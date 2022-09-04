Read full article on original website
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen. As...
Governor Steve Sisolak signs Executive Order establishing the Cyber Security Task Force
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed an Executive Order establishing a new Cyber Security Task Force to identify, deter and protect the State of Nevada against the increasingly sophisticated and malicious cyber campaigns that threaten our State’s security and privacy. “Our cyber security efforts are more critical now than ever...
Trump ambassador Kelly Craft joins Kentucky governor's race
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft launched her long-anticipated campaign for Kentucky governor Wednesday, saying the state's “best days are ahead of us” as she joined a crowded lineup of Republicans competing to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear next year. Craft quickly landed...
Connecting Local Youth to Mental Health Resources
It's National Suicide Prevention Week, an annual campaign to raise awareness about something that, here in the Silver State, is on an upward trend - especially when it comes to young people. In Nevada, suicide is currently the second-leading cause of death for 8-24 year-olds. Last month, SilverSummit Healthplan and...
Mill Fire Kills 2 People, Now 40% Contained
A sheriff says two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town. shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north the town of Weed. The blaze sparked Friday in the rural Northern California community and forced thousands of people from their homes. LaRue did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died. Cal Fire had previously reported that three people were injured in the fire. It's unclear if those injuries are related to the deaths.
Michigan man dies after paddle boarding incident on Frenchman Lake
The Plumas County Sheriff's Office says a man from Michigan died after a paddle boarding incident on Frenchman Lake. During the afternoon September 4,2022 at 2:18 p.m., the Plumas County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a subject had been paddle boarding on Frenchman Lake, had gone under the water, and had not been seen for about twenty minutes.
Woman reported missing at Pyramid Lake found safe by WCSO Search & Rescue Team
In the midnight hour of September 5, 2022, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team found missing woman Cindy Matthews near the west shore of Pyramid Lake. WCSO officials say 34-year-old Matthews was suffering from dehydration and sunburns upon being located, but she was treated on scene and has been reconnected with her family.
