Amador County, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln resident faces arson charges for recent Placer County fires

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint Wednesday afternoon against 37-year-old Ryan Lapp for multiple charges of arson and possession of flammable materials, as it related to local fires allegedly started by the Lincoln resident. According to a media release from the District Attorney’s office, it...
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

Roseville man sentenced for killing his wife

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office shared on Wednesday that a Roseville man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife. According to the DA’s office, David Tefera, 58, was found guilty on May 9 by a jury for the first-degree murder of his […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying

DUBLIN, Calif. — The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff's deputy — the suspect in a bizarre double-slaying in which a husband and wife were shot early Wednesday morning in their home — ended abruptly nearly 12 hours later with a phone call. Devin Williams Jr.,...
DUBLIN, CA
KCRA.com

Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
SACRAMENTO, CA
County
Amador County, CA
Amador County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

New mandatory evacuations in Placer, El Dorado counties as Mosquito Fire grows | Updates, Maps

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 4,223 acres as of Wednesday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. All areas previously under evacuation warnings are now in mandatory evacuations including Foresthill, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Suspected Armed Robbers

Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Just after 12 p.m. on August 23rd, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the CVS Pharmacy on Grass Valley Highway in Auburn for a robbery that had just occurred. As he was responding, the deputy observed the suspect...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
#The Mailbox
FOX40

Stockton building fire requires 40 firefighters

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday at Navy Drive and Fresno Drive. According to fire officials, the fire was first reported at 2:20 a.m. and resulted in 40 firefighters, 8 engines and 2 trucks responding to the scene to battle the fire. Crews arrived to find […]
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Collision Fatality on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County

On September 5, 2022, a fatal head-on collision took place on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m. and involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2008 Mazda3. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Body and car found in Calaveras River

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported on Tuesday that a body was found in the Calaveras River on Monday. Police report that the body of a man was found near Pershing Avenue in the Civic District. A submerged vehicle was found near the body, according to police. An investigation is underway.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

ATM skimming conspiracy leads to 3 arrests in Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Sept. 2, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force arrested three Elk Grove residents on the suspicion of installing skimming devices on ATMs. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Sorin Mitrache, 36, Marius Panciu ,43, and Papas Zacharias, 42, were […]
ELK GROVE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rancho Cordova Double Casualty Accident When Vehicle Leaves Road

Single-Vehicle Collision on U.S. 50 Reportedly Involved Erratic Driver. A double casualty accident that left two people in critical condition happened in Rancho Cordova on September 5 when a vehicle exited the freeway. The collision was reported along eastbound U.S. 50 just west of the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp around 6:51 following a report of a driver acting erratically. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) had received reports of a vehicle with a camper on the back all over the lanes, straddling the line and stopping in the roadway.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County tops 1,200 acres and is 0% contained

PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County has grown to over 1,200 acres.SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday next to the Oxbow Reservoir and quickly spread overnight. The fire grew to 1,203 acres and 0% containment around 11 a.m. Wednesday. In nearby El Dorado County, the sheriff's office is warning residents of the fire and has issued evacuation orders.EVACUATIONS AND WARNINGSThese areas are under evacuation orders:Volcanoville (Residents who live north of Wentworth Springs, east of Otter Creek, South of the Placer County Line, and west of Tunnel Hill Road)Michigan Bluff north to Foresthill Road, east...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body cam video released of Sacramento County hostage situation and fire where boy, 2, was rescued

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has released body camera video of the hostage situation and fire along Madison Avenue from back in June. Deputies say the incident, which started early in the morning on June 25, began after a woman and her estranged boyfriend got into a fight. At some point during the argument, the suspect allegedly went back into a bedroom – taking their two-year-old son with him. It was at this point that the sheriff's office alleges that the suspect held a large knife to the toddler's throat. As seen in the body camera video released...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

CHP rescues hiker who fell and broke both legs near American River

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol assisted CAL FIRE and Placer County Fire with recusing a 27-year-old woman who had fallen off a trail near the North Fork of the American River. According to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol – Valley Division Air Operations, the woman had fallen off an approximately 50-foot […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA

