ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 1

Related
Top Speed

This the Highest-Performance Dodge Charger Super Bee Ever Produced

After 2023, Dodge’s muscle cars will never be the same again. In fact, during the 2022 Monterey Car Week, Dodge unveiled the new Charger Daytona SRT - a concept that previews the company’s all-electric muscle cars. So, yes, it is time to say goodbye to the V8-powered beats. And Dodge is going to do it in style: with a series of seven special-edition "Last Call" models. The first one - called Challenger Shakedown - was unveiled during the same show as the Daytona concept, and today is time to have our first look at the second one: the new Charger Super Bee.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video

GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
MotorBiscuit

GTO: What Does It Stand For?

The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
CARS
Motor1.com

Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease

The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT

The Ford Mustang GT is a formidable performance bargain. However, if you want a used car that's faster than a Mustang GT, check out the C5 Z06, C7, and others. The post 5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge Challenger#Dodge Demon#Online Auction#Vehicles#Michigan Humane#Dodge Viper#The Hemi V8
CarBuzz.com

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Is Unsurprisingly Very Thirsty

Ask American automotive enthusiasts which car they're most looking forward to hitting dealer lots, and we're pretty sure 80% of them will tell you the new Corvette Z06 is the answer. Why? Because the C8 Corvette Stingray is such an exceptional platform that a 670-horsepower race car-derived supercar, can be nothing short of greatness.
CARS
MotorAuthority

KTM's first road car is the 493-hp X-Bow GT-XR

KTM, an Austrian firm most widely recognized for its motorcycles, has revealed its first four-wheeled model designed for the road. The new X-Bow GT-XR, which was shown on Tuesday, traces its roots to KTM's original X-Bow track car launched in 2008, but is more closely related to the X-Bow GT2 race car launched in 2020.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CarBuzz.com

Widebody Porsche Taycan Turbo Finally Looks As Fast As It Is

The Porsche Taycan has been an undeniable success for the German sports car manufacturer, and the 2023 model is better than ever thanks to some handy software updates, but there's one thing that has been bugging us since it first came out: they all look more or less the same. From the base model all the way up to the Turbo S, the Taycan doesn't exactly shout "hyper EV performance," but that is all about to change. Prior Design, which offers wild body kits for most of Europe's luxury car brands, is known to do excellent work on Porsche vehicles, and it has now developed a kit for the Taycan. We've seen some cool-looking Taycan kits before, but this takes the cake.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Mustang Race Car Sounds Absolutely Insane In New Teaser

In January of this year, news broke of a new Ford Mustang GT3 racer. Then, Ford Performance released a singular image, which you see below the embedded tweet. It showed what appears to be a Mustang with a wing fit for a race car. The factory-backed racer will enter competition in 2024 with IMSA. Now, we've gotten to hear the Ford racer for the first time, or at the very least, what is very likely the Ford Mustang GT3 race car. Ford teased the sound of the new car as part of the buildup to the official launch of the next-gen Mustang, which will debut on September 14 in Detroit.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Chrysler 300 Arrives With Subtle Updates

The second-generation Chrysler 300 first saw the light of day 12 years ago and has soldiered on largely unchanged, save for a few updates here and there. Even though rumors suggested it would be long gone by 2023, the old-timer is showing no signs of slowing down. To keep it competitive in a dwindling segment, Chrysler has bestowed a few updates upon the sedan.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Teases Mustang GT Performance For Next-Gen Pony Car

The all-new Ford Mustang will be unveiled on 14 September at an event the company is calling The Stampede. As we've come to expect from manufacturers, there will be several teasers leading up to the event. Last week we heard the Coyote V8 roar for the first time, and now we have new footage of the trunk closing. Exciting, right? Well, actually, it is.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

57K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy