goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln resident faces arson charges for recent Placer County fires
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint Wednesday afternoon against 37-year-old Ryan Lapp for multiple charges of arson and possession of flammable materials, as it related to local fires allegedly started by the Lincoln resident. According to a media release from the District Attorney’s office, it...
Roseville man sentenced for killing his wife
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office shared on Wednesday that a Roseville man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife. According to the DA’s office, David Tefera, 58, was found guilty on May 9 by a jury for the first-degree murder of his […]
KCRA.com
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying
DUBLIN, Calif. — The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff's deputy — the suspect in a bizarre double-slaying in which a husband and wife were shot early Wednesday morning in their home — ended abruptly nearly 12 hours later with a phone call. Devin Williams Jr.,...
KCRA.com
Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
Mountain Democrat
Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir ‘could spread’ into El Dorado County, sheriff says
The Mosquito Fire is burning north of Oxbow Reservoir in brush and timber in very steep and inaccessible terrain. As of 4 p.m., the fire is estimated at 2,000 acres and is 0% contained. Original post:. A fire that started in south Placer County could spread into El Dorado County,...
New mandatory evacuations in Placer, El Dorado counties as Mosquito Fire grows | Updates, Maps
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 4,223 acres as of Wednesday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. All areas previously under evacuation warnings are now in mandatory evacuations including Foresthill, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map.
crimevoice.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Suspected Armed Robbers
Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Just after 12 p.m. on August 23rd, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the CVS Pharmacy on Grass Valley Highway in Auburn for a robbery that had just occurred. As he was responding, the deputy observed the suspect...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Baton possession, probation violation, more warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 26. Jake Aaron Boren, 47, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. on suspicion of obstructing an officer, petty theft, possession of a controlled...
Stockton building fire requires 40 firefighters
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday at Navy Drive and Fresno Drive. According to fire officials, the fire was first reported at 2:20 a.m. and resulted in 40 firefighters, 8 engines and 2 trucks responding to the scene to battle the fire. Crews arrived to find […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Fatality on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County
On September 5, 2022, a fatal head-on collision took place on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m. and involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2008 Mazda3. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision...
Body and car found in Calaveras River
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported on Tuesday that a body was found in the Calaveras River on Monday. Police report that the body of a man was found near Pershing Avenue in the Civic District. A submerged vehicle was found near the body, according to police. An investigation is underway.
ATM skimming conspiracy leads to 3 arrests in Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Sept. 2, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force arrested three Elk Grove residents on the suspicion of installing skimming devices on ATMs. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Sorin Mitrache, 36, Marius Panciu ,43, and Papas Zacharias, 42, were […]
51-Year-Old Stockton Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Turlock (Turlock, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Turlock. The officials stated that a 2011 Honda was traveling westbound on [..]
KCRA.com
3-vehicle crash kills 1 maintenance worker, injures another on I-5 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One maintenance worker died and another is critically injured after they were involved in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division. The two workers, both men, were setting up cones along northbound I-5 near Sutterville Road...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rancho Cordova Double Casualty Accident When Vehicle Leaves Road
Single-Vehicle Collision on U.S. 50 Reportedly Involved Erratic Driver. A double casualty accident that left two people in critical condition happened in Rancho Cordova on September 5 when a vehicle exited the freeway. The collision was reported along eastbound U.S. 50 just west of the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp around 6:51 following a report of a driver acting erratically. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) had received reports of a vehicle with a camper on the back all over the lanes, straddling the line and stopping in the roadway.
Fox40
Wildfire spotted near Sugar Pine Reservoir prompts evacuation warning
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE NEU is currently responding to a fire in the area of Iowa Hill Road west of Sugar Pine Reservoir. The fire is currently being mapped at 23 acres with over 100 fire personnel responding. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has called evacuation...
KCRA.com
Evacuation orders in place for Hill Fire burning in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation orders have been issued for the Hill Fire burning in Placer County on Tuesday morning. The Hill Fire has burned at least 23 acres in the area of Iowa Hill Road, west of Big Dipper, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. The following...
Mosquito Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County tops 1,200 acres and is 0% contained
PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County has grown to over 1,200 acres.SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday next to the Oxbow Reservoir and quickly spread overnight. The fire grew to 1,203 acres and 0% containment around 11 a.m. Wednesday. In nearby El Dorado County, the sheriff's office is warning residents of the fire and has issued evacuation orders.EVACUATIONS AND WARNINGSThese areas are under evacuation orders:Volcanoville (Residents who live north of Wentworth Springs, east of Otter Creek, South of the Placer County Line, and west of Tunnel Hill Road)Michigan Bluff north to Foresthill Road, east...
Body cam video released of Sacramento County hostage situation and fire where boy, 2, was rescued
SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has released body camera video of the hostage situation and fire along Madison Avenue from back in June. Deputies say the incident, which started early in the morning on June 25, began after a woman and her estranged boyfriend got into a fight. At some point during the argument, the suspect allegedly went back into a bedroom – taking their two-year-old son with him. It was at this point that the sheriff's office alleges that the suspect held a large knife to the toddler's throat. As seen in the body camera video released...
CHP rescues hiker who fell and broke both legs near American River
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol assisted CAL FIRE and Placer County Fire with recusing a 27-year-old woman who had fallen off a trail near the North Fork of the American River. According to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol – Valley Division Air Operations, the woman had fallen off an approximately 50-foot […]
