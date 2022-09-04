ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana Shores, IN

Northwest Indiana man accused of murdering uncle, stabbing father

By Matt Christy
 3 days ago

MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. — A 42-year-old man from Michiana Shores is accused of murdering his uncle and stabbing his own father.

Kyle K. Earley was officially charged by the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday with one count of murder and another count of attempted murder.

Indiana deputies pull driver to safety after SUV crashes through house, catches fire

According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department, police were called to the 300 block of Groveland Trail in rural Michiana Shores at 9:21 a.m. on Thursday. At the home, Long Beach police officers discovered that two men had been stabbed.

The victims were identified by the sheriff’s department as Denis Earley, 64, and John Earley, 73. Denis Earley is said to have later succumbed to his injuries and died while his brother, John, was flown by medical helicopter to a trauma center due to his injuries.

Kyle Earley was quickly detained and taken to La Porte County Jail where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

Kyle is the son of John Earley, the sheriff’s department said, and nephew to Denis. At this time, no additional details have been released as to why the suspect attacked his relatives.

Marine corps vet
3d ago

good grief ,where do these nut cases come from , its amazing ...He probably was asked to leave their basement and get a job .

