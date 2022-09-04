YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Excessive heat will continue to be a concern through Wednesday as. above normal temperatures persist and warnings remain in place for many lower desert communities. Dry conditions will also persist over the next few days, before increasing moisture and clouds are expected starting Thursday. Shower and thunderstorm chances may return as early as Friday with better chances for rain on Saturday as tropical moisture spreads across the area.

YUMA, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO