SLED investigates 2 on-campus deaths at USC
COLUMBIA — Just about two weeks after the start of classes, a student and a faculty member were found dead at the University of South Carolina. Agents from the State Law Enforcement Division were called to investigate both on-campus deaths on Sept. 2. The deaths were in separate locations...
Taco place changing hands in Columbia, while more mac and cheese comes to West Columbia
COLUMBIA — It's time for a spicy turnover in the taco business in the Harbison area. The Del Taco restaurant at 145 Harbison Blvd., the only location in the Midlands for the chain, has closed. The new owners of the location are still in the taco business, however: it's...
Driver killed in Berkeley County head-on wreck is identified
An Elloree woman was identified as the victim of a fatal head-on collision on S.C. Highway 27 this weekend. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said Sept. 5 that Christina Washington, 36, died in the early-morning wreck Saturday near Old Gilliard and Mudville roads. The S.C. Highway Patrol responded to...
City of Columbia to address homelessness with short-term housing, coordinator
COLUMBIA — For its next step in addressing homelessness, Columbia will turn its Inclement Weather Center into year-round short-term housing for those in need. The city will create 50 small, single-occupancy housing units, turn the current Inclement Weather Center into a year-round shelter and hub for homeless services, and hire a homelessness coordinator to oversee the program.
Aiken congregation expands into food outreach
Dozens of families got a boost from a new resource this week, with Mercy Church having expanded its offering to include a food pantry. Storehouse of Mercy is part of the Whiskey Road congregation's outreach, and dozens of the ministry's boosters gathered Tuesday afternoon for an Aiken Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. More than 20 cars were lined up within the next couple of hours, as families accepted the chance for "a hand up, not a handout," in the spirit of the ministry's theme.
