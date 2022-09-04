Kelsea Ballerini Shares Video Of Herself Crying In The Bathtub Amid Divorce From Morgan Evans

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

It was announced last week that Kelsea Ballerini and her fellow artist and husband of five years, Morgan Evans, were getting divorced.

Kelsea confirmed in a post on her Instagram stories last Monday that she had filed for divorce from Morgan, adding that they are both “actively healing,” and that she’s thankful for the years of marriage they shared together.

Here’s her full statement:

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.

This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that has ultimately come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here, but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Moran and hopeful for the next seasons.

With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can. Kels.”

In a much shorter statement the following day, Morgan shared a post on his Instagram stories, confirming they have started divorce proceedings and adding that he wished “it were otherwise”:

“I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

Neither Kelsea nor Morgan had released any other information publicly with further details as to the reason for the divorce.

But yesterday, Kelsea shared a video of herself on TikTok in the bathtub wearing just a gold heart-shaped necklace and mascara under her eyes from where she had been crying, with the simple caption:

“a complex time.”

In what appears to be an attempt to connect with her fans and show some of the harder parts of her current life situation, she overlayed the video with Katie Gregson-MacLeod’s song “Complex,” featuring lyrics like:

“I’m wearing his boxers,

I’m being a good wife,

We won’t be together,

But maybe the next life”

Here’s the TikTok video:

Kelsea and Morgan were married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico back in December of 2017, after first meeting in March of 2016 while co-hosting the CMC Awards in Evans’ native Australia.

Kelsea is gearing up to release her fourth studio album Subject to Change on September 23rd.