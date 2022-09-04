Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR611 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR611 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District. * WINDS...North 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Unstable, dry, and gusty winds could cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily spread.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Musselshell, Yellowstone by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Big Horn; Musselshell; Yellowstone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BIG HORN...CENTRAL MUSSELSHELL AND CENTRAL YELLOWSTONE COUNTIES At 511 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Roundup to 20 miles southeast of Lockwood, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Gusts to 58 mph were reported near Billings with this activity. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Areas of blowing dust will reduce visibilities to under a mile at times. Locations impacted include Hardin, Shepherd, Huntley, Worden, Ballantine, Lockwood, Musselshell and Pompeys Pillar. The threat of strong wind gusts has moved east of Billings. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 19:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON WEDNESDAY ALONG WITH STRONG, GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH FOR PORTIONS OF THE AREA .A trough will move through on Wednesday bringing additional gusty winds and dry humidities, especially over the East Side and in NE California. Isolated to perhaps scattered dry thunderstorms are possible Wednesday too along a line stretching from Siskiyou County, including the Mill Fire northeastward into Oregon. These thunderstorms will bring very little, if any rain. However, they could produce gusty, shifting winds up to 45 mph. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS ALONG WITH STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 RED FLAG WARNING FOR THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * AFFECTED AREA...All of Oregon fire weather zone 624. * WIND...West to southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph Wednesday afternoon and evening. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent Wednesday afternoon and evening. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to potentially scattered thunderstorms with little to no rain expected on Wednesday. These thunderstorms may produce gusty, quickly shifting winds near to 45 mph. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southeastern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 19:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Elko County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING A dry cold front is moving through our area tonight and while temperatures will remain above average, they will fall below criteria levels and the warning will be allowed to expire on time.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103. * WHERE...Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; South End of the Lower Sierra EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 100 to 108 degrees. * WHERE...Upper Sierra foothills. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grand Canyon Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels. Day hikers on Bright Angel Trail should descend no further than 1 1/2 miles from the upper trailhead. Between the hours of 10 AM and 4 PM, hikers should be out of the canyon or at Indian Garden or Bright Angel campground, physical activity is discouraged. All hikers should have adequate gear, including a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, salty snacks, sufficient water and electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THURSDAY BELOW 4000 FEET * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with daytime temperatures ranging from 98 degrees at Indian Garden, to 110 degrees at Phantom Ranch. * WHERE...The Grand Canyon below 4000 feet, including along the Colorado River and Phantom Ranch. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cadiz Basin, Death Valley National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; Owens Valley; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected through Thursday. High and low temperatures of 6 to 12 degrees above normal are expected. * WHERE...Southern Nevada and southeast California. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Those without access to adequate or reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Increased cloud cover and slightly higher humidity will result in a slight cooling starting tomorrow. With the reduction in temperatures expected...the Excessive Heat Warning will expire at 8pm.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Weston County Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Weston County Plains .Winds will continue to decrease over the northeastern WY plains but increase over the northern and eastern foothills eastward onto the SD plains. These winds will limit overnight relative humidity recovery and likely lead to the development of critical fire weather conditions across the northern and eastern foothills late this evening through much of tomorrow. A trough crossing the area tomorrow will bring an abrupt shift to breezy northwesterly winds while relative humidity values remain low, leading to more widespread critical fire weather conditions across much of western and central SD into southern portions of northeastern WY from late tomorrow morning through the afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 317, 321, 322, 325, 326, 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 317 Weston County Plains, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area, 329 West Central Plains, 330 Ziebach County, 331 Haakon County Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...North 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Increased cloud cover and slightly higher humidity will result in a slight cooling starting tomorrow. With the reduction in temperatures expected...the Excessive Heat Warning will expire at 8pm.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Highlands, Western Twin Falls BLM by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Southern Highlands; Western Twin Falls BLM GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL CREATE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF THE SOUTHERN BOISE/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST...AS WELL AS ACROSS THE WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS .Gusty northwest winds will continue across south central Idaho on Thursday with low relative humidity, resulting in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 424 AND 426 * Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Thursday afternoon and evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 13 percent.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for East Salmon River Mountains, Salmon NF by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. Target Area: East Salmon River Mountains, Salmon NF; Lemhi and Lost River Range, Challis NF; Sawtooth Range, Northern Sawtooth NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 422, 475, AND 476 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers. Dry thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon and evening.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Boise, Western Sawtooth NF, including the Camas Prairie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Southern Boise, Western Sawtooth NF, including the Camas Prairie GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL CREATE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF THE SOUTHERN BOISE/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST...AS WELL AS ACROSS THE WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS .Gusty northwest winds will continue across south central Idaho on Thursday with low relative humidity, resulting in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR SOUTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 421 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR SOUTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 421 * WINDS...Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph Thursday afternoon and evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Burns BLM, Vale BLM by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burns BLM; Vale BLM GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL CREATE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF THE SOUTHERN BOISE/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST...AS WELL AS ACROSS THE WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS .Gusty northwest winds will continue across south central Idaho on Thursday with low relative humidity, resulting in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR WESTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST...EASTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST...NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST...BURNS BLM AND VALE BLM...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 401...402...403...636 AND 637 Winds will continue to diminish and humidities will increase for the remainder of this evening.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Baker County, Malheur County, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Valley, northeastern Gem, southern Adams, Washington, central Baker and northeastern Malheur Counties through 1000 PM MDT/900 PM PDT/ At 906 PM MDT/806 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Salisbury to Indian Head Mountain. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Farewell Bend State Park and Huntington around 810 PM PDT. Indian Head Mountain and Henley Basin around 910 PM MDT. Weiser, Annex and McChord Butte around 920 PM MDT. Durkee around 830 PM PDT. Mann Creek Reservoir, Midvale Hill and Mann Creek Guard Station around 930 PM MDT. Love Reservoir and Little Lookout Mountain around 840 PM PDT. Star Butte and Midvale around 940 PM MDT. Sparta and Sheep Mountain around 850 PM PDT. Cambridge and Crane Creek Reservoir around 950 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 23:25:00 Expires: 2022-09-08 01:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Vega Alta; Vega Baja FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Vega Alta and Vega Baja. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 PM AST, Emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - The Cibuco River has peaked, but some roads remain flooded. Therefore the warning has been extended. - Highways 676, 690, and sections of 675 are impassable. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Western Rogue Basin including the Illinois Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Western Rogue Basin including the Illinois Valley .Gusty winds combined with low humidities will bring critical conditions to the Illinois Valley and lower Klamath Valley Thursday. Low humidities and gusty east winds will also occur over and near the Cascades Thursday night through Friday night. A Haines of 6 over the Rum Creek fire will create Red Flag conditions there Friday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR A HAINES INDEX OF 6 OVER THE RUM CREEK FIRE * IMPACTS: Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * AFFECTED AREA: Much of the Illinois Valley and surrounding hills, including the Rum Creek Fire Thursday. The Friday Red Flag only includes the Rum Creek Fire. * WIND: Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: 6 to 13 percent. * DETAILED URL: View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr * ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Hot, Dry, Breezy, and Unstable conditions are possible on both Friday and Saturday, which may prompt additional fire weather headlines for the Rum Creek Fire.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southern Campbell .Winds will continue to decrease over the northeastern WY plains but increase over the northern and eastern foothills eastward onto the SD plains. These winds will limit overnight relative humidity recovery and likely lead to the development of critical fire weather conditions across the northern and eastern foothills late this evening through much of tomorrow. A trough crossing the area tomorrow will bring an abrupt shift to breezy northwesterly winds while relative humidity values remain low, leading to more widespread critical fire weather conditions across much of western and central SD into southern portions of northeastern WY from late tomorrow morning through the afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 315 RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 315 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 315 Southern Campbell. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Thursday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Thursday .A combination of forecast relative humidity values below 15 percent, south winds gusting as high as 30 mph, and fuels that are available to burn spanning the northeast Colorado, southwest Nebraska, and northwest Kansas border regions will produce an area where critical fire weather resulting in rapidly spreading wildfires will be present.. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 013, 014, 027, 028, 041, 042, 079, 080, 081, 252, 253, AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma, Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne, Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins, Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur, Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas, Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace, Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan, Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy, Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
