Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Shining a late afternoon light on the University of CaliforniaClay KallamBerkeley, CA
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Northern California sheriff's deputy accused of killing 2 arrested in Central Valley, police say
An Alameda County sheriff's deputy who is accused of shooting and killing two people has been arrested in the Central Valley.
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after allegedly killing couple from Dublin
DUBLIN, Calif. — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field, part...
Former Stockton Police Officer accused of double homicide
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday morning a former Stockton Police Officer and current Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy is suspected in a double homicide, according to Dublin Police. Law enforcement said that Deputy Devin Williams led police on a 12-hour manhunt on Wednesday that ended with Williams calling law enforcement to turn himself in. Williams […]
Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy arrested for double homicide after surrendering in Central CA: police
Police say 24-year-old Devin Williams, Jr., an Alameda County sheriff's deputy, called authorities and was taken into custody near Coalinga after surrendering.
crimevoice.com
Sacramento Man Gets 17 Years in Prison for Selling Deadly Fentanyl to Rocklin Teen
Originally Posted By: Placer County District Attorney’s Office Facebook Page. “ROSEVILLE, Calif. – On Sept. 1, 2022, the Honorable Judge Penney sentenced Virgil Xavier Bordner, age 22, to 17 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation regarding the fentanyl death of local Rocklin teen Zachary Didier.
Bay Area police arrest Sacramento man accused of shooting 12-year-old
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old in the Bay Area during a road rage incident on Sept. 2. Pittsburg police said 29-year-old Dwayne Brown shot at another car and injured a girl sitting in the passenger seat of her mother’s car. Her injuries were not life-threatening. Brown […]
Alameda County deputy wanted in early morning Dublin double homicide
DUBLIN -- Two people were dead and an Alameda County deputy wanted in their slaying was the subject of a Bay Area manhunt early Wednesday after a fatal shooting inside a Dublin home. According to the Alameda County sheriff's office, Dublin police officers responded to 911 call at the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane at about 12:45 a.m.The caller reported two subjects had been shot inside the residence and that the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.Upon arriving, officers found a male and female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical aid was summoned to the residence, but both...
Roseville man sentenced for killing his wife
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office shared on Wednesday that a Roseville man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife. According to the DA’s office, David Tefera, 58, was found guilty on May 9 by a jury for the first-degree murder of his […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln resident faces arson charges for recent Placer County fires
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint Wednesday afternoon against 37-year-old Ryan Lapp for multiple charges of arson and possession of flammable materials, as it related to local fires allegedly started by the Lincoln resident. According to a media release from the District Attorney’s office, it...
Roseville man David Tefera gets 25 years to life in prison for murdering wife
ROSEVILLE, Calif. -- A Roseville man has been sentenced to prison for murdering his wife. On Sept. 2, 2022, a judge sentenced David Tefera, 58, to 25 years to life behind bars. On Jan. 19, 2018, Roseville Police Department responded to Tefera's home after he called 911 to report that he had found his wife, Tsegereda Tefera, dead, police say. Officers conducted an investigation at his home. According to the Placer County D.A.'s Office, evidence found on the scene, along with the Placer County coroner determining the death as a homicide, led to the arrest of Tefera.On May 9, Tefera was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder of his wife.
kubaradio.com
17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested in Yuba City After Short Pursuit
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – a 17-year-old male was arrested in Yuba City last Friday night on multiple weapons & traffic violations after initially getting pulled over for running a stop sign. An officer at that time saw an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console. The juvenile...
KTLA.com
Witness: California corrections counselor targeted because he was charging electric vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – A man present at the shooting of a corrections counselor near an electric charging station last week identified the gunman, who he said targeted the counselor because he “probably had money due to possessing an electric vehicle,” court documents say. The man said he...
Body cam video released of Sacramento County hostage situation and fire where boy, 2, was rescued
SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has released body camera video of the hostage situation and fire along Madison Avenue from back in June. Deputies say the incident, which started early in the morning on June 25, began after a woman and her estranged boyfriend got into a fight. At some point during the argument, the suspect allegedly went back into a bedroom – taking their two-year-old son with him. It was at this point that the sheriff's office alleges that the suspect held a large knife to the toddler's throat. As seen in the body camera video released...
KTVU FOX 2
Security guard shot at Kaiser Permanente facility
A security guard was shot while carrying an undisclosed amount of money at Kaiser Permanente's medical campus in San Leandro, police said. The guard was in critical condition after being shot in the upper torso, San Leandro police told KTVU. The guard was either picking up money or dropping it...
17-year-old killed in Antioch drive-by shooting
ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Antioch are investigating after a teen was killed in a drive-by shooting late Sunday. The shooting was reported about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the front yard of […]
51-Year-Old Stockton Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Turlock (Turlock, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Turlock. The officials stated that a 2011 Honda was traveling westbound on [..]
3 arrested in robbery of Rolex watch from elderly Foster City man
FOSTER CITY – Three people were arrested in Sacramento County after an elderly man was robbed of his Rolex watch outside his Foster City home last week.According to Foster City police, the victim was confronted by two suspects at Costco, who attempted a fake jewelry rouse on the man. The man refused and walked into the store.Afterwards, the victim drove home, where he was confronted by the suspects. Police said the suspects restrained the man and ripped the watch from his wrist, before leaving the scene in a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.Cameras at the store and at from a residence...
KTVU FOX 2
Former Contra Costa County 'Officer of the Year' allegedly falsified police report to steal firearms
MARTINEZ, Calif. - New details have been released regarding the former Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy who was arrested by his own agency last week. Investigators said Matthew Buckley falsified a police report in order to steal firearms from a court property room, according to the East Bay Times. Buckley,...
Road & Track
California Police Impound 19 Cars, Arrest 27 People in Street Takeover Crackdown
California Highway Patrol announced late Monday it put a stop to a street takeover in Pomona that ended in 27 arrests and 19 impounded cars. A post published to Facebook by the Baldwin Park CHP shows the aftermath of a street takeover after police moved into position to prevent drivers from escaping the area. Officers said they witnessed large plumes of tire smoke caused by several burnouts and donuts. One driver allegedly tried to flee, ramming their car into a patrol vehicle. Both cars suffered minor damage and no one was injured.
actionnewsnow.com
5 pipe bombs located during traffic stop, felon arrested
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Bomb Squad confirmed that five pipe bombs were found during a traffic stop in Sutter County on Sunday night, according to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they pulled a black Toyota Tacoma over just before 11 p.m. in the area of...
