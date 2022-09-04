ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dr. Willie Wilson on why he is running for mayor ‘I’m running to try to help the citizens of Chicago’

By Jack Heinrich
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

Dr. Willie Wilson joins Steve Dale to talk about his campaign to run for mayor.  Dr. Wilson talks about why he chose to run for mayor, his plans to fight crime and more.

Kathleen Mccall
3d ago

outline your plan other then handouts !! chicago needs leadership strategic plan to stop this public safety emergency!!

Robin Talia
3d ago

Well Willie sorry but the handouts WILL NOT keep us from getting caught in crossfire nor being carjacked🤷🏾‍♀️

PeaceOut
3d ago

Not all of us live in Chicago to vote for Willie Wilson , he has spread his wealth unselfishly , he is honestly a decent strong minded person.

