Waldron, IN

shelbycountypost.com

Golden Bears turn attention to New Castle in return to McKeand Stadium

Brian Glesing continues to look for measurable gains. Despite losing 42-7 Friday at Class 3A, No. 11 Delta, the second-year Shelbyville football coach took away some positives. “This sounds crazy, but after that (slow start) we probably played our best football game against a team that is 3-0,” said Glesing...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Class 2A, No. 10 Triton Central still searching for offensive balance

Tim Able does not need to look at the statistics to tell him Triton Central has a balance problem. The last two weeks of the football season have been exasperating to the veteran coach who would prefer more rushing yards than passing yards most any given Friday night. “The last...
FAIRLAND, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Prep Report: Class A, No.19 Southwestern defeats Indian Creek

Class A, No. 19 Southwestern used three first-half goals to secure a victory at Indian Creek Wednesday in Trafalgar. Constant Martinez got the visiting Spartans (3-1-1) on the scoreboard in the game’s opening minute with his fourth goal of the season. Less than 15 minutes later, Garreth Stringer scored...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Waldron, IN
Education
City
Jeffersonville, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
City
Waldron, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Sellersburg, IN
Jeffersonville, IN
Sports
Sellersburg, IN
Sports
Jeffersonville, IN
Education
Waldron, IN
Sports
foxlexington.com

No. 5 Kentucky men beat No. 10 Louisville on the pitch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass produces some thrilling battles across all sports, and Tuesday night brought a thriller on the pitch between the Kentucky and Louisville’s men’s soccer teams. No. 5 Kentucky found an offensive surge and grabbed a 3-1 lead to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
insidethehall.com

Indiana ranked preseason No. 6 by Lindy’s Sports

The preseason top 10 from the annual Lindy’s Sports college basketball preview magazine is bullish on Indiana. The Hoosiers are the highest ranked Big Ten team in the annual publication that will hit newsstands soon at No. 6 nationally. The only other Big Ten team in the top ten is Michigan at No. 7.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

Indiana to Honor 1967 Rose Bowl Team on Saturday Night

Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) Indiana University will be honoring the 55th anniversary of the 1968 Rose Bowl team on Saturday during the Hoosiers contest against Idaho. In 1968, the Hoosiers earned a trip to the 54th annual Rose Bowl game and squared off against the USC Trojans. The heavily favored Trojans were led by running back O.J. Simpson and a stout defense that held IU to just three points as USC prevailed 14-3. 55 years later, that game remains IU’s lone trip to the Rose Bowl.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Person
Zach Clark
shelbycountypost.com

Lewis Donald "Don" Burwell, 94

Lewis Donald “Don” Burwell, 94, died peacefully on September 1, 2022, at Ashford Place in Shelbyville, Indiana. He was born November 1, 1927, in Altona, Illinois to Queenie Belle Ogden and Arlie Edwin Burwell. In 1938 his family moved from Illinois to Shelbyville, Indiana. In Shelbyville, he would...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Charles Eldon "Charlie" Bowlby, 86, of Waldron, formerly of Shelbyville

Charles Eldon “Charlie” Bowlby, 86, of Waldron, formerly of Shelbyville, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his home. He was born December 13, 1935, in Shelby County, the first child of A. Carl and Mary Elizabeth “Betty” (Hodson) Bowlby. On September 29, 1957, he married his wife of nearly 65 years, Dorothy J. Gravely, and she survives.
WALDRON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Linus School Sports#Youth Football#Lions#Southern Indiana#American Football#Highschoolsports#Woehrle Fields#Rock Creek Academy#Rca
Wave 3

Rodriguez, Wright still absent from UK depth chart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Star running back Chris Rodriguez and linebacker Jordan Wright are still absent from UK’s depth chart. They both missed the Cats season opening 37-13 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday and are expected to miss this weeks game Florida (1-0) on Saturday night at 7 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
shelbycountypost.com

Carrie Mae Johnson, 98, of Shelbyville

Carrie Mae Johnson, 98, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Homeview Health and Rehab in Franklin. She was born on April 5, 1924, in Dahl, Kentucky. Carrie was one of ten children and the last surviving child of Elmer and Nannie E. (Inabnett) Radford. Carrie is survived...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
NEW ALBANY, IN
AccuWeather

Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing

Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and several are still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
INDIANA STATE

