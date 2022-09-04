Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping

Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
19-year-old accused of deadly Mid-South shooting spree in jail without bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect in a shooting spree that put the city of Memphis on lockdown appeared in court for the first time Friday morning since allegedly committing mass murder. Right now Ezekiel Kelly is facing one charge of first-degree murder. But more charges are likely. Memphis Police...
Kait 8
Two people hurt in shooting, police investigating
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people are in the hospital after what police believed to be the result of an argument. According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on East Walnut Street. He said during the...
Kait 8
CRIME CONFUSION: West Memphis explains how technology led to wrong information in search of shooting spree suspect
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Crime chaos spread across the Midsouth and parts of Northeast Arkansas as a shooting suspect reigned terror across the city of Memphis. The search for 19-year-old Eezkiel Kelly on Wednesday, Sept. 7 spanned miles, and police in three states were on alert. For hours, West...
Kait 8
Silver Alert inactivated for missing woman
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Silver Alert has been inactivated for a missing Poinsett County woman. According to Arkansas State Police, 69-year-old Marsha Karen Williams was last seen inside First Financial Bank, 201 E. Jackson St. in Harrisburg, around 9:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9. She was reportedly asking about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Silver Alert issued for missing woman with dementia
FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing woman out of Forrest City. According to the alert, Mary Louise Walker was last known to be at 408 Dooley Street near the ABC School. Her family said she has been diagnosed with...
Kait 8
Police investigating incident between fan and referee at football game
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) – Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school football game. Reporter Hayden Savage caught this moment on camera at our Football Friday Night game of the week, East Poinsett County vs. Walnut Ridge:. He explained after a...
