MATCHDAY: Unbeaten Atalanta at last-place Monza in Serie A

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ITALY

Unbeaten Atalanta visits last-place Monza knowing that a win will take it top of Serie A. Atalanta has won three of its four matches and only dropped points in a 1-1 draw against AC Milan. Monza, which is owned by former Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi, is still searching for it first point in its first-ever season in Serie A. Serie B champion Lecce is looking for its first win after picking up its first points in two straight draws – including an impressive 1-1 result at Napoli last time out – and it visits Torino. Empoli has managed three straight draws after opening the season with a loss and it travels to Salernitana, whose only defeat was in the opening round against Roma.

SPAIN

Valladolid will go for its first win of the season in the Spanish league when it hosts Almería in a match between promoted clubs. The team owned by former Brazil great Ronaldo is back in the first division after a one-year absence, while the Saudi-owned Almería had been in the second tier for seven seasons. Valladolid is coming off a 4-0 loss at Barcelona, its second defeat in three matches. Almería beat Sevilla last weekend after opening with a loss to Real Madrid at home and a draw at Elche.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
