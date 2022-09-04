ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

2 killed, 2 in critical condition after shooting at Florida supper club

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
PALATKA, Fla. — Two people were killed and two others were in critical condition after gunfire broke out after a confrontation between two groups at a northeast Florida supper club Saturday night, authorities said.

Four people were shot and one person was struck with a blunt object at Vick’s Supper Club in Palatka, the Palatka Police Department said in a Facebook post. Two people died of gunshot wounds and three other people were hospitalized, police said. All five people were transported to the Putnam Community Medical Center and then were then air-lifted to trauma centers, WJAX-TV reported.

“Multiple people shot. Multiple trauma alerts. Multiple Air Medical Helicopters are responding,” Putnam County Fire Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

Investigators said the shooting began at about 11:44 p.m. EDT after an argument broke out among a large group gathered outside the supper club, The Associated Press reported. There were no arrests and no description available of any suspects.

