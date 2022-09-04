ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

State takes aim at the judge — requests ‘expedited ruling’ by noon Wednesday, Sept. 7 in CCC case, threatens Court of Appeal action

By Sam Williams, Lassen News
Lassen County News
 5 days ago
Michael Bailey
4d ago

California is shipping prisoners out of state and damaging a small town and county financially by refusing to address the impact the prison closing has. Financial impacts are required to be addressed by any action like this but the state refuses to do so violating their own guidelines. The judge should find against the state and let the appeals court rule. This illegal heavy handed approach by the state should not be condoned.

