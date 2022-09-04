ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

UPDATE: I-94 Motorcycle injury crash sends 2 to hospital

DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 48-year-old Paul Christophe Otto. The passenger has been identified as 47-year-old Jillian Jeanette Thompson. Both of their conditions are still believed to be with non-life threatening injuries. ---------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Just after noon Wednesday,...
DOWNER, MN
Update: Man identified in second tri level crash from weekend in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- We now know the name of the Moorhead man who was involved in a crash at the tri-level interchange here in Fargo Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 68-year-old David Miller crashed into the concrete median barrier separating I-29 and 94. Miller sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
FARGO, ND
2 crashes at tri-level interchange leave 1 dead, another injured

FARGO (KFGO) – One man is dead and another suffered serious injuries after two separate crashes at the tri-level interchange in Fargo over the weekend. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim of Saturday’s crash was 33-year-old Zachery Noble of West Fargo. The Highway Patrol says around...
FARGO, ND
Update: West Fargo man identified in tri level fatal crash in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the identity of a West Fargo man who died after a crash at the Tri-level here in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Troopers say Zachery Noble was headed northbound on I-29 near the interchange around 3 p.m. when his 2014 Kia Forte left the right side of the roadway, then struck a concrete pillar that supports the eastbound lanes of 94. Noble was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
FARGO, ND
Three injured in crash in western Minnesota

(Detroit lakes, MN)--Three people are reportedly injured in a crash on Friday evening in western Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place along Highway 10 at Airport Road in Detroit Lakes. According to the report, a Kia Soul, driven by James Sneeden, 64, of Wadena, was traveling...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Moorhead man arrested after fleeing across state lines

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in custody after fleeing across the Minnesota-North Dakota border to evade law enforcement. Around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, Moorhead Police officers attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle driven by a man known to have a canceled driver’s license. Police say the driver fled from officers and took the 12th Avenue bridge into Fargo.
MOORHEAD, MN
Two arrested following stolen vehicle report in Fargo/West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest after authorities say the pair stole a car and drove through Fargo and West Fargo. Police say they were called about a stolen vehicle that was stopped in the 3100 block of 13th Ave. S., near Bell Bank. around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
FARGO, ND
Man wanted for manslaughter still on the run, victim identified

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are still searching for a man they believe is connected to the death of another man they found in downtown Fargo on August 14. At 8:42 a.m., the Fargo Police Department, Fargo Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance were dispatched to the 50 block of North Broadway for a medical assist call. Upon arrival, responding personnel located the body of Cirilo Sustaita Contreras, a 53-year-old male with no permanent address, on the east side of a structure. Contreras was pronounced deceased by responding personnel.
FARGO, ND
13-year-old killed in boating crash on northern Minnesota lake

(FOX 9) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boating crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said on Tuesday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the lake, located in rural Hackensack, at 10 p.m. Sunday for a boat crash with injuries.
CASS COUNTY, MN
NDHP: Labor Day crashes and fatalities

BISMARCK, N.D. – The increased traffic over the Labor Day weekend has resulted in an uptick in serious crashes around the state. The NDHP has identified a West Fargo man who died after he hit a concrete pillar near the I-29 and I-94 interchange Saturday. Authorities say Zachery Noble, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WEST FARGO, ND
One person injured in disturbance in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say a person suffered a broken nose following a disturbance in downtown Fargo. They say they responded to the 10 block of Broadway North around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for the disturbance call. Authorities say the individual would not say how they received...
FARGO, ND
Man arrested for armed robbery at Fargo bar

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have arrested a man tied to a robbery at Rooters Bar, in Downtown Fargo. Police say they got the call around 11:40, Tuesday night. They say Monico Espinoza, 37, entered the bar and pointed a gun at the bar manager, then demanded all the money.
FARGO, ND
Moorhead Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Liquor Store

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead police are investigating an armed robbery. Police say a man went into the Bottle Shoppe on the 1300 block of 1st Avenue North shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday. He showed an employee a gun and demanded money. The employee gave him an undisclosed amount...
MOORHEAD, MN
Man jailed after 2 armed robberies at liquor stores

MOORHEAD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in the Cass County Jail, accused of armed robberies at two liquor stores Tuesday night. Moorhead Police identified the suspect in the armed robbery that occurred at the Bottle Shoppe, 1314 1 Ave N, in Moorhead, as Monico Espinoza, age 37, with no permanent address. A long-form complaint will be filed with the Clay County Attorney’s Office for felony armed robbery charges from the incident in Moorhead.
MOORHEAD, MN
Road closures and traffic alerts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are several traffic alerts that could cause detours or congestion across the valley for Labor Day week. On Tuesday, eastbound 52nd Ave. S. in Fargo will be reduced to one lane near 45th St.. Work is expected through noon on Wednesday. On Tuesday,...
FARGO, ND
Bus driver shortages affect student’s rides

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo area students and parents have noticed the crowded bus rides and longer wait times at bus stops this year. Levi Bachmeier, business manager for the West Fargo Public School district said they have 10 fewer bus drivers this year compared to last.
WEST FARGO, ND

