Accidents

Man, 25, Drowns Swimming In Delaware River

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Delaware River near Scott Park boat launch. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 25-year-old man from Colombia drowned while swimming with friends on the Delaware River Sunday, Sept. 4, WFMZ says.

Juan Pardo's friends tried helping him as he struggled around 11:10 a.m., when he got swept up in the current, the outlet said. Crews were called to the Scott Park boat launch after his friends lost sight of him and swam to shore.

Pardo's body was recovered after about 50 minutes, and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

State
Delaware State
Daily Voice

Authorities Seize 3,550 Folds Of Heroin, Meth, $15K, Handgun; Trio Arrested

A multi-agency probe into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in the Atlantic and Ocean County areas resulted in three arrests. The investigation identified three residences – two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City - as being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
#Swimming#Delaware River#Colombia#Accident#Daily Voice Lehigh
Daily Voice

PA Cheerleader Believed Shot Dead By Teen BF

A community is coming together to remember a young Pennsylvania cheerleader who was killed in a shooting just 10 days before beginning her senior year of high school. Kassadey Matulevich, 17, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton after she was shot in the head by 17-year-old Alan J. Meyers, her boyfriend, inside her Sand Hollow Drive home in Butler Township home just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Pennsylvania State Police said.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Massachusetts Corrections Officer Fighting For Life After Brutal Prison Attack

A Massachusetts corrections officer is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked by an inmate while on duty, sources tell Daily Voice. Officer Matthew Tidman, age 36, was attacked by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley in Shirley on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tidman is now in a coma where he remains in critical condition, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf says.
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

'Truly A Blessing': NY Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize

A woman won a $1 million prize from a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket.Montgomery County resident Valerie Kevlin, of Amsterdam, claimed a top prize from the lottery's X Series: 20X game, NY Lottery announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.Kevlin received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of…
AMSTERDAM, NY
Daily Voice

One Caught, Two Sought In Deadly Chester Shooting

One suspect was caught while two were being sought in connection with a deadly shooting last month in Chester, authorities in Delaware County announced. Damar Macklin, 21, of Chester, was charged with first and third-degree murder, criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, and other offenses in the shooting death of Kashif Love on Monday, Aug. 22, according to court records and Chester City police.
CHESTER, CT
Outsider.com

Fox Bites 5 Kids in One Day in New Jersey Town

One New Jersey town is facing a string of frightening incidents as a fox that is believed to be rabid has attacked five children…and possibly a sixth. The frightening attacks started at a playground in the central New Jersey town of Lakewood, notes the Ocean County Health Department. According...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Woman Killed In Bahamas Shark Attack ID'd

The Pennsylvania woman killed in a shark attack while vacationing in the Bahamas has been identified by her employer. Caroline DiPlacido, 58, a faculty member at Gannon University, was snorkeling with her family when a bull shark bit her in the waters near Green Cay just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to police and multiple news outlets citing university officials.
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Virginia Woman Who Refused Abortion Found Murdered, Boyfriend Charged: Report

A Virginia Naval officer is being held in custody after the murder of his pregnant girlfriend who allegedly refused to get an abortion, reports the Associated Press. Raquiah King, 20, was found fatally shot near an intersection in Hanover County the day after her boyfriend, Emmanuel Coble, 27, took her to an abortion clinic for a procedure she refused, the report states.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
