the Braves have steadily chipped away at New York’s lead in the East — which grew to as much as 10 1/2 games at one point — Bassitt insisted the Mets aren’t panicked by the push from the reigning World Series champions.
Hot Triple-A start proves Anthony Volpe already belongs with Yankees
The New York Yankees currently run a floundering offensive unit out every day around clear league MVP Aaron Judge. Coming off a series in Tampa Bay where the team scored three total runs, all scored by Judge, some sort of shakeup is clearly necessary. No one can wave a magic...
MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds, pick – 9/7/2022
The Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros . Check out our MLB odds series for our Rangers Astros prediction and pick. Cole Ragans goes to the mound for the Rangers, while Cristian Javier takes the bump for the Astros. Cole Ragans got called up in early August as the Rangers — playing out the […] The post MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds, pick – 9/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update
The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
Blue Jays, Orioles in bench-clearing incident
The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles had a bench-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game. Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Baker held his hand towards the Jays’ dugout and used it to make a talking gesture. He also was nodding several times as he looked in their direction.
