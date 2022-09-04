Read full article on original website
PBL JH softball wins 12-8 over Iroquois West in IESA Class 2A regional quarterfinals
ONARGA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball team won 12-8 over Iroquois West on Wednesday in the IESA Class 2A regional quarterfinals. The Panthers scored a run in the first inning as Kylie Rust drew a hit-by-pitch and stole second base before scoring on a Faith Lusk RBI single. In the second inning, Mikayla Ware singled and stole second and third base before scoring on an RBI single by Rust.
PBL JH baseball loses 5-1 to Milford
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 5-1 to Milford on Wednesday. Lucas Calver hit 2-for-3 for PBL while Ben Strebeck had an RBI and Mason Hazelwood scored the Panthers’ lone run. On the mound, Calver allowed three earned runs on three hits and two...
Rantoul/PBL girls golf places third in Champaign County Meet
RANTOUL – The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls golf team placed third in the Champaign County Meet on Tuesday. The Eagles finished third among four teams with a score of 469 while Mahomet-Seymour won the meet with a score of 366. Jordyn Goss led PBL with a 12th-place score of 112 while...
PBL volleyball loses 25-21, 25-23 to Milford
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team lost 25-21, 25-23 to Milford on Tuesday. “Our energy has been lacking on our end,” PBL head coach Lindsay Stalowy said. “I have a loud group of girls, but we have yet to really see them bring the energy out on the court. That’s something we’re going to work on these next two days – bringing that energy and putting a ball away. I think we struggled to put the ball away as well.”
Cissna Park/Christ Lutheran volleyball wins in two sets over Chrisman
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park/Christ Lutheran volleyball team won 25-13, 25-13 over Chrisman on Wednesday. Addison Lucht and Regan King finished with eight and seven kills, respectively, while Mikayla Knake had three aces, 22 assists and five digs. Cissna Park def. Chrisman 25-13, 25-13 At Cissna Park. For...
Leonard, Heinz combine to pitch no-hitter for GCMS MS baseball in 4-0 win over Cissna Park
GIBSON CITY – Graydon Leonard and Mitchell Heinz combined to pitch a no-hitter for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team in a 4-0 win over Cissna Park on Tuesday. Leonard would be credited with the win as he struck out 10 batters and walked seven through four innings...
GCMS volleyball loses in three sets to Flanagan
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 19-25, 25-10, 25-23 to Flanagan on Tuesday. Reagan Tompkins had five kills and one dig for GCMS (2-7, 1-2 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Aubrey Williams had three kills and two digs, Savannah Shumate had two kills, Sophia Ray had two kills, one block, seven assists, one digs and three aces, Korah Palumbo had three digs and two aces.
GCMS MS softball wins 6-3 in regular-season finale over Prairie Central
FORREST – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School softball team won 6-3 over Prairie Central on Tuesday. In the first inning, Lily Sizemore walked before stealing second base and scoring on an error to give GCMS (11-3) a 1-0 lead. The Falcons scored two runs in the third inning to...
GCMS football to play at El Paso-Gridley after bye week
GIBSON CITY – Though it was only 10 days since a football game was played by Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School as of Monday, it felt like a longer layoff to head coach Chad Augspurger. “It feels like it’s been about a month since we’ve played a football game,” Augspurger...
GCMS tennis loses 6-3 to Watseka
WATSEKA – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School tennis team lost 6-3 to Watseka on Tuesday. Katie Steidinger defeated Emma Simons 8-1 and Kadence Crowley beat Annika Greene 8-1 in singles. In doubles, Anna and Cecilia Goodin defeated Annika Greene and Marisa Clark 8-5. Lexi Cliff lost 8-5 to Ava...
Illinois athletic dept. announces gameday changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that it will be implementing a series of changes in gameday operations at Illini football games in order to improve fan experience. These changes come after thousands of fans were left waiting in long lines to enter Memorial Stadium and get concessions […]
Tuscola’s split with high school principal called ‘mutual,’ over a ‘misunderstanding’
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Former Tuscola Community High School principal Steve Fiscus’s split with the school district was “mutual” and over a “misunderstanding,” according to his legal counsel. The Board of Education voted unanimously last week to buy Fiscus out of his two-year contract with Tuscola Community Unit School District. Generally speaking, a board doesn’t […]
Several deer found dead in Urbana park
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After several deer were recently found dead in Urbana’s Meadowbrook Park, officials with the Urbana Park District believe they know what caused the deaths. The Park District worked with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the University of Illinois’s Vet Med Wildlife Division to investigate the deaths. They suspect a […]
Road construction beginning in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville can expect several roads to be reduced to one lane as pavement patching begins throughout the city. Patching will begin on Wednesday on East West Newell Road, Southgate Drive and Customer Place. Depending on the weather, this work may last up to several weeks. Flaggers will be on […]
Meet the piebald squirrel running around the UI campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — You’ve heard of an albino squirrel, and now, there’s another kind of squirrel running around Champaign. Some students on the U of I campus recently spotted a piebald squirrel. It’s a healthy animal, it just has extra white spots and patches on its fur. Eric Schauber, the Illinois Natural History Survey […]
Tolono man killed in all-terrain vehicle crash
PHILO, Ill. (WAND) - A Tolono man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash Sunday. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Preston S. Taylor, 36, was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m. at the scene of the crash, near 1325 Country Road and 800 North in Philo, Illinois. Officials said Taylor...
Danville Police Welcome Aboard Three New Probationary Officers
(Above) Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates addresses newly sworn in Probationary Officers (L to R) Christian McMilleon, Caleb Finley, and Kendl Gulick. It was a special moment for three young men and their families when Kendl Gulick, Caleb Finley, and Christian McMilleon were all sworn in by Mayor Rickey Williams, Junior as Danville Probationary Police Officers. For Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates it was another step in getting closer to a full 70 police officers on the team, with the numbers now into the upper 60s. He says more are hopefully coming soon; as the department continues to find those right for the job, with the right approach.
Obituary: Delmer Donoho
Delmer W. Donoho, 76, of Gibson City passed away Friday September 2, 2022 at his home in Gibson City. Visitation will be held 1:00-2:00 pm Monday September 12, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:00 pm with The Rev. John McIntosh officiating. Burial will be in Bellflower Township Cemetery in Bellflower, Illinois. Memorial contributions may be made to The Shepherd’s Closet in Gibson City.
Coroner: Tolono man killed in ATV crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 36-year-old man from Tolono is dead following an ATV crash in rural Champaign County early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. between Tolono and Philo on County Road 800 North. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the victim, Preston S. Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene […]
Man hurt in overnight Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson said officers received a report at 1:18 a.m. of an aggravated battery and shots being fired at the intersection of Walnut and Main Streets. When they arrived, they found a […]
