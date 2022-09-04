Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Conserve power to avoid blackoutspuneetCalifornia State
Sacramento police to offer $50 gift cards for unwanted firearms at gun buyback on October 22D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Men Headed to Prison After Targeting Senior Citizens In $20 Million ScamTaxBuzzCalifornia State
KCRA.com
3-vehicle crash kills 1 maintenance worker, injures another on I-5 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One maintenance worker died and another is critically injured after they were involved in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division. The two workers, both men, were setting up cones along northbound I-5 near Sutterville Road...
L.A. Weekly
Stacey Lloyd Cloud Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Florin Road [Sacramento, CA]
57-Year-Old Man Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Collision on 65th Street. The incident occurred on August 17th, just before 8:30 a.m., in the area past 65th Street. According to reports, Cloud was crossing the street in the area when a Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound on Florin collided with him. The impact of the collision left Cloud with serious injuries.
KCRA.com
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying
DUBLIN, Calif. — The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff's deputy — the suspect in a bizarre double-slaying in which a husband and wife were shot early Wednesday morning in their home — ended abruptly nearly 12 hours later with a phone call. Devin Williams Jr.,...
Former Stockton Police Officer accused of double homicide
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday morning a former Stockton Police Officer and current Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy is suspected in a double homicide, according to Dublin Police. Law enforcement said that Deputy Devin Williams led police on a 12-hour manhunt on Wednesday that ended with Williams calling law enforcement to turn himself in. Williams […]
Bay Area police arrest Sacramento man accused of shooting 12-year-old
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old in the Bay Area during a road rage incident on Sept. 2. Pittsburg police said 29-year-old Dwayne Brown shot at another car and injured a girl sitting in the passenger seat of her mother’s car. Her injuries were not life-threatening. Brown […]
Roseville man sentenced for killing his wife
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office shared on Wednesday that a Roseville man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife. According to the DA’s office, David Tefera, 58, was found guilty on May 9 by a jury for the first-degree murder of his […]
crimevoice.com
Sacramento Man Gets 17 Years in Prison for Selling Deadly Fentanyl to Rocklin Teen
Originally Posted By: Placer County District Attorney’s Office Facebook Page. “ROSEVILLE, Calif. – On Sept. 1, 2022, the Honorable Judge Penney sentenced Virgil Xavier Bordner, age 22, to 17 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation regarding the fentanyl death of local Rocklin teen Zachary Didier.
crimevoice.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Suspected Armed Robbers
Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Just after 12 p.m. on August 23rd, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the CVS Pharmacy on Grass Valley Highway in Auburn for a robbery that had just occurred. As he was responding, the deputy observed the suspect...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rancho Cordova Double Casualty Accident When Vehicle Leaves Road
Single-Vehicle Collision on U.S. 50 Reportedly Involved Erratic Driver. A double casualty accident that left two people in critical condition happened in Rancho Cordova on September 5 when a vehicle exited the freeway. The collision was reported along eastbound U.S. 50 just west of the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp around 6:51 following a report of a driver acting erratically. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) had received reports of a vehicle with a camper on the back all over the lanes, straddling the line and stopping in the roadway.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Traffic Crash Shuts Down Exposition Boulevard Off-Ramp
S.R. 51 Traffic Crash Involves Rollover That Starts Fire. A Sacramento traffic crash along Elvas Freeway on September 3 injured at least one person. The accident involved two or three vehicles around 4:48 pm., including a Honda Civic and Ford Fusion. It occurred along southbound S.R. 51 at the Exposition Boulevard off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Body cam video released of Sacramento County hostage situation and fire where boy, 2, was rescued
SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has released body camera video of the hostage situation and fire along Madison Avenue from back in June. Deputies say the incident, which started early in the morning on June 25, began after a woman and her estranged boyfriend got into a fight. At some point during the argument, the suspect allegedly went back into a bedroom – taking their two-year-old son with him. It was at this point that the sheriff's office alleges that the suspect held a large knife to the toddler's throat. As seen in the body camera video released...
kubaradio.com
17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested in Yuba City After Short Pursuit
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – a 17-year-old male was arrested in Yuba City last Friday night on multiple weapons & traffic violations after initially getting pulled over for running a stop sign. An officer at that time saw an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console. The juvenile...
5 pipe bombs found during Yuba City traffic stop, Sutter County Sheriff Office said
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Five pipe bombs were found during a traffic stop Sunday in Yuba City, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy pulled over Jeffrey Dickerson, 61, in a black Toyota Tacoma just before 11 p.m. on Franklin Road north of Walton Road. The sheriff’s office […]
kubaradio.com
Brownsville Woman Killed in Collision with Yuba City Man on 99 at 162
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – CHP / Oroville is providing additional details regarding a fatal collision Labor Day on HWY 99 at HWY 162: At around 12:20 that afternoon, a 37-year-old Yuba City man driving a 2007 Chevy Colorado north on 99 ran the red light at the 162 intersection, broadsiding a 2011 Kia, driven by a 75-year-old Oroville man. That collision resulted in the death of a passenger, 77-year-old Barbara Harris of Brownsville according to Action News, citing the Butte County’s Coroner’s Office. No other names have been released.
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln resident faces arson charges for recent Placer County fires
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint Wednesday afternoon against 37-year-old Ryan Lapp for multiple charges of arson and possession of flammable materials, as it related to local fires allegedly started by the Lincoln resident. According to a media release from the District Attorney’s office, it...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pickup Truck Accident Occurs With Semi in Pocket Area of Sacramento
Accident on I-5 Reportedly Caused by Swerving Pickup. A pickup truck accident involving a semi was reported in the Pocket area of Sacramento on September 4, resulting in minor injuries. The accident happened along southbound I-5 just south of the Seamas Avenue on-ramp around 8:34 a.m. According to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a Ford F-150 pickup swerved to avoid hitting a sedan and struck the semi, blocking three lanes of traffic.
crimevoice.com
Detectives Seeking Community Assistance to Locate Homicide Suspect
Originally Published By: Sacramento County Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 3, 2022 shortly before 12:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Gateway Oaks Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located one victim, an adult female, who sustained at least one gunshot wound. Officers attempted life saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medical personnel.
Man killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car in Sacramento Saturday night. According to a news release, the call came in for a person shot inside a vehicle near Trade Wind Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers got to...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Baton possession, probation violation, more warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 26. Jake Aaron Boren, 47, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. on suspicion of obstructing an officer, petty theft, possession of a controlled...
Man shot inside vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night a man was shot inside of a vehicle near the intersection of Trade Wind Ave. and Fulton Ave. in Sacramento. According to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound […]
