Three Oaks, MI

wgnradio.com

Celebrating comedy icon Bob Newhart’s 93rd birthday with a street sign on Sheridan Road in Chicago

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier celebrates comedy legend Bob Newhart as he celebrates his 93rd birthday and the 50th anniversary of the ‘The Bob Newhart Show’, the 40th Anniversary of ‘Newhart’. The Edgewater Historical Society will put a memorial street sign in Bob’s honor at 5940 N Sheridan Road across from the North Tower of Thorndale Beach, where Newhart “lived” during the six CBS seasons of “The Bob Newhart Show,” which premiered September 16, 1972.
CHICAGO, IL
24hip-hop.com

Butta The Preacher – “Crazy About God” ft. Shallon Tore & Emcee N.I.C.E.

Just within 2 days of Butta The Preacher’s new release, he ranked at the top of the global music charts with his new hit single “Crazy About GOD” Ft. Shallon Tore’ and multi award winning recording artist Emcee N.I.C.E. Butta The Preacher is a native from Gary, Indiana who’s music career as a Christian hip hop artist is something the music industry’s been needing.
GARY, IN
wgnradio.com

Labor Day with Dane Neal: Dr. BBQ and Iron Chefs Guarnaschelli and Izard

In the third hour of this Labor Day show, Dane Neal, filling for John Williams, was joined by “Dr. BBQ” Ray Lampe to talk about barbecuing on Labor Day and how to spice up old favorites for the holiday. Later, Iron Chefs Alex Guarnaschelli and Stephanie Izard joined Dane to discuss season two of “Alex Versus America” and the big return to restaurants, festivals, and food demos in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
New Buffalo, MI
Three Oaks, MI
wgnradio.com

Are you suffering from Chicago ‘crisis fatigue’?

Arianna Galligher, associate director of the STAR Trauma Recovery Center at Ohio State University, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how the constant stream of tragic events in the city can trigger a mental strain known as crisis fatigue. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
CHICAGO, IL
thesource.com

FBG Duck’s “Brother” CBE KG Shot And Killed In Chicago Over The Weekend

According to several confirmed reports, slain Chicago rapper FBG Duck affiliate CBE KG was gunned down in Chicago this past weekend. FBG Duck, who was shot and killed in the Windy City a little over two years ago, seems to still have enemies as an associate who is recognized as Duck’s “little brother” has met the same fate. Earlier this year, Duck’ mother survived a shooting at a club i which she was believed to be the intended target.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago can expect 50 new pickleball courts

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. 50 New Pickleball Courts Coming To Chicago By 2025 As Interest In The Sport Skyrockets: Pickleball has taken off nationwide, but Chicago only has four courts dedicated to the sport, while other courts must be shared with tennis and offer limited playing time, a local enthusiast said.
CHICAGO, IL
Dionne Warwick
wgnradio.com

The Mincing Rascals 9.7.22: Bears new stadium, City Council exodus, and the Chicago Sky in the WNBA playoffs

The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. As Heather would say, there is simply too much news! This week, the Rascals talk about the Bears revealing what their sports / entertainment complex would look like in Arlington Heights. Do the Rascals think that tax dollars should be used to finance the new project? The Rascals try to get to the bottom of what’s going on with the Chicago City Council. Why are so many alders leaving? Is this a referendum on Mayor Lori Lightfoot? Sen. Darren Bailey is highlighting crime in his effort to unseat Gov. JB Pritzker. Will this tactic work? Eric believes he is going to get crushed by Pritzker in November. And what do the Rascals make of a judge ordering a special master to review documents the FBI took from former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago? Is Trump going to run again in 2024? Brandon and John have a disagreement! Also joining the Rascals this week is special guest Shakeia Taylor, Deputy Senior Content Editor for the Tribune, who talks about the most exciting team in Chicago sports…the Chicago Sky! If the Sky can get past this round, what are the chances they win another championship? Shakeia breaks it all down. Go Sky!
CHICAGO, IL
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Casino
wgnradio.com

How renting your home could be an option instead of selling

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/20/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to explain why renting your home out could be more beneficial to you. To learn more about what Amy and her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Suicide Awareness Month and Gabriel’s Light

Carol Deely, Founder of Gabriel’s Light, joins Jon Hansen on Chicago’s Afternoon News to shed light on the often stigmatized topics of youth suicide and mental health. Carol emphasizes acknowledging suicide as a brain disease and provides steps to handle loved ones with suicidal thoughts.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Spotted lantern flies: The new bug to look out for

Amy Lavalley, Senior Content Editor from Post-Tribune, joins Jon Hansen on Chicago’s Afternoon News to warn about the “Spotted Lantern Fly.” Amy informed listeners where they can be found, who should be cautious, and how they’ve been harming the tree population.
CHICAGO, IL
panoramanow.com

Fest In The First – Re-Imagine Gary

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, 3pm-8pm- Gary’s Miller Spotlight’s Education Youth & Child Programming Action Group is teaming up with the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District and the Reimagine Gary Crew once again to host the 19th Annual Fest in the First. Fest in the First is...
GARY, IN
wgnradio.com

Is soaring inflation leaving policyholders underinsured?

Bankrate analyst Cate Deventer joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how rising inflation may have an impact on your auto insurance policy, and why the coverage you have now might not be enough if you have an accident. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on...
CHICAGO, IL

