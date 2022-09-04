Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery
Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
WGMD Radio
Dover Police Investigate Weekend Shooting
Dover Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 24-year-old Wilmington man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police spoke with the man at the hospital Saturday morning, but police said he was uncooperative and would not provide any information or description of a suspect. A...
WBOC
Delaware Driver Found Asleep at the Wheel Arrested for 5th Offense DUI
ODESSA, Del. - Delaware State Police say a 39-year-old woman is facing her 5th offense DUI and related charges after troopers found her asleep in the driver's seat of a running car. Police said that shortly before midnight Tuesday, troopers responded to the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue...
WBOC
Harrington Police Chase Leads to DUI, Resisting Arrest Charges
HARRINGTON, Del. - Harrington police say a man is facing DUI and related charges after he led officers on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a ditch. It happened Monday, Sept. 5, when officers observed a vehicle spinning tires and traveling at a high rate of speed on Railroad Avenue. Upon attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle failed to stop and sped away from pursuing officers. A short time later, the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn on Hopkins Cemetery Road, spun, and became disabled in a ditch.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Stabbed in Neck at Vineland, NJ Bus Terminal
Léelo en español aquí. Police said a man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was stabbed at a bus terminal in Vineland, New Jersey late Wednesday afternoon. The victim was stabbed in the neck by a man at the Vineland Transportation Center next to the Dollar General on West Landis Avenue around 5:30 p.m., police told NBC10.
WBOC
Police Investigating Shooting on South New Street in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old Wilmington man injured Saturday morning. Officers responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus at 9:30 a.m. for the report of a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers contacted the victim, who stated that he was on the 100 block of South New Street Dover, when he was shot. The victim was uncooperative with detectives and would not provide any additional information or suspect description, police said.
WGMD Radio
Video: Man Arrested in Rehoboth Parking Rage Case!
Finding a parking space in Rehoboth Beach on Labor Day Weekend was almost as challenging as winning the lottery!. Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, a man was in a Ford Taurus that had just missed a parking space that became available! These are the angled head-in parking spaces in the second block of Rehoboth Avenue that are not intended to be backed into.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Shooting Victim Uncooperative With Investigators Police Say
The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old Wilmington man injured Saturday morning according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said officers responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus at 9:31 a.m. for the report of a male with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers contacted the victim, who advised that he was in the 100 block of South New Street in Dover when he was shot. The victim was uncooperative with Detectives and would not provide any additional information or suspect description said Schmid.
Police Investigating Shooting in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, MD – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Magnolia...
WBOC
Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are looking for two robbers wanted for holding up a man in a parking lot of the Lake Club Apartments on North DuPont Highway early Saturday morning. The victim told police that at around 2 a.m. he arrived at the apartment complex in his vehicle and was supposed to be meeting someone. He said that shortly after arriving at the complex, he was approached by two male suspects. The first suspect was armed with a handgun and wearing a mask. The second suspect did not have a mask on and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The victim was ordered out of his vehicle by the suspects and he complied. The suspects then got into the victim's vehicle and attempted to leave, but because they could not operate the manual transmission, they ordered the victim to drive them around.
WMDT.com
OCPD arrest pair in July assault
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Two suspects are in custody in connection to an armed robbery and shooting that took place in late July in Ocean City. Just after 9 p.m. on July 26th, officers responded to a call for a possible shooting at a residence in the 144th Street area. Officers made contact with a victim suffering from a head injury, not a gunshot wound as was originally reported. The victim was seen by Ocean City EMS and refused further medical treatment.
WGMD Radio
Man Shot While Leaving Party in Kent Co.
Delaware State Police are investigating the shooting of a 37-year-old Dover man following a party in the Magnolia area. Troopers responded to the reported shooting Sunday at about 1:23 a.m. in the 100-block of Orange Street. Police encountered numerous vehicles and pedestrians leaving the area. The victim apparently was at...
Police Investigating Serious Crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious...
WDEL 1150AM
Inmate charged in prison attack
An inmate at the James T. Vaughn Prison in Smyrna is being charged with assault for an attack on two correctional officers at prison. Korah Pitts, 22, of Penns Grove, NJ allegedly attacked the correctional officers on Aug. 18th, using an improvised weapon to hit them several times in the head, according to Delaware State Police.
WMDT.com
Weekend Shooting At DSU Sends Two to the Hospital
DOVER, De – Over the weekend an incident took place at Delaware State University. At the time of the incident, not much was revealed, but on Tuesday, September 6th the University held a virtual forum to discuss what took place. According to DSU’s Chief of Police, Bobbie Cummings, “a...
Man Shot During Fight on Ocean City Boardwalk
OCEAN CITY, MD – Ocean City police report that a 28-year-old male was shot and...
firststateupdate.com
Man Carjacked At Gunpoint In Dover Early Saturday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a carjacking that occurred in the parking lot of One Stop early Saturday morning according to Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the victim contacted Dover Police and advised that he pulled into the parking lot of One Stop around 1:20 a.m. The victim advised that he was approached by a black female with ponytails, who asked for a “light” on her cigarette. While speaking to the female, the victim was approached by two black males, one of which was armed with a handgun. The victim turned over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspects at which time they demanded that he give them his vehicle. The victim exited the vehicle and complied with the request. The suspect with the handgun then entered the vehicle and fled, while the other suspect fled on foot northbound. The vehicle is a silver 2004 Chevrolet Suburban with Delaware tags: PC168878.
fox29.com
Suspect in custody, 2 others on the loose after man murdered in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - The search is on for two suspects after a third was arrested for the murder of a man in Chester last month. Kashif Love was reportedly killed after he was shot in the head outside a property on the 1000 block of Ward Street on August 22.
WDEL 1150AM
Troopers investigate apparent road rage-related shooting incident in Smyrna area
Road rage apparently sparked a shooting incident on Route 13 in the Smyrna area Saturday night. Troopers were dispatched to South DuPont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road shortly before midnight for a "shots fired" report, Delaware State Police said. A 24-year-old Camden woman was driving northbound on South DuPont Boulevard...
firststateupdate.com
County Officer Injured In Traffic Accident Early Wednesday
New Castle County Police are investigating a crash involving on of their own that occurred this morning. Officials said on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., the officer was traveling southbound on Churchmans Road Extension when he stopped for a red signal at the traffic light just prior to the intersection of Christiana Road (SR273).
