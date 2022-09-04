(Above) Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates addresses newly sworn in Probationary Officers (L to R) Christian McMilleon, Caleb Finley, and Kendl Gulick. It was a special moment for three young men and their families when Kendl Gulick, Caleb Finley, and Christian McMilleon were all sworn in by Mayor Rickey Williams, Junior as Danville Probationary Police Officers. For Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates it was another step in getting closer to a full 70 police officers on the team, with the numbers now into the upper 60s. He says more are hopefully coming soon; as the department continues to find those right for the job, with the right approach.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO