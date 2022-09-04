ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds intercept 3 cocaine shipments worth nearly $12 million at Texas-Mexico crossing

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas thwarted three separate substantial cocaine smuggling attempts in two days, worth an estimated $12 million, at the Laredo Port of Entry.

According to a news release, the agency confirmed that the first two narcotics seizures occurred Tuesday at the World Trade Bridge, while the third occurred Wednesday at the same cargo crossing.

Per the agency, a 2009 International tractor hauling a furniture shipment was searched Tuesday, and officers discovered 285 packages containing nearly 718 pounds of suspected cocaine within the shipment with an estimated street value of more than $5.5 million. Meanwhile, inspection of a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of steel rolls revealed 110 packages containing 270 pounds of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of nearly $2.1 million.

The third seizure occurred Wednesday when inspection of a 2020 Freightliner tractor hauling a shipment of plastic ethylene sheets revealed 209 packages containing 545 pounds of suspected cocaine concealed within the cargo. The drugs had an estimated street value of roughly $4.2 million.

“These seizures illustrate the gravity of the narcotics threat we are facing and the effective application of CBP officer inspections experience, resources and technology.” Port Director Alberto Flores said in a prepared statement.

In all three instances, CBP officers seized the narcotics, and special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations are investigating.

