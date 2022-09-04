State takes aim at the judge — requests ‘expedited ruling’ by noon Wednesday, Sept. 7 in CCC case, threatens Court of Appeal action

Read full article on original website
Michael Bailey
4d ago
California is shipping prisoners out of state and damaging a small town and county financially by refusing to address the impact the prison closing has. Financial impacts are required to be addressed by any action like this but the state refuses to do so violating their own guidelines. The judge should find against the state and let the appeals court rule. This illegal heavy handed approach by the state should not be condoned.
8
Early yesterday morning when I heard Judge Moody had ruled against the city of Susanville in its lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, I blurted out a four-letter word I won’t repeat here. But I wasn’t surprised. I saw that shot coming the moment I read the city’s response to the judge’s Aug. 26 request they tell him what rights the city had been denied as a result of AB 200. I feared the city’s attorneys had composed a brief they thought the judge wanted to read, but in doing so they may have failed to complete the assignment.
Judge ‘dissolves’ preliminary injunction in CCC case — state may ‘immediately resume’ efforts to close the prison
Yesterday, Wednesday, Sept. 7, Visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Robert F. Moody dissolved the preliminary injunction issued by Lassen County Superior Court Judge Mark Nareau last October, and he ruled the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation can “immediately resume its efforts to close the California Correctional Center in Susanville.”
