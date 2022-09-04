ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Pirates Claim Solomon Off Waivers from Astros

By Kenny Van Doren
 3 days ago

After being designated for assignment Thursday, Peter Solomon was claimed three days later by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Houston Astros designated Peter Solomon for assignment along with Niko Goodrum on Thursday to make room on the 40-man roster for Hunter Brown and Yainer Diaz.

After being on waivers for three days, Solomon was claimed Sunday by the Pittsburgh Pirates and assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Solomon hasn't pitched in the Major Leagues this season, but the righty threw 14 innings for the Astros in 2021.

With Triple-A Sugar Land, Solomon posted a 5.20 ERA over 23 games (18 starts), earning Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month in July. The 26-year-old recently came off a rough month in August with a 7.30 ERA in four games pitched.

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

