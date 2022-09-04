A sheriff says two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town. shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north the town of Weed. The blaze sparked Friday in the rural Northern California community and forced thousands of people from their homes. LaRue did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died. Cal Fire had previously reported that three people were injured in the fire. It's unclear if those injuries are related to the deaths.

WEED, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO