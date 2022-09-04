Dr. Willie Wilson on why he is running for mayor ‘I’m running to try to help the citizens of Chicago’
Dr. Willie Wilson joins Steve Dale to talk about his campaign to run for mayor. Dr. Wilson talks about why he chose to run for mayor, his plans to fight crime and more.Chicago Mayoral Election Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 65