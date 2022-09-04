Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) Indiana University will be honoring the 55th anniversary of the 1968 Rose Bowl team on Saturday during the Hoosiers contest against Idaho. In 1968, the Hoosiers earned a trip to the 54th annual Rose Bowl game and squared off against the USC Trojans. The heavily favored Trojans were led by running back O.J. Simpson and a stout defense that held IU to just three points as USC prevailed 14-3. 55 years later, that game remains IU’s lone trip to the Rose Bowl.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO