This Week in Chicago History: King Tut, Garrett’s Popcorn, and The Bears
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the debut of the King Tut exhibit, The Bears’ new mascot, the opening of Garrett’s Popcorn, and more.
Celebrating comedy icon Bob Newhart’s 93rd birthday with a street sign on Sheridan Road in Chicago
WGN Radio’s Dave Plier celebrates comedy legend Bob Newhart as he celebrates his 93rd birthday and the 50th anniversary of the ‘The Bob Newhart Show’, the 40th Anniversary of ‘Newhart’. The Edgewater Historical Society will put a memorial street sign in Bob’s honor at 5940 N Sheridan Road across from the North Tower of Thorndale Beach, where Newhart “lived” during the six CBS seasons of “The Bob Newhart Show,” which premiered September 16, 1972.
Butta The Preacher – “Crazy About God” ft. Shallon Tore & Emcee N.I.C.E.
Just within 2 days of Butta The Preacher’s new release, he ranked at the top of the global music charts with his new hit single “Crazy About GOD” Ft. Shallon Tore’ and multi award winning recording artist Emcee N.I.C.E. Butta The Preacher is a native from Gary, Indiana who’s music career as a Christian hip hop artist is something the music industry’s been needing.
Labor Day with Dane Neal: Dr. BBQ and Iron Chefs Guarnaschelli and Izard
In the third hour of this Labor Day show, Dane Neal, filling for John Williams, was joined by “Dr. BBQ” Ray Lampe to talk about barbecuing on Labor Day and how to spice up old favorites for the holiday. Later, Iron Chefs Alex Guarnaschelli and Stephanie Izard joined Dane to discuss season two of “Alex Versus America” and the big return to restaurants, festivals, and food demos in Chicago.
Are you suffering from Chicago ‘crisis fatigue’?
Arianna Galligher, associate director of the STAR Trauma Recovery Center at Ohio State University, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how the constant stream of tragic events in the city can trigger a mental strain known as crisis fatigue. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
FBG Duck’s “Brother” CBE KG Shot And Killed In Chicago Over The Weekend
According to several confirmed reports, slain Chicago rapper FBG Duck affiliate CBE KG was gunned down in Chicago this past weekend. FBG Duck, who was shot and killed in the Windy City a little over two years ago, seems to still have enemies as an associate who is recognized as Duck’s “little brother” has met the same fate. Earlier this year, Duck’ mother survived a shooting at a club i which she was believed to be the intended target.
Extremely Local News: Chicago can expect 50 new pickleball courts
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. 50 New Pickleball Courts Coming To Chicago By 2025 As Interest In The Sport Skyrockets: Pickleball has taken off nationwide, but Chicago only has four courts dedicated to the sport, while other courts must be shared with tennis and offer limited playing time, a local enthusiast said.
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: What’s the deal with the extreme weather around the world?
WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s been more extreme heat and flooding around the world. Also, Tom gives you this week’s forecast and if this weekend will be a wet one. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities...
National Recovery Month: One man’s journey from addict to advocate
Stephen Hill, the founder of Speak Sobriety, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about his journey from drug and alcohol addiction to recovery in honor of National Recovery Month. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
The Mincing Rascals 9.7.22: Bears new stadium, City Council exodus, and the Chicago Sky in the WNBA playoffs
The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. As Heather would say, there is simply too much news! This week, the Rascals talk about the Bears revealing what their sports / entertainment complex would look like in Arlington Heights. Do the Rascals think that tax dollars should be used to finance the new project? The Rascals try to get to the bottom of what’s going on with the Chicago City Council. Why are so many alders leaving? Is this a referendum on Mayor Lori Lightfoot? Sen. Darren Bailey is highlighting crime in his effort to unseat Gov. JB Pritzker. Will this tactic work? Eric believes he is going to get crushed by Pritzker in November. And what do the Rascals make of a judge ordering a special master to review documents the FBI took from former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago? Is Trump going to run again in 2024? Brandon and John have a disagreement! Also joining the Rascals this week is special guest Shakeia Taylor, Deputy Senior Content Editor for the Tribune, who talks about the most exciting team in Chicago sports…the Chicago Sky! If the Sky can get past this round, what are the chances they win another championship? Shakeia breaks it all down. Go Sky!
Wintrust Business Lunch 9/6/22: Strong labor market, Chicago startup creating meat in a lab, and Pops for Champagne turns 40
Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to break down Friday’s August jobs report and why he believes the labor market is very strong and what that means to the health of the economy. Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to...
J’s Breakfast Club Relocating to Larger Location in Gary
The original site at 3669 Broadway will remain open until then
How renting your home could be an option instead of selling
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/20/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to explain why renting your home out could be more beneficial to you. To learn more about what Amy and her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
Suicide Awareness Month and Gabriel’s Light
Carol Deely, Founder of Gabriel’s Light, joins Jon Hansen on Chicago’s Afternoon News to shed light on the often stigmatized topics of youth suicide and mental health. Carol emphasizes acknowledging suicide as a brain disease and provides steps to handle loved ones with suicidal thoughts.
Spotted lantern flies: The new bug to look out for
Amy Lavalley, Senior Content Editor from Post-Tribune, joins Jon Hansen on Chicago’s Afternoon News to warn about the “Spotted Lantern Fly.” Amy informed listeners where they can be found, who should be cautious, and how they’ve been harming the tree population.
Fest In The First – Re-Imagine Gary
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, 3pm-8pm- Gary’s Miller Spotlight’s Education Youth & Child Programming Action Group is teaming up with the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District and the Reimagine Gary Crew once again to host the 19th Annual Fest in the First. Fest in the First is...
Wintrust Business Minute: Bidding war amongst Chicago renters and the impact of climate change
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A bidding war has broken out among Chicago renters. Block Club Chicago says apartments in neighborhoods like Lakeview and West Town are renting for $500 or more over their listed rates and properties are being snapped up within hours of being posted online.
Chicago native provides 2nd chances after prison life with Escaping the Odds
A Chicago entrepreneur is helping people after prison life by offering ways to find new jobs and start new lives.
Is soaring inflation leaving policyholders underinsured?
Bankrate analyst Cate Deventer joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how rising inflation may have an impact on your auto insurance policy, and why the coverage you have now might not be enough if you have an accident. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on...
Missing pregnant Chicago woman located safely, reunited with family
A missing pregnant woman who had been reported missing has been located safely, Chicago police said Wednesday morning.
