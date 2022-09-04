Read full article on original website
1,500-HP Stingray Is Officially The World's Fastest Corvette C8
With 490 horsepower at its disposal and a claimed 0 to 60 mph time of around three seconds, the $64,500 Corvette C8 is one of the cheapest ways to experience supercar performance. It's a seriously impressive machine - even Christian von Koenigsegg is bowled by GM's sports car. But what...
Dodge Challenger Hellcat Records You May Not Have Known
The 2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat created superfans and haters. However, regardless of your stance, the high-horsepower Hellcat's records are impressive. The post Dodge Challenger Hellcat Records You May Not Have Known appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This the Highest-Performance Dodge Charger Super Bee Ever Produced
After 2023, Dodge’s muscle cars will never be the same again. In fact, during the 2022 Monterey Car Week, Dodge unveiled the new Charger Daytona SRT - a concept that previews the company’s all-electric muscle cars. So, yes, it is time to say goodbye to the V8-powered beats. And Dodge is going to do it in style: with a series of seven special-edition "Last Call" models. The first one - called Challenger Shakedown - was unveiled during the same show as the Daytona concept, and today is time to have our first look at the second one: the new Charger Super Bee.
1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video
GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
GTO: What Does It Stand For?
The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT
The Ford Mustang GT is a formidable performance bargain. However, if you want a used car that's faster than a Mustang GT, check out the C5 Z06, C7, and others. The post 5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Is Unsurprisingly Very Thirsty
Ask American automotive enthusiasts which car they're most looking forward to hitting dealer lots, and we're pretty sure 80% of them will tell you the new Corvette Z06 is the answer. Why? Because the C8 Corvette Stingray is such an exceptional platform that a 670-horsepower race car-derived supercar, can be nothing short of greatness.
Mysterious Ford Mustang Is Packing 7.3-Liter Godzilla V8 And Manual Gearbox
For quite some time, muscle car fans on the internet have been perplexed by the very Mustang seen here. The unusually large hood bulge caused a stir, with some speculating it was a test mule for an even more powerful Mustang Shelby GT350. Others assumed a new Cobra Jet - the company's incredible turn-key dragster - was on the way.
KTM's first road car is the 493-hp X-Bow GT-XR
KTM, an Austrian firm most widely recognized for its motorcycles, has revealed its first four-wheeled model designed for the road. The new X-Bow GT-XR, which was shown on Tuesday, traces its roots to KTM's original X-Bow track car launched in 2008, but is more closely related to the X-Bow GT2 race car launched in 2020.
2022 Polaris Slingshot SL First Drive: A Raucous and Rowdy Good Time
We have the 2022 Polaris Slingshot for a couple weeks. Check out our initial thoughts and driving impressions of this cool-looking autocycle. The post 2022 Polaris Slingshot SL First Drive: A Raucous and Rowdy Good Time appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Widebody Porsche Taycan Turbo Finally Looks As Fast As It Is
The Porsche Taycan has been an undeniable success for the German sports car manufacturer, and the 2023 model is better than ever thanks to some handy software updates, but there's one thing that has been bugging us since it first came out: they all look more or less the same. From the base model all the way up to the Turbo S, the Taycan doesn't exactly shout "hyper EV performance," but that is all about to change. Prior Design, which offers wild body kits for most of Europe's luxury car brands, is known to do excellent work on Porsche vehicles, and it has now developed a kit for the Taycan. We've seen some cool-looking Taycan kits before, but this takes the cake.
Windshield wiper trick can save you from buying a new set of blades – and the solution’s cheaper than $15
WATER drops sticking to your vehicle’s windshield can reduce your car’s aesthetic appeal and visibility. Luckily, you can use an affordable solution to eliminate windshield water drops when your wipers won’t do the trick. Pesky water windshield drops can be removed with glass cleaner and water repellent,...
Ford Mustang Race Car Sounds Absolutely Insane In New Teaser
In January of this year, news broke of a new Ford Mustang GT3 racer. Then, Ford Performance released a singular image, which you see below the embedded tweet. It showed what appears to be a Mustang with a wing fit for a race car. The factory-backed racer will enter competition in 2024 with IMSA. Now, we've gotten to hear the Ford racer for the first time, or at the very least, what is very likely the Ford Mustang GT3 race car. Ford teased the sound of the new car as part of the buildup to the official launch of the next-gen Mustang, which will debut on September 14 in Detroit.
2023 Chrysler 300 Arrives With Subtle Updates
The second-generation Chrysler 300 first saw the light of day 12 years ago and has soldiered on largely unchanged, save for a few updates here and there. Even though rumors suggested it would be long gone by 2023, the old-timer is showing no signs of slowing down. To keep it competitive in a dwindling segment, Chrysler has bestowed a few updates upon the sedan.
Fastest Ford Mustangs: Quickest Accelerating Ponies Ranked
The fastest Ford Mustangs are serious performers. However, some are faster than others, like the Shelby GT500 and Mustang Mach 1. The post Fastest Ford Mustangs: Quickest Accelerating Ponies Ranked appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Teases Mustang GT Performance For Next-Gen Pony Car
The all-new Ford Mustang will be unveiled on 14 September at an event the company is calling The Stampede. As we've come to expect from manufacturers, there will be several teasers leading up to the event. Last week we heard the Coyote V8 roar for the first time, and now we have new footage of the trunk closing. Exciting, right? Well, actually, it is.
New Ford Mustang Teaser Highlights Sound Of Running Through The Gears
Ford isn't letting up with releasing teasers of the next-gen Mustang ahead of its debut on September 14. The audio clip starts with the engine reaching high revs and then dropping down through the gears. The sound suggests the car is on a track or possibly downshifting when slowing down to take a corner.
This Listing for an ‘Arctic Limo’ Has a Wild Surprise Inside
It's an all-terrain, amphibious vehicle that can carry 22 people.
CarBuzz.com
