Nevada State

2news.com

California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen. As...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

Trump ambassador Kelly Craft joins Kentucky governor's race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft launched her long-anticipated campaign for Kentucky governor Wednesday, saying the state's “best days are ahead of us” as she joined a crowded lineup of Republicans competing to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear next year. Craft quickly landed...
KENTUCKY STATE
2news.com

Connecting Local Youth to Mental Health Resources

It's National Suicide Prevention Week, an annual campaign to raise awareness about something that, here in the Silver State, is on an upward trend - especially when it comes to young people. In Nevada, suicide is currently the second-leading cause of death for 8-24 year-olds. Last month, SilverSummit Healthplan and...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Mill Fire Kills 2 People, Now 40% Contained

A sheriff says two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town. shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north the town of Weed. The blaze sparked Friday in the rural Northern California community and forced thousands of people from their homes. LaRue did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died. Cal Fire had previously reported that three people were injured in the fire. It's unclear if those injuries are related to the deaths.
WEED, CA
2news.com

Michigan man dies after paddle boarding incident on Frenchman Lake

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office says a man from Michigan died after a paddle boarding incident on Frenchman Lake. During the afternoon September 4,2022 at 2:18 p.m., the Plumas County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a subject had been paddle boarding on Frenchman Lake, had gone under the water, and had not been seen for about twenty minutes.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

